Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons

Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
Hansen Meats Recall Smoked Beef Hearts Sold In Wisconsin

If you have a package of smoked beef hearts in your fridge or freezer, you may want to check on them. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture yesterday said Hansen Meats, based in Green Bay, issued a voluntary recall for its 16-ounce containers of smoked beef heart pieces. There is a...
Wisconsin Gas Prices Going Up, Experts Blame It On The Cold

Gas prices are going up and fuel experts are blaming it on the cold. GasBuddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the recent extreme cold has caused some fuel refineries to shut down, which is tightening gas supplies, especially in the Midwest. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Wisconsin is two...
