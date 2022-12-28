Sparks city council member Kristopher Dahir plans to undergo surgery “in the coming months” after being diagnosed with a benign brain tumor, according to a news release.

He plans to take time off from his city duties to focus on his recovery, which is expected to take six to eight weeks.

“I am so thankful for this community and appreciate all the thoughts, prayers, and support,” Dahir said.

Mayor Ed Lawson requests privacy for Dahir.

“Sparks City Councilmembers and I will be covering Councilman Dahir’s City duties as he recovers, including Sparks City Council meetings and seats on other boards and commissions,” Lawson said. “All of us here at the City of Sparks wish Councilman Dahir a speedy recovery.”

Dahir represents Ward 5, which includes much of northwest Sparks. He's also a pastor at Freedom Fellowship and director of advancement at Excel Christian School. Dahir had run for Nevada secretary of state in the 2022 Republican primary, coming in third.

He said he plans to resume his work on the city council as soon as he recovers.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Sparks councilman Kristopher Dahir to undergo brain surgery