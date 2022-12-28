ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Ohio State football: Defense blows Peach Bowl

The Ohio State football team had a double-digit lead heading into the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl. You would think that would be enough for them to seal the deal. Instead, the defense choked and cost the Buckeyes the game. Ryan Day called his best game of the season...
The Spun

Ohio State Player Has 1-Word Message For Peach Bowl Refs

The year didn't end well for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes squandered a 14-point lead in Saturday's 42-41 Peach Bowl loss to Georgia. Ohio State's offense struggled down the stretch without Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game after a hard hit late in the third quarter. Despite initially throwing a flag, the referees decided not to call the Bulldogs for targeting.
landgrantholyland.com

Game Notes: No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball downs No. 14 Michigan in hard-fought victory

The Ohio State women’s basketball team ended the 2022 calendar like the 2022/23 season began — beating a ranked team. This time around it was the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines, a team themselves who’ve amassed an impressive season in the first two months of the campaign. Even so, the Scarlet & Gray picked up their fourth win against a ranked team in a 66-57 defeat of their rivals.
Yardbarker

Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
landgrantholyland.com

Running through the Ohio State vs. Georgia Peach Bowl prop bets

Ohio State enters their College Football Playoff matchup against Georgia in the Peach Bowl as six-point underdogs as things stand on Friday night, and are currently listed at +200 to win straight up with the total set at 62.5. However, as most sports gamblers know, there are more ways to bet a game than just who is going to win and how many points are going to be scored. We are of course talking about player props.
landgrantholyland.com

OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog

After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State vs. Georgia: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, more

If you would have told Ohio State fans 35 days ago that their favorite team would spend their New Year’s Eve playing for a spot in the national championship game, I imagine that you would have been met varying levels of confusion with apprehension. Nonetheless, the No. 4 Buckeyes will kick off against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at 8 p.m. ET in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in the second of two College Football Playoff semifinal matchups happening this afternoon.
landgrantholyland.com

Bold Predictions: A close halftime margin and a New Year’s surprise

Before each Ohio State game this year, LGHL is going to bring you some “bold predictions”. This will include somewhere a few hot takes for the game, whether it be passing yards, points scored, sacks, or some other things that we could see happening during the game. We’d...
thecomeback.com

Urban Meyer reveals most underrated college football player

Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer has interesting insight into the 2022 Peach Bowl. Meyer, now with Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff crew after a disastrous 11-month stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, couldn’t resist referring to the Buckeyes as “we” while previewing their New Year’s Eve primetime matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs in interviews with On3 and other outlets.
landgrantholyland.com

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 30, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Xenia Daily Gazette

Understand sports gambling before placing your bets

The game’s final seconds ticking away, the team is driving down the field, and you’re hoping they get in the endzone. After all, you got a couple dollars riding on their success. The days of solely rooting on a team through fandom, loyalty, hatred or other emotions are...
