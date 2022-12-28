Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Bustle
Everything To Know About A Potential Kaleidoscope Season 2
Spanning 25 years, Netflix’s Kaleidoscope anthology series draws inspiration from the story of when $70 billion in bonds were allegedly destroyed in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. At the time, the New York Post referred to the loss from Depository Trust and Clearing Corp’s (DTCC) vault, which was blamed on rising flood waters, as the “biggest mystery on Wall Street,” something that sparked an idea for a series.
Black Eyed Peas Show Solidarity With LGBTQ+ Community On NYE Show In Poland That Mel C Dropped Out Of Days Before
The Black Eyed Peas showed their solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during their appearance on Poland’s TVP New Year’s Eve gig, the same show Mel C dropped out of last week. When the four-member group appeared on stage they were all seen wearing a rainbow armbands. Apl.de.ap, J. Rey Soul, Taboo and will.i.am showed their support to the community during the broadcast on the Polish public broadcaster. The act from the “Where Is The Love?” singers caused quite a commotion from Polish anti-gay activists like Marcin Warchol, a member of Poland’s Law and Justice Party (PiS). The political party has taken steps...
Bustle
How Vivienne Westwood's Pearl Orb Pendant Necklace Became A Fashion Staple
The late Dame Vivienne Westwood left a lasting impact on the fashion industry during her decades-long career as a designer and punk legend. From her 1970s London store SEX to her work as a climate activist, Westwood’s sartorial influence has touched nearly every aspect of American culture. Though she’s...
Bustle
The True Story Behind Steeltown Murders Is Just As Sinister
The BBC's new series Steeltown Murders stars Gavin & Stacey’s Steffan Rhodri and Life On Mars’ Philip Glenister as leads in the 2023 crime drama. The four-part series follows the hunt to catch the killer of three young women in Port Talbot, Wales, and the unique circumstances surrounding how the mystery was solved. Steeltown Murders may pique the interest of anyone who enjoyed Luke Evans’ The Pembrokeshire Murders, as the two shows have the same creators. But is Steeltown Murders based on a true story?
Bustle
Edward Enninful & Victoria Beckham Lead Tributes To “Queen Of Punk” Vivienne Westwood
Tributes from the fashion industry and its biggest names are pouring in following the announcement that pioneering British fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood died aged 81 on Dec. 29. In a statement shared via social media, the designer’s fashion house said: “Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better.”
Bustle
Xanthi From The Circle Models For This Viral Online Fashion Brand
The Circle Season 5 is here, and it’s time to get to know the new lineup of contestants. As you likely know by now, players create social media profiles that will (hopefully) make them popular among their fellow contestants — otherwise, they’ll be blocked. But those social media profiles can be as authentic or embellished as participants want. There are those like Brett Robinson and Raven Sutton, who opted to enter the game as themselves, and there are others, like Brian Clark, who took the catfish approach from Day 1. (In Brian’s case, he’s posing as his 27-year-old daughter, Brittany.)
Bustle
How To Get The “Baby” Afro, According To Emma Weymouth’s Hairstylist
The versatility of naturally textured hair means that whether you’re into ombré box braids or Beyoncé style lace-fronts, there’s an endless supply of looks to choose from. However, when it comes to statement-making silhouettes, nothing beats the simplicity of the afro whose freshly reimagined, petite shape looks set to become one of next season’s biggest hits.
Bustle
Here Comes The Rise Of The Bestiemoon
The Maldives is one of those utterly beautiful, screensaver-esqe destinations consistently ranked on travel magazine hot lists as one of the most exquisite places to visit… with a romantic partner on a honeymoon. As a lifestyle/travel/wedding writer, I never truly considered “saving a trip for marriage.” (FYI, I’m not...
Bustle
Kim Kardashian Is Open To Getting Married Again
Despite her messy divorce from Yeezy founder Kanye West, when it comes to love and babies, for Kim Kardashian, it’s “never say never.” On Dec. 27, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sat down with Gwyneth Paltrow for an episode of the latter’s goop Podcast. The two entrepreneurs got candid about social media, the Kardashian family, and, of course, Kim’s unyielding romantic dreams.
Bustle
Katherine Ryan's Net Worth Is Anything But Funny
Hailing from Ontario, Canada, Katherine Ryan has built quite a presence in the UK as a comedian, presenter and actor. With shows like Your Face or Mine?, Backstage With Katherine Ryan, and The Duchess under her belt, the 39-year-old star is clearly here to stay. Especially considering she has a new show on the horizon: Romantic Getaway, which she’ll star in alongside fellow comedian Romesh Ranganathan. With all these different TV appearances adding to her earnings, what exactly is Katherine Ryan’s net worth? And how else does she make her money?
Bustle
Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia Dimoldenberg Has Fans Guessing About Her Love Life
Since starting her Chicken Shop Date series in 2014, Amelia Dimoldenberg has demonstrated her knack for sharing a vibe with her dates, including the likes of The 1975’s Matt Healy, Jack Harlow, Ed Sheeran, and even Louis Theroux – the latter resulting in a brief rap from the presenter going viral and trending as one of TikTok’s top songs of 2022. Dimoldenberg evidently has a lot of celeb boyfriends, most recently sharing a flirty moment with Andrew Garfield on the red carpet of the GQ Men of the Year Awards. But is she actually seeing anyone? Who is Amelia Dimoldenberg dating?
Bustle
Patsy Kensit’s Whirlwind Romance May Be One For The Story Books
In pretty exciting soap drama, actor Patsy Kensit will be joining EastEnders as Lola Pearce’s mother, Emma Harding. You might remember seeing the 54-year-old actor on a different soap and you’d be absolutely spot on as Kensit was previously part of the Emmerdale cast. Swapping the life of a Yorkshire village for London’s fictional Albert Square, her character Emma will reunite with Lola after decades apart. Although Kensit’s time on the show is set to be limited, the narrative promises to be a captivating one. The actor has had a long and illustrious career, but many fans will be left wondering if Patsy Kensit is currently dating anyone?
Bustle
Arianna Elizabeth’s Yoga Videos Are A Goldmine Of Bite-Sized Workouts
Whether you’re looking to dabble in yoga for the first time or simply don’t have time for an hour-long flow, you should check out one of the many 10-minute yoga videos found on Arianna Elizabeth’s YouTube channel. While longer yoga routines have a time and a place,...
Bustle
Self Esteem’s Rebecca Lucy Taylor Is Prioritising Pleasure
Musician Rebecca Lucy Taylor, best known as Self Esteem, is adding yet another string to her pretty multi-faceted bow. After a busy year that featured a Mercury Prize nomination for second album “Prioritise Pleasure” and a celebrated collaboration with Killing Eve alum Jodie Comer (Taylor scored her recent play Prima Facie), the singer made a cameo in the Billie Piper-starring dark comedy I Hate Suzie Too. In the show, we see Piper’s character Suzie Pickles forging ahead with her career while privately going through a huge, life-altering break-up. And as it happens, Taylor is also full of wisdom when it comes to weathering heartbreak and putting yourself first instead. But is the artist currently dating anyone?
Comments / 0