Tua Tagovailoa out after another concussion, Mike McDaniel mum on whether Tagovailoa will play again this season

Read full article on original website
Related
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Could Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan for the Denver Broncos?
Jim Harbaugh’s name is already coming up in the NFL head coaching rumor mill despite last year saying he would not leave Michigan for the NFL.
Patriots players in awe of Kyle Dugger: 'He's a special guy'
Kyle Dugger is transforming into one of the NFL’s premier playmaking safeties before our very eyes, and his teammates are loving every minute of it.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Comments / 0