ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Barry Croft Jr. gets more than 19 years for role in Whitmer kidnapping plot

By CBS Philadelphia
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BUgD3_0jwhenVs00

Digital Brief: Dec. 28, 2022 (AM) 02:31

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) -- A Delaware trucker described as a co-leader of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan's governor has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison.

Barry Croft Jr. was the fourth and final federal defendant to learn his fate, a day after key ally Adam Fox was sentenced to 16 years in prison after prosecutors also recommended a life sentence for his role in a scheme to snatch Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and galvanize their confederates toward civil war in other states. The two men were convicted in August of conspiracy charges at a second trial in Grand Rapids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iDzy7_0jwhenVs00
Barry Croft Jr. Delaware Department of Justice via AP, File

They were accused of running a stunning plot to abduct Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from her vacation home just before the 2020 presidential election. The conspirators were furious over tough COVID-19 restrictions that Whitmer and officials in other states had put in place during the early months of the pandemic, as well as perceived threats to gun ownership.

Whitmer was not physically harmed. The FBI was secretly embedded in the group and made 14 arrests.

Croft regularly wore a tri-cornered hat common during the American Revolution and had tattoos on his arms symbolizing resistance — "Expect Us" — as he traveled to Ohio, Wisconsin and Michigan to meet with like-minded extremists.

"Although he may not have had hierarchical control over all the other participants, he coordinated and pushed the implementation of the conspiracy from its inception to its final stages," Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said in a court filing.

"The only remaining step was for the governor to appear at her cottage so they could launch their plan, but fortunately she was still beyond their control," the prosecutor said.

Fox, 39, and Croft, 47, were convicted of two counts of conspiracy. Croft also was found guilty of possessing an unregistered explosive. A different jury in Grand Rapids, Michigan, couldn't reach a verdict on the pair at the first trial last spring but acquitted two other men.

"The abduction of the governor was only meant to be the beginning of Croft's reign of terror," Kessler said. "He called for riots, 'torching' government officials in their sleep and setting off a 'domino' effect of violence across the country."

A key piece of evidence: Croft, Fox and others traveled to see Whitmer's vacation home in northern Michigan, with undercover agents and informants inside the cabal.

At one point, Croft told allies: "I don't like seeing anybody get killed either. But you don't make an omelet without breaking a few eggs, you know what I mean?"

Croft's attorney tried to soften his client's role. In a court filing, Joshua Blanchard said the Bear, Delaware, man didn't actually have authority over others and often frustrated them because he "just kept talking."

Croft was smoking 2 ounces (56 grams) of marijuana per week, Blanchard said.

"Simply put, to the extent that the jury determined he was a participant, as they necessarily did, he was a participant to a lesser degree than others," Blanchard insisted.

Two men who pleaded guilty and testified against Fox and Croft received substantial breaks: Ty Garbin already is free after a 2 1/2-year prison term, while Kaleb Franks was given a four-year sentence.

In state court, three men recently were given lengthy sentences for assisting Fox earlier in the summer of 2020. Five more are awaiting trial in Antrim County, where Whitmer's vacation home is located.

When the plot was extinguished, Whitmer blamed then-President Donald Trump, saying he had given "comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division." In August, 19 months after leaving office, Trump said the kidnapping plan was a "fake deal."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Man charged with stabbing 4 University of Idaho students to waive extradition from Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) -- The man charged in the killings of 4 University of Idaho students will waive his extradition hearing in Pennsylvania and expedite his return to Idaho to face the charges, CNN reports.Bryan Kohberger, 28, was charged yesterday in the Nov. 13 stabbings in Moscow, a college town and farming community. Police had combed through huge amounts of evidence and worked with the FBI to sift through tips and track down Kohberger's white Hyundai Elantra.Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar confirmed Kohberger's intent to return to Idaho in a statement to CNN on Saturday."Mr. Kohberger is eager to...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Philly

