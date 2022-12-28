ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

iheart.com

Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $100 Million Jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Saturday (December 10) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $100 million drawing Wednesday (December 7) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $116 million ($61.3 million cash value) for Saturday night's drawing. Results from Wednesday's Powerball game are listed...
KANSAS STATE
Boston

A Cape woman claims $10 million in scratch ticket winnings

Helen Cicoria plans to spend her winnings on home improvements and travel. A Buzzards Bay woman recently claimed her winnings from a $10 million lottery ticket sold at a West Wareham gas station. Helen Cicoria bought the winning ticket at a Speedy Mart and claimed her prize on Wednesday, opting...
WEST WAREHAM, MA
iheart.com

Powerball Jackpot Worth $89 Million

(Undated) -- The Powerball jackpot continues to grow. Lottery officials say no one picked all six numbers in last night's drawing. That means Monday night's jackpot in the multi-state lottery game will be worth 89-million-dollars. Saturday's numbers were 6, 13, 33, 36, 37 and the Powerball number was 7. As for Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot, that's worth 354-million-dollars.
New Jersey 101.5

Mega Millions jackpot grows to half a billion dollars

You could have visions of winning Mega Millions tickets dancing in your head as the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an annuity value of $510 million ($266.8 million cash). No one has matched all five white balls and the Mega Ball to claim the jackpot in the 19 drawings since Oct. 14, sending the annuity jackpot to its 11th highest in the game's history.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Vietnam Veteran Wins Lottery Six Times With Same Numbers in One Day

A Vietnam veteran is more than $2 million dollars richer after trusting his “intuition” and buying six lottery tickets with the same numbers. Raymond Roberts Sr, a Fall River, Mass., resident, won six $25,000 a year for life six times over while playing the Lucky For Life game at a local liquor store called Royal Liquors on December 14, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
FALL RIVER, MA

