It's New Year's Eve, which means it's the last chance to score some deals before the calendar turns to 2023. There are a few deals out there today that are surprisingly good, including the newest generation WD Black 2TB PS5 SSD for well under $200, a Raer Nari wireless gaming headset for a mere $35, or a Nintendo Switch 512GB memory card for just $50. Plus, it's a great time to stock up on your board game collection, as Amazon is offering a Buy One, Get One 50% Off promotion on select board games. The quality of the deal varies; some board games are priced lower than on Black Friday after the discount, and others are markedly higher. Below, we've picked the best board games that we think are worth getting.

1 DAY AGO