Maine State

Maine raises minimum wage to $13.80; mandates accrued vacation, sick day payouts

By Associated Press
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Minimum wage earners will see a pay increase and employers will have to pay departing employees for unused vacation time under laws taking effect Jan. 1 in Maine.

Maine's minimum wage will increase from $12.75 to $13.80 based on a state law that requires annual adjustments based on a cost of living index. Meanwhile, another law requires companies with more than 10 workers to pay out any unused, accrued vacation time to employees when they leave.

Manufacturers of products containing intentionally added chemicals known as PFAS are being required to report the presence of the so-called forever chemicals in the new year.

Those chemicals are also being banned from new carpets, rugs and fabric treatments. But the state's full ban on those so-called forever chemicals doesn't begin until 2030.

Comments / 33

A Patriot
4d ago

expect your take home check to be smaller..the more you make the more state qnd federal taxes you pay along with the rest of what they take.

Reply
8
Sensus Communis
4d ago

…will signal the end of more small businesses….what dopes we have for leaders….follow the Socialist agenda……Mills is a disaster……

Reply(4)
13
kari seavey
3d ago

why do people not realize the more the pay goes up the more businesses get shut down, the more prices go up , and yes they go up because they have to pay people more, but the biggest is the less you actually bring home on your checks because the more taxes are being taken out.

Reply
3
