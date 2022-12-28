Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
The Biggest Games Coming in 2023
Following two years of false starts, 2023 looks to be the proper beginning of the PS5-Xbox Series generation, as Unreal Engine 5 support builds and an increasing number of developers drop support for Sony and Microsoft’s last-gen consoles. Starfield, Spider-Man 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Final Fantasy 16 are only a handful of games built exclusively for new hardware, though PS4, Xbox One, and especially Switch owners have plenty to look forward to as well.
IGN
The Biggest Game Releases of January 2023
Happy New Year! 2023 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest game release years in history due to a ton of games being delayed out of 2022. So unless they get pushed until 2024, 2023 is going to be one for the books! And while we'll need to wait a couple months for 2023 to start ramping up, January still has quite a few long-awaited titles. Here are the biggest game releases coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and PC in January 2023!
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for December 30-January 3
The bringer of new guns for the new year, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment...
IGN
UnderDungeon - Official Nintendo Switch Gameplay Trailer
UnderDungeon it’s an astonishing and clever mix of classic RPG games with mechanics and levels from other genres. You’ll traverse the dungeons, fight enemies, acquire new, powerful items and solve puzzles. Check out the gameplay trailer for UnderDungeon launching on January 13, 2023.
IGN
Biggest News Stories of 2022
In early October, nearly two years after the release of PS5, a modder was able to jailbreak Sony’s new-gen console, providing access to the console’s debug menu and the ability to install unauthorized software. This quickly led to people installing P.T., Konami’s delisted “playable teaser” for the now-canceled Silent Hills.
IGN
Daily Deals: Ring Fit Adventure, Marvel's Midnight Suns, and More
2023 is here, and it's time to jump straight into the best sales of the New Year. There are a few great deals out there today to get your year started, including a 4TB external hard drive, Ring Fit Adventure on Nintendo Switch, and the recently-released Marvel Midnight Suns. Plus, the newest generation WD Black 2TB PS5 SSD for well under $200, a Raer Nari wireless gaming headset for a mere $35, or a Nintendo Switch 512GB memory card for just $50. These great deals and more below.
IGN
IGN India's Major Stories for 2022: Ukraine War, GTA 6 Leak, Microsoft Activision Deal, and BGMI Ban, and more
With 2022 in the rearview mirror, now is the right time to revisit some of the major news topics that overshadowed everything else. The year started with major news with multiple acquisitions across the board. Microsoft shared its intent to acquire Activision Blizzard in January 2020 followed by Sony announcing its intent to acquire former Halo and currently Destiny 2 developer, Bungie.
IGN
Vajradhara Tai and Vajradhara Wu Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 01: Embrace Your Dreams' Vajradhara Tai & Vajradhara Wu Boss Fight. Below, you can find information on Vajradhara Tai & Vajradhara Wu, and the best way to make swift work of this duo boss battle. Boss Battle - Vajradhara Tai & Vajradhara Wu. HP. 2900.
IGN
Ifrit Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 01: Embrace Your Dreams' Ifrit Boss Fight. Below, you can find information on Ifrit, and the best way to make swift work of this boss battle. Before fighting Ifrit, if you have not already, complete the Approaching the Outskirts mission to obtain a Fire Armlet.
IGN
IGN UK Podcast #677: The Big 2023 Preview
Cardy and Matt are joined by fresh voice to the podcast, Jen Rothery, who is simply a delight. Together they tackle all of the biggest games, films, and TV shows coming in 2023 and pick out some of their most anticipated ones. With the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Starfield, Final Fantasy 16, Dune: Part Two, Indiana Jones, and Succession to name just a few, we're set for a very fun year.
IGN
Xbox Games With Gold for January 2023 Revealed
Microsoft has announced that the Xbox Games with Gold for January 2023 are Iris Fall and Autonauts. As detailed on Xbox Wire, all Xbox Live Gold members and those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will get access to these two games when they arrive next month. Iris Fall will...
IGN
IGN India’s Most Anticipated Games of 2023: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Starfield and Hogwarts Legacy Top the Buzz Charts
2022 saw the arrival of several hits that had us hooked on to our gaming systems for hours. From the challenging environments of Elden Ring to the classic father-son tale in God of War: Ragnarok, the year had all genres going all in to keep us entertained. As we count...
IGN
Pokemon Go New Year 2023 Event Guide
Ring in the brand new year in Pokemon Go! Join in on the New Year's celebration event and kick off your 2023 in Pokemon style. With two new costumed Pokemon debuts, including Pickachu wearing a party top hat, plus New Year's costumed Pokemon appearing in the wild and in Raids, you won't want to miss out.
IGN
Daily Deals for the Final Day of 2022
It's New Year's Eve, which means it's the last chance to score some deals before the calendar turns to 2023. There are a few deals out there today that are surprisingly good, including the newest generation WD Black 2TB PS5 SSD for well under $200, a Raer Nari wireless gaming headset for a mere $35, or a Nintendo Switch 512GB memory card for just $50. Plus, it's a great time to stock up on your board game collection, as Amazon is offering a Buy One, Get One 50% Off promotion on select board games. The quality of the deal varies; some board games are priced lower than on Black Friday after the discount, and others are markedly higher. Below, we've picked the best board games that we think are worth getting.
IGN
Elden Ring Modders Transform Paldea Region from Pokemon Scarlet into The Lands Between
Elden Ring Modders have been on fire right now with releases of some of the craziest mods we have seen in the game. Recently one Modder brought Bill Clinton to the game, after one of the fans stage crashed during The Game Awards 2022. This incident happened during FromSoftware's Game of the Year acceptance speech. Now, the same Modder has gone out of their way to make an Elden Ring x Pokemon Scarlet mod.
Comments / 0