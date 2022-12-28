Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons
Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
New Report Celebrates Milestone Year For WPS, We Energies Peregrine Falcon Program
The year 2022 was a milestone year for helping peregrine falcons flourish in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies celebrated the 400th falcon chick to be born at one of their Wisconsin power plants this year. This remarkable milestone for a bird that was once nearly extinct is...
Hansen Meats Recall Smoked Beef Hearts Sold In Wisconsin
If you have a package of smoked beef hearts in your fridge or freezer, you may want to check on them. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture yesterday said Hansen Meats, based in Green Bay, issued a voluntary recall for its 16-ounce containers of smoked beef heart pieces. There is a...
Numerous Area Groups to Receive a Portion of $2 Million in WHEDA Housing Grants
The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority has revealed the 54 organizations in the state who will be sharing $2 million in grant funds. Three of those organizations are in Sheboygan, Including Elevate, which provides services for young people. They are slated to get $50,000 for renovations to a recently...
Wisconsin Gas Prices Going Up, Experts Blame It On The Cold
Gas prices are going up and fuel experts are blaming it on the cold. GasBuddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the recent extreme cold has caused some fuel refineries to shut down, which is tightening gas supplies, especially in the Midwest. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Wisconsin is two...
