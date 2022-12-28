Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Payday 3 - Official Logo Reveal Trailer
Payday 3 is the explosive sequel to one of the most popular co-op shooters of the past decade. Payday 3 will be available on PC and consoles in 2023.
IGN
Frozen Flame - Official Holiday Update Trailer
Frozen Flame is a Survival RPG set in the vast world of Arсana, an ancient land once governed by the Dragons. Ravenage Games presents Frozen Flame's latest holiday update! Frozen Flame's latest holiday update is available now on PC.
IGN
The Final Challenges - Phantom Challenge
At first glance, the Phantom trial is a pretty straightforward one, as you'll be squaring off against a Flame Phantom in the confines of the arena. However, the twist comes when you destroy the Springs necessary for weakening the primordial beast, as they will each summon a group of enemies to attack you.
IGN
Elden Ring Modders Transform Paldea Region from Pokemon Scarlet into The Lands Between
Elden Ring Modders have been on fire right now with releases of some of the craziest mods we have seen in the game. Recently one Modder brought Bill Clinton to the game, after one of the fans stage crashed during The Game Awards 2022. This incident happened during FromSoftware's Game of the Year acceptance speech. Now, the same Modder has gone out of their way to make an Elden Ring x Pokemon Scarlet mod.
IGN
The Biggest Game Releases of January 2023
Happy New Year! 2023 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest game release years in history due to a ton of games being delayed out of 2022. So unless they get pushed until 2024, 2023 is going to be one for the books! And while we'll need to wait a couple months for 2023 to start ramping up, January still has quite a few long-awaited titles. Here are the biggest game releases coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and PC in January 2023!
IGN
The Canyons - Shop 1
Whether managed by Brok, Lunda or Sindri, dwarven workshops allow you to purchase various items that'll prove invaluable during your journey through God of War Ragnarok's Nine Realms. At every shop, you can buy Weapon Upgrades, Armor, and Special Items and you can also sell off any unwanted Artifacts, Gear, or Resources.
IGN
Rond of Purification
"A shield rond capable of removing what ails its user and redirecting it onto their enemy." This shield attachment boosts STRENGTH and DEFENSE. When upgraded and equipped, it grants the Contagion Discharge perk. When Kratos is afflicted with Frost, Burn, Poison, or Bifrost, Shield Strike (Double Tap L1) hits will cleanse the status and deal that element's damage to enemies.
IGN
Warrior's Echo Sauroter
"A weapon is only as good as the warrior who wields it." This weapon attachment boosts STRENGTH, DEFENSE, and RUNIC. When upgraded and equipped, it grants the Sonic Piercer perk. Spear attacks against Sonic-afflicted enemies deal bonus damage and build bonus Maelstrom skill charge.
IGN
Ring Out Challenge - Muspelheim Trials
The Ring Out challenge is pretty straightforward and it'll test your ability to get enemies out through means other than bashing their face in. For this trial, we highly recommend investing in skills with huge knockback - like Serpent's Snare, Leviathan's Fury, Blazing Explosion, and Rising Chaos. You'll also want to make use of shield bashing with the likes of the Dauntless Shield or Shatter Star Shield - anything that can help knock enemies back and into the lava pits.
IGN
Battle-Scarred Sauroter
"A sauroter that has seen many battles, felled many foes, and fuels that rage within." This weapon attachment boosts DEFENSE and VITALITY. When upgraded and equipped, it grants the Seized Rage Burst perk. Stun Grabbing an (R3) grants a Rage Burst.
IGN
Bahumut Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 02: Betrayal?'s Bahamut Boss Fight. Below, you can find information on Bahumut itself, and the best way to make swift work of this boss fight in the game. Boss Battle - Bahamut. HP. 11470. MP. 424. STEAL. Hi-Potion. DROP. Force Bracelet. The battle with Bahamut...
IGN
Rond of Restoration
"A shield rond crafted to provide protection and healing in the most dire of times." This shield attachment boosts DEFENSE and VITALITY. When upgraded and equipped, it grants the Restoring Shield perk. On taking damage, Kratos has a LUCK chance to gain DEFENSE and for his next Shield Strike (Double Tap L1) hit to restore Health. The chance increases with lower Health.
IGN
Rond of Expedition
"A shield rond that hastens recovery when used to ward off impending doom." This shield attachment boosts DEFENSE and COOLDOWN. When upgraded and equipped, it grants the Riposte Refresh perk. It grants a Blessing of COOLDOWN when interrupting double Blue ring attacks (Double Tap L1) or Parrying.
IGN
Rond of Affliction
"A shield rond with the power to unleash further ruin upon a cursed enemy." This shield attachment boosts DEFENSE, RUNIC, and COOLDOWN. When upgraded and equipped, it grants the Strike of Affliction perk. Shield Strikes (Double Tap L1) against Status-Afflicted enemies consume the ailment, causing a damaging elemental explosion.
IGN
Hind of Weightless Recovery
"A lightweight hind that draws power from the chaos of the storm." This weapon attachment boosts DEFENSE and LUCK. When upgraded and equipped, it grants the Maelstrom Refresh perk. When the Maelstrom skill gauge if fully charged, successful Spear attacks have a Moderate LUCK chance to grant a Blessing of COOLDOWN.
IGN
Flawless Trial - Muspelheim Trials
The Flawless Trial will require patience and timing more than anything else, as you'll need to defeat 15 enemies without taking any damage whatsoever. The good news is that you won't have to fight them all at once, but some of the enemy configurations will be a pain to deal with, and a simple projectile or swipe at your back can spell doom.
IGN
Hind of Attuned Elements
"Fire and frost only become more deadly when fueled by wind." This weapon attachment boosts DEFENSE and RUNIC. When upgraded and equipped, this hind grants the Extinguish and Vaporize perk. Spear attacks against Burning or Frosted enemies deal bonus damage.
IGN
Weapon Mastery Trial - Muspelheim Trials
The Weapon Mastery challenge is your most standard of the Muspelheim Trials - simply defeat 16 opponents in under 180 seconds. They'll come in waves and consist of standard enemies, though some will be shielded so you will have to employ some tactics to win. Weapon Mastery - Muspelheim Trials.
IGN
Hind of Volatile Might
"Great power is often fleeting. Come and gone as quickly as a summer storm..." This weapon attachment boosts DEFENSE and VITALITY. When upgraded and equipped, it grants the Siphoned Strength perk. Elemental Siphon (Hold R2) imbued Spears do increased Melee damage, but the siphoned element now fades after a duration.
Comments / 0