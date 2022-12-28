ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

shefinds

We’re Still Thinking About This Sequined Party Dress Kate Middleton Wore—Here’s How You Can Wear It Too

This time last year – on November 18th, 2021 to be exact – Kate Middleton and husband Prince William attended the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall. And our jaws dropped when we saw her re-wear the dazzling green Jenny Packham long-sleeved gown she first debuted in Pakistan back in 2019, as it was one of the most wow-factor dresses we had ever seen her wear, so we were delighted that it had made a reappearance!
SheKnows

Kate Middleton's Friend Is Firmly Disputing One Key Detail Meghan Markle Shared About the Princess of Wales

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s Netflix docuseries was released, a lot of people assumed the British royal family would have a lot to say about it. Though reports have shared that the royals aim to remain focused on their roles and not give into the gossip, sources close to the family have started to speak their minds, and refute some facts along the way. Talking to People on Dec 14, a close friend of Kate Middleton rebutted a major point Markle made in the series’ first volume. “Kate’s a big hugger,” the friend told the outlet. “She is warm...
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
SheKnows

Fashion Expert Thinks Melania Trump Should Ditch Her 'Cold' Style & Take a Page From Kate Middleton's Wardrobe

With Donald Trump running for president for the third time, one fashion expert believes that it’s time his wife, Melania Trump, steps up her fashion game. Miranda Holder, “Your Feel Good Fashion Coach,” thinks the former first lady needs to look to Kate Middleton to get ideas on how to warm up her personality.  Holder explained to the U.K.’s Express that Melania “seemed a little bit cold” when she was in the White House making her feel “untouchable” when she was “dressed in the most expensive clothes.” The stylist thinks the former model was “lacking a little bit of humanity in...
Elle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Release Sweet New Videos of Archie and Lili in Docuseries' Second Trailer

Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren't just giving the public their honest account of how the royal family didn't protect them when they were working for the palace; they're also showing a very intimate look at the post-royal life they've built for themselves in Montecito, California. While Harry and Meghan have hardly ever shared photos of their children publicly, in the trailer for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan's second half, their 3-year-old son Archie and 1-year-old daughter Lili appear regularly in clips and photos. It's worth noting that Meghan and Harry have largely hidden their kids' faces in the past, choosing to share footage of them shot from behind or from afar.
New York Post

Meghan Markle surprised Prince William with a ‘killer’ Christmas gift

It was a killer gift. Meghan Markle reportedly gave Prince William a spoon with the words “cereal killer” engraved on it for Christmas 2017. The claim was made in the 2020 tome “Finding Freedom” — penned by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand — which has recently resurfaced online in light of the ex-actress’s estrangement from her royal brother-in-law. Back in December 2017, Markle had just announced her engagement to Prince Harry and was reportedly eager to impress William, fretting over what to buy the future king for Christmas. The royal family has long traded “cheap gag gifts” with...
The Independent

Fans praise Kate Middleton’s ‘beautiful’ curtsy at Christmas concert amid Harry and Meghan Netflix release

Fans have praised Kate Middleton for her curtsy to King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the annual royal Christmas concert.The moment comes amid the release and subsequent response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their two children, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, arrived at Westminster Abbey for the festive concert.They were joined by many members of the royal family, including the King and Camilla. Other guests at the event included Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Beatrice and her...
E! News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Steal the Show in Netflix Docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story isn't complete without their children. After Netflix premiered its new docuseries Harry & Meghan on Dec. 8, fans were treated to plenty of royal tea and bombshells from the couple. But while sharing their story, with the couple's Archewell Productions serving as one of the production companies involved in the project, Harry and Meghan also provided a glimpse into their life as parents to Archie, 3, and 18-month-old Lilibet.

