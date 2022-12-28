ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Why will over 1M NJ drivers pay more for auto insurance in 2023?

TRENTON – The minimum amount of auto insurance coverage that drivers must have in New Jersey has gone up, adding roughly $120 or more to the yearly premiums of at least 1.1 million drivers. As of New Year’s Day, the state’s required liability coverage for insurance plans issued or...
Amazon contributing to death of bees? NJ group takes on retail giant

An advocacy group in New Jersey is standing up to Amazon, claiming the retail giant is two-faced, selling items that both promote and go against the same cause. As part of a fundraising campaign to strengthen operations in 2023, Environment New Jersey is calling on Amazon to remove bee-killing pesticides from its digital shelves.
New Jersey Will Be Surprised By These Staggering Gift Return Statistics

Now that all the hustle and bustle of the Christmas shopping season in New Jersey is behind us, we can focus on the all-important gift return season, and experts say it’s the busiest time of the year. When you look at some of the return numbers for last year,...
NJ announces increased unemployment benefits for 2023

Maximum weekly payouts are going up in the new year for individuals in New Jersey who are collecting unemployment, temporary disability, family leave, or workers' compensation. The maximum benefit rates are recalculated each year based on the statewide average weekly wage, according to the New Jersey Department of Labor and...
Lots of sick people in NJ: What they should and shouldn’t be doing

As we head into the New Year, influenza levels in all parts of New Jersey remain high. According to Dr. Ed Lifshitz, the director of communicable disease service at the New Jersey Health Department, a bad situation could turn even worse in the coming days because so many Garden State residents have been traveling and gathering as they celebrate the season with family and friends.
After shopping bag ban, NJ isn’t done yet with laws targeting plastics

TRENTON — A bill introduced in the Legislature and sponsored by state Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, is pushing for stronger plastic packaging in what is called “Extended Producer Responsibility” or EPR. But what exactly does this mean?. It all comes down to recycling, said Doug O’Malley, director...
Another New Jersey school district orders students to mask up

Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
Yum! What is New Jersey’s Most Beloved Restaurant Chain?

I came across this article from Cheapism and thought it was a yummy topic. What is New Jersey's "Most Beloved Restaurant Chain"? Everyone loves food articles and we want to see what was named for Jersey. So I dug in and took a look at what Cheapism selected for us here in the Garden State and I was not shocked to see this eatery topping our list in New Jersey.
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see

MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
Ring in 2023 on foot: Dozens of free First Day Hikes in NJ

Start off 2023 on the right foot by taking part in the annual First Day Hike in New Jersey’s state parks, forests, and historic sites on Jan. 1. There are more than 40 First Day hikes scheduled for New Year’s Day, a record number, said Caryn Shinske, spokeswoman for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
The Most Amazing Castle That You Can Find Right Here in New Jersey

Let's face it when we think of "castles" you probably don't think of New Jersey. Maybe romantic visions of castles in England, Germany, Italy, or France pop into your thoughts, but Jersey?. New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies so it's no surprise that we have a history,...
NJ residents can help in the fight against ALS

Would you like to help refine and improve the way amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurological diseases are diagnosed and treated?. An organization called EverythingALS is looking for volunteers living in New Jersey to help in the fight against ALS, also commonly called Lou Gehrig’s disease, a condition that results in a progressive loss of the motor neurons that control voluntary muscles.
Major shows/movies filmed in New Jersey in 2022

A report released in December finds that film and television production in New Jersey brought in record-breaking numbers in 2021. It's expected that next year's report on 2022 activity will deliver another round of record figures. "We are going to increase the number of features we had, the number of...