Arrest in Idaho murders caps weeks of fear and frustration

Bryan Christopher Kohberger is in custody in connection with the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, capping nearly seven weeks of fear and frustration for the families of the students who were killed."This is the first bit of joy that we've had in close to seven weeks," said Steve Goncalves, the father of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the victims. "We hope ... they picked the right guy, and that gives us hope. And we haven't had hope for a long time."Authorities who sorted through 19,000 tips tracked 28-year-old Kohberger more than 2,000 miles away from the murder scene,...
MOSCOW, ID
WUSA9

New laws for 2023 in DC, Maryland and Virginia

WASHINGTON — A new year means new laws on the books in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Here's a rundown of some of the new laws which will take effect beginning Sunday, Jan. 1. First, minimum wage is set to increase in D.C., Virginia and Maryland. In the District, minimum wage increases to $16.50 an hour beginning in January before another increase in July will bring it to $17 an hour.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland's Most Wanted helps federal agents nab dozens of fugitives

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Two years ago, FOX45 News launched a crime show dedicated to helping the US Marshals Service capture some of the most violent offenders. Nearly three dozen fugitives accused of crimes including murder, attempted murder, rape, armed robbery, and arson are now in custody after appearing on Maryland’s Most Wanted.
BALTIMORE, MD
Rock 104.1

‘Domestic violence’ spurred NJ wife to shoot husband on Christmas, attorneys claim

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — The wife of a prominent Atlantic County Republican political figure who shot her husband was a victim of domestic violence, her lawyers have claimed. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, is charged with murder for the death of her husband 57-year-old David Wigglesworth on Christmas. He was shot once at a home on the 5200 block of Mays Landing Somers Point Road around 10:15 p.m., according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Multiple DUI Offender Punishments Increased in 2022

HARRISBURG PA – Police officers from Lower, Upper and West Pottsgrove, Pottstown, Douglass, North and East Coventry, Limerick, New Hanover, and Upper Providence worked overnight hours at sobriety checks several times during 2022 to stop drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. State lawmakers played a role too, in passing new rules to increase punishments against multiple DUI offenders.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pa. Gov Tom Wolf wraps up time in office with strong ratings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will wrap up eight years in office next month, having steered Pennsylvania through unpredictable times when the Democrat made life-and-death decisions in the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and managed the battleground state's presidential election amid unprecedented Republican efforts to overturn it.Wolf, 74, leaves office with positive approval ratings from leading in-state polls and his endorsed successor, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, succeeding him — marking the first time since 1966 that a Pennsylvania governor has been succeeded by a member of the same political party.Wolf's second term saw monumental challenges, beyond what many — if not every —...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

New Pennsylvania laws taking effect in 2023

(WHTM) — With a new year comes new laws to know if you live in Pennsylvania. Many of these new laws are a part of the 66 bills signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in November as he prepares to leave office in January. Here’s a look at some of the laws that will go into […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

The new year brings hikes in some taxes and fees in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the New Year starts on Sunday, expect some changes in Pennsylvania's taxes and fees.KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano gives us the breakdown.Happy New Year! You know what that means – increases in some but certainly not all of our taxes and fees in Pennsylvania.On the good news front, the state's flat personal income tax of 3.07 percent is not going up. However, neighboring New York and 10 other states are cutting their income tax, but Pennsylvania is not.Pennsylvania is cutting the corporate business net income tax of 9.99 percent, one of the nation's highest. It will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania and NJ crews head to Buffalo to help residents after winter storm

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- As western New York digs itself out of a major winter storm, first responders and road crews from Pennsylvania and New Jersey are helping in the recovery. New Jersey's Urban Search and Rescue team, Task Force One, deployed to Buffalo, New York early Monday morning.Kevin Morrissey is Task Force One's program manager, and he said, so far, they've been going door-to-door with police and the National Guard to check on elderly homeowners and people with special needs. "They're making progress, and we're just happy to be there and helping with that," Morrissey said. "A good, resilient bunch...
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Voice

Longtime Maryland Politician Diagnosed With Cancer; Plans To Continue Working

Cancer won't keep a Maryland congressman down as he plans to continue working after being diagnosed with a treatable form of Lymphoma. Congressman Jamie Raskin, who represents the 8th District from the border of northern Washington, DC to the Pennsylvania suburbs in the north, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28 that after several days of testing, he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
110K+
Followers
25K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy