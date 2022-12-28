Read full article on original website
Related
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold locally
A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million has been sold locally. The ticket was sold in Westmoreland County at the Shop ‘n Save on Willowbrook Plaza.
Mega Millions numbers: Are you the lucky winner of Friday’s $510 million jackpot?
Are you tonight’s lucky winner? Grab your tickets and check your numbers. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot reset after someone won the $494 million prize on October 14. Here are the winning numbers in Friday’s drawing:. 15-21-32-38-62; Mega Ball: 8; Megaplier: 4X. The estimated jackpot for the drawing...
I won the lottery six times at once using a tried and tested strategy – I took home $1.9m as well as another $25k a year
A MAN has won the lottery six times at once after using the same strategy for 20 years. Massachusetts resident Raymond Roberts selected his numbers for decades by using a combination of birthdays and anniversary dates. The Vietnam War veteran took home $1.9million, as well as another $25,000 a year...
Here are the winning numbers for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing
Friday's Mega Millions jackpot jumped to an estimated $640 million, with a cash prize option of $328.3 million.
Man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million
A Michigan man who noticed only two Diamond 7s scratch-off lottery tickets were left at his local store decided to buy both of them and won the $4 million top prize.
Coin Collector Lists Five Coins Worth More Than $10,000 And Up To $373,750
Most coins are worth very little, but in the hands of collectors, some are worth more than their weight in gold. Blake Alma, the penny pundit behind the CoinHub TikTok account, explains that certain coins may be worth a fortune to look out for. Some of the rare, valuable coins...
iheart.com
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $100 Million Jackpot?
The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Saturday (December 10) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $100 million drawing Wednesday (December 7) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $116 million ($61.3 million cash value) for Saturday night's drawing. Results from Wednesday's Powerball game are listed...
Winning lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Pennsylvania store
The holiday season is about to become a lot merrier for one person who recently purchased a winning lottery ticket with $2 million from a store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more about where the ticket was sold and what to do if you ever find yourself holding a winning lottery ticket.
A Cape woman claims $10 million in scratch ticket winnings
Helen Cicoria plans to spend her winnings on home improvements and travel. A Buzzards Bay woman recently claimed her winnings from a $10 million lottery ticket sold at a West Wareham gas station. Helen Cicoria bought the winning ticket at a Speedy Mart and claimed her prize on Wednesday, opting...
AOL Corp
What the Mega Millions $640M jackpot winner should do next: Stay quiet, hire financial team
Someone at your New Year's party could be a newly minted mega millionaire, but you may not even know – if the winner's smart. As exciting as it may be to win Friday's Mega Millions jackpot, now up to $640 million after there was no winner on Tuesday night, the winner ought to stay mum, experts say.
Mega Millions jackpot now at $685 million, 4th largest in game history
The potential jackpot winner for the Friday, Dec. 30, Mega Millions drawing just gotten even luckier, as the prize has increased to $685 million from its prior $640 million. This makes the lottery prize the fourth-largest in Mega Millions history. The cash option on the prize is now an estimated...
Local player matches 4 of 5 numbers for nice Powerball prize
No one won the $215 million Powerball Jackpot, but someone in the area is doing pretty well for themselves after winning a smaller prize. The Pennsylvania Lottery says a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Butler County.
$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Louisiana, But No One Wins $465 Million Jackpot
If you played the Mega Millions drawing last night and you live here in Louisiana, you might want to check your tickets. One person in the Bayou State is waking up $1 million richer!. There were a total of four $1 million winners across the United States as these tickets...
Lottery wins of 2022: A look back at people 'hitting the jackpot'
As the 2023 New Year approaches, here are 10 lottery stories that made national and international headlines in 2022. From scratch-off tickets to the Powerball and Mega Millions.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $785M after no big winner
The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a big one after no one won an estimated $685 million jackpot.
iheart.com
Powerball Jackpot Worth $89 Million
(Undated) -- The Powerball jackpot continues to grow. Lottery officials say no one picked all six numbers in last night's drawing. That means Monday night's jackpot in the multi-state lottery game will be worth 89-million-dollars. Saturday's numbers were 6, 13, 33, 36, 37 and the Powerball number was 7. As for Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot, that's worth 354-million-dollars.
Co-workers both win big in same lottery drawing
A Maryland man who was unable to visit a store in time to buy his lottery ticket enlisted the help of a co-worker -- enabling them both to win big prizes.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to half a billion dollars
You could have visions of winning Mega Millions tickets dancing in your head as the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an annuity value of $510 million ($266.8 million cash). No one has matched all five white balls and the Mega Ball to claim the jackpot in the 19 drawings since Oct. 14, sending the annuity jackpot to its 11th highest in the game's history.
7-7-7 lottery drawing results in 12,125 winning tickets in South Carolina
The South Carolina Education Lottery said its Pick 3 drawing paid out more than $3 million in prizes when the numbers came up 7-7-7.
Vietnam Veteran Wins Lottery Six Times With Same Numbers in One Day
A Vietnam veteran is more than $2 million dollars richer after trusting his “intuition” and buying six lottery tickets with the same numbers. Raymond Roberts Sr, a Fall River, Mass., resident, won six $25,000 a year for life six times over while playing the Lucky For Life game at a local liquor store called Royal Liquors on December 14, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
Comments / 0