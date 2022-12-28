Read full article on original website
Related
Injury-plagued Dolphins still alive despite latest setback
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Skylar Thompson didn’t have much time to react after another Miami Dolphins quarterback exited with an injury. “I got like two throws,” the rookie said. “It was quick, but it’s part of the job.” Thompson, the backup to the backup QB, found himself out there as the Dolphins dropped their fifth straight game, 23-21 to New England on Sunday. The injuries keep piling and so too are the losses for Miami, which faces a win-or-go-home playoff scenario heading into next week’s regular-season finale against divisional rival New York. “I expect a hungry and well-intentioned team ready to go play the Jets,” Miami coach Mike McDaniel said. “It’s a one-game season to really take all the lessons learned from this five-game losing streak and put together something that the locker room and coaching staff is proud of as the regular season comes to a close.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Colts blast Kayvon Thibodeaux’s celebration after Nick Foles injury: ‘Horses–t’
The Colts have taken exception to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s celebrations after injuring their quarterback. The Giants’ rookie pass rusher leveled Colts quarterback Nick Foles with a vicious sack during the second quarter of the team’s playoff-clinching rout of Indianapolis on Sunday. The hit left Foles with a rib injury, and he exited the game after being carted off the field. After rolling off the top of Foles, Thibodeaux celebrated with fake snow angels on the field. He was still right next to Foles, however, who was writhing on the ground in pain before Colts trainers came out to meet him. In...
Rockets face red-hot Luka Doncic, Mavs for third time in 11 days
Prior to Dec. 23, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic had recorded one 50-point game in his five-season career. In the
Flyers go for third straight win as Ducks aim to right ship
The Philadelphia Flyers can match their longest winning streak of the season when they finish a five-game road trip at
Belichick delivers ode to Slater, McCourty
FOXBORO -- "The Patriot Way" has long been an indefinable term. By and large, it's mostly meant that smart players make smart plays in critical scenarios.And while the dynastic days ended some years ago, the culture within the Patriots locker room has remained largely the same thanks to the players who experienced and contributed to those championships. And even though the Patriots won on Sunday to keep alive their playoff chances, the day was perhaps bittersweet for Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater.While neither player has announced intentions of retiring at season's end, both have contemplated retirement in recent years. The...
Video: LeBron James Hosts An Exclusive Party For His 38th Birthday
LeBron James throws a party for his 38th birthday.
Fresh off OT win, Golden Knights out to extend Avs’ skid
The reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche are looking to snap a three-game skid Monday in Denver when they face
Broncos notebook: Courtland Sutton explains questionable pass interference penalty
KANSAS CITY — One of the biggest turning points in the Broncos' loss to the Chiefs Sunday was an offensive pass interference penalty on Denver wide receiver Courtland Sutton in the third quarter. Leading 17-13, Sutton caught a 50-yard pass from quarterback Russell Wilson, splitting two defenders to make the grab. But the play was wiped away after officials called Sutton for pass interference. As Sutton went for the ball, he and Chiefs safety Bryan Cook fought each other before Sutton broke free for the...
Comments / 0