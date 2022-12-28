Read full article on original website
Patriots Mac Jones Deals, Jakobi Meyers TD Gives Pats Win Over Dolphins, 23-21: WATCH
The Patriots remain in the playoff hunt with a big win over the Miami Dolphins.
Stayin' Alive: Patriots Survive Dolphins, Avoid Elimination
New England got another defensive touchdown to beat Miami, 23-21, and keep its playoff hopes alive.
Live Updates: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers, now in charge of their playoff fate, are hosting the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Follow along all day for updates.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steelers Get Closer to Playoffs as Dolphins Fall to Patriots
The Pittsburgh Steelers now turn their attention to the New York Jets.
Seahawks WATCH: Ken Walker Big Run Sets Up Colby Parkinson Quick TD vs. Jets
On the shoulders of rookie running back Kenneth Walker III, the Seattle Seahawks got down into the red zone and scored quickly against the New York Jets on Sunday.
Action News Jax
Robert Griffin III runs off field during TCU-Michigan game after learning wife was in labor
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Robert Griffin III was quite a runner during his college days at Baylor University and his seven-year NFL career. On Saturday night, he showcased his sprinting skills once again. Griffin, 32, working Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal for ESPN2, was on the field assisting with game...
Jaguars 31, Texans 3: Game Balls
Which Jaguars stood out the most in a big win against the Texans on Sunday?
Colts' Ineptitude Continues in Blowout Loss to Giants
The Indianapolis Colts put out another embarrassing performance on Sunday, losing to the New York Giants by a score of 38-10.
Tom Brady's Bucs Clinch NFC South After Win vs. Panthers
Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
Live In-Game Updates: Chargers vs. Rams Week 17
INGLEWOOD – This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers vs. Rams Week 17 matchup at SoFi Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis from the press box. First Quarter. 1:37 pm: Austin Ekeler is now up to 100 receptions...
