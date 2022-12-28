ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Action News Jax

Tom Brady, Mike Evans torch Panthers, secure NFC South with dramatic 4th-quarter rally

If this indeed is Tom Brady's last ride, he'll finish in the postseason. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied from a 14-0 hole and a 21-10 fourth-quarter deficit on Sunday to beat the Carolina Panthers, 30-24 and secure the NFC South. The win extends a now-14-year streak of Brady-quarterbacked teams making the playoffs. He can thank Mike Evans for helping him seal the deal on Sunday.
TAMPA, FL
Centre Daily

Saban: Lack of ‘Energy Vampires’ Made Bowl Prep Enjoyable

Alabama is often preparing for a College Football Playoff appearance this time of year, so it can be tough for players on the team to get up for non-Playoff bowl games. However, this year that doesn’t seem to be an issue. Coach Nick Saban said this year’s practices have...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Centre Daily

Watson, Melton Set Training Facility Ablaze With Fast 40s

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Imagine running the eighth-fastest 40-yard time at the Scouting Combine but losing all your races during predraft training. So it was for new Green Bay Packers receiver Bo Melton, who trained with Christian Watson at Bommarito Performance Systems in Miami. “Man, yeah, going against a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Micah Parsons’ Cowboys’ Goodbye to ‘Simba’

FRISCO - Micah Parsons is one of the best players on a playoff-bound team, has been voted into the Pro Bowl, will get attention for NFL Defensive Player of the Year and all in all, is living the good life. But on this holiday weekend, the "Lion-backer'' is also grieving...
Centre Daily

Lakers Rumors: Austin Reaves Projected To Earn Big Raise As 2023 Free Agent

Los Angeles Lakers reserve shooting guard Austin Reaves looks to be in for quite the payday this summer. Appearing on the Late Night Lake Show podcast last week, The Athletic's Jovan Buha revealed that Reaves could be in line to earn more than another beloved recent undrafted Lakers find, Alex Caruso, earned in his free agency.
LOS ANGELES, CA

