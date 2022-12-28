Read full article on original website
Engadget
Meta buys smart lensmaker Luxexcel to further AR ambitions
Facebook parent company Meta has acquired Luxexcel, a Dutch startup specializing in smart eyewear. News of the purchase was first reported by and later confirmed by . “We’re excited that the Luxexcel team has joined Meta, deepening the existing partnership between the two companies,” a Meta spokesperson told the outlet. The company did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.
TechCrunch
Meta acquires Luxexcel, a smart eyewear company
Founded in 2009, Luxexcel uses 3D printing to make prescription lenses for glasses. More recently, the company has focused its efforts on smart lenses, which can be printed with integrated technology like LCD displays and holographic film. “We’re excited that the Luxexcel team has joined Meta, deepening the existing partnership...
The Hollywood Reporter
Hollywood Stocks Fall Sharply in 2022 Amid Ad Challenges, Focus on Streaming Profits
Netflix’s stock may have been immune to the coronavirus pandemic and risen even during the volatile 2021, but it couldn’t escape seeing its own shares, and most other Hollywood stocks, being brought down to Earth in 2022. The streamer ended trading Thursday at $290, down 58 percent over the last 12 months. After often being seen as an unstoppable juggernaut, the Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos-led company reported its first subscriber loss in more than a decade on April 19. That shocked investors and sent its shares down more than 35 percent, which marked the firm’s biggest one-day share price...
geekwire.com
Reports: Twitter to close Seattle office and faces eviction
Twitter is reportedly facing eviction at its Seattle office and is asking employees to work from home as the social media giant looks to cut costs under new owner Elon Musk. The New York Times reported Thursday that Twitter “stopped paying rent at its Seattle office, leading it to face eviction,” citing people familiar with the matter.
TechCrunch
What to look for in a term sheet as a first-time founder
Earlier this week, we featured the first part of that conversation with James Norman of Black Operator Ventures, Mandela Schumacher-Hodge Dixon of AllRaise and Kevin Liu of both Techstars and Uncharted Ventures. In part two, the investors cover more specifics about what to ask for in a term sheet and...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: TG Therapeutics, Micron Technology, ChargePoint and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares jumped more than 9% after the biotech company announced this week that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults. — The maker of EV charging technology saw shares rise...
Interesting Engineering
Why blockchain will remain a big deal in 2023 and beyond
As 2022 draws to a close, the cryptocurrency market is under great scrutiny. From the crypto winter of 2021 that saw Bitcoin lose almost a third of its value and other cryptocurrencies follow suit to security issues with crypto exchanges, bridges, and web 3.0 apps, and of course, FTX’s dramatic failure, it’s almost impossible to disbelieve tales of gloom. However, looking at the forecasts for 2023, it appears the market may rebound, and now may even be an ideal moment to invest.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Retreats Further Into the Gloom
Prices: Bitcoin, ether and most other major cryptocurrencies spent Wednesday in the red. Insights: In this last week of 2022, First Mover Asia is revisiting a few of CoinDesk's most noteworthy columns. In his latest Crypto Long and Short newsletter, CoinDesk research analyst George Kaloudis considered five of the most annoying events and trends in 2022. Unsurprisingly, topping his list, Kaloudis wrote of his anger at FTX.
Engadget
NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti leaks reveal specs and potential price
NVIDIA is expected to reveal its GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card at CES next week, but it preemptively leaked the specs. Thanks to new rumors, we have a sense of the GPU's likely price too. The RTX 4070 Ti is slated to have 12GB of GDDR6X memory with 7,680...
Engadget
The Morning After: New York’s governor signs a weakened right-to-repair bill
New York governor Kathy Hochul has finally signed a right-to-repair bill into law, over half a year since the state legislature was passed. Representatives for Microsoft and Apple pressed Hochul's office for changes, as well as industry association TechNet, which represents many notable tech companies, including Amazon, Google, Dell and HP. Critics say the amendments will weaken the law's effectiveness. The bill's revised language excludes enterprise electronics, like devices used in schools and hospitals. Home appliances, motor vehicles, medical devices and off-road equipment were also previously exempted.
geekwire.com
Electric airplanes, greenhouses, and sunrises in Seattle: Some of our favorite photos from 2022
Across Seattle and from Redmond all the way to Iceland, GeekWire had its eye — and cameras — on stories in technology, business, science, startups, space, geek culture and more in 2022. A high-tech golf complex opened in the Seattle area; a smiling neon elephant came back to...
Netflix, Warner Bros Discovery, AMC Networks Among Top Media And Tech Gainers In Stock Market’s ‘Santa Claus Rally’
Shares in Netflix, Warner Bros Discovery and AMC Networks were among the top gainers in a so-called “Santa Claus rally” today near the conclusion of a rough year for media and tech stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq finished the day up 2.6% to finish at 10,478.09, but it remains on track for its worst year since 2008. Even so, the Santa Claus rally — a nickname for a frequently occurring holiday-season uptick — is a real thing. And it can often bode well for the new year. According to FactSet, the S&P 500 Index gained an average 1.3% a year over the...
CNBC
Nasdaq closes out its first four-quarter slump since dot-com crash
The Nasdaq closed out its worst year since 2008 and is mired in a downturn that's drawing many comparisons to the dot-com crash. "It's really hard to be positive on tech right now," said Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1% in the fourth quarter,...
PC Gamer Hardware Awards: The best gaming headsets of 2022
For accurate audio look no further than these three gaming headsets. Though only one can be crowned 2022's champion.
TechCrunch
Some good news from this year in tech
Climate tech bolstered by the Inflation Reduction Act. After years of inaction, Congress finally took a step toward addressing climate change with a surprise — and surprisingly large — bill that funds everything from green hydrogen to cold-weather heat pumps. The Inflation Reduction Act seemed destined for failure, like every climate bill before it, until it suddenly wasn’t. Senator Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) intransigence looked like it was a calculated effort to kill the bill, but in reality, it may just have been an attempt to guarantee American competitiveness in some of the more consequential industries of the 21st century. The law provides $369 billion toward a variety of climate initiatives, and while it’s not nearly enough to address the scope of the problem, it’s far better than nothing. And if investor sentiment is anything to go by, it may be the lure needed to get them rushing into climate tech.
US News and World Report
First Pre-Trial Hearing in Microsoft-Activision Case Set for Jan. 3
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A judge has set Jan. 3 for the first pre-trial hearing in the Biden administration's case against Microsoft over its $69 billion bid to take over "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which enforces antitrust law, asked a judge to block the...
The Verge
The 240Hz OLED gaming displays are coming
CES 2023 is now just days away, and there’s already a standout category that we’re particularly excited about: 240Hz OLED gaming monitors. Generally speaking, OLED panels can achieve better picture quality and a faster response time than their LED or IPS equivalents but have historically lacked the ability to match them in providing high-refresh rates. There have been some exceptions — such as the Alienware AW3423DW, a QD-OLED running at 175Hz — but now, OLED gaming displays have finally achieved the optimal 240Hz refresh rate prized by gamers who specialize in eSports and FPS titles.
CNET
Best Buy Flash Sale Today Only: Save Up to $1,000 on Select Electronics
The new year is approaching quickly, but that doesn't mean end-of-the-year savings are a thing of the past. In fact, Best Buy is having a flash sale right now where you can score huge deals on select items. The electronics retailer often has flash sales that will last anywhere between...
