Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine farm to table producers featured in new documentary.Yanasa TVMilo, ME
The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Exploring the Haunted Past of the Lucerne InnRachel PerkinsDedham, ME
A Day in Bangor: 10 Fun Things to Do in Maine's Third-Largest CityRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Good News About Law Enforcement OfficersThe Maine WriterOld Town, ME
Related
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Seahawks WATCH: Ken Walker Big Run Sets Up Colby Parkinson Quick TD vs. Jets
On the shoulders of rookie running back Kenneth Walker III, the Seattle Seahawks got down into the red zone and scored quickly against the New York Jets on Sunday.
Action News Jax
Robert Griffin III runs off field during TCU-Michigan game after learning wife was in labor
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Robert Griffin III was quite a runner during his college days at Baylor University and his seven-year NFL career. On Saturday night, he showcased his sprinting skills once again. Griffin, 32, working Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal for ESPN2, was on the field assisting with game...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Tom Brady, Mike Evans torch Panthers, secure NFC South with dramatic 4th-quarter rally
If this indeed is Tom Brady's last ride, he'll finish in the postseason. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied from a 14-0 hole and a 21-10 fourth-quarter deficit on Sunday to beat the Carolina Panthers, 30-24 and secure the NFC South. The win extends a now-14-year streak of Brady-quarterbacked teams making the playoffs. He can thank Mike Evans for helping him seal the deal on Sunday.
Patriots Mac Jones Deals, Jakobi Meyers TD Gives Pats Win Over Dolphins, 23-21: WATCH
The Patriots remain in the playoff hunt with a big win over the Miami Dolphins.
Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ win against the Broncos
It wasn’t confidence-inspiring, and there might be some lingering effects.
Tom Brady's Bucs Clinch NFC South After Win vs. Panthers
Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
Centre Daily
Saban: Lack of ‘Energy Vampires’ Made Bowl Prep Enjoyable
Alabama is often preparing for a College Football Playoff appearance this time of year, so it can be tough for players on the team to get up for non-Playoff bowl games. However, this year that doesn’t seem to be an issue. Coach Nick Saban said this year’s practices have...
Centre Daily
Watson, Melton Set Training Facility Ablaze With Fast 40s
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Imagine running the eighth-fastest 40-yard time at the Scouting Combine but losing all your races during predraft training. So it was for new Green Bay Packers receiver Bo Melton, who trained with Christian Watson at Bommarito Performance Systems in Miami. “Man, yeah, going against a...
Centre Daily
Micah Parsons’ Cowboys’ Goodbye to ‘Simba’
FRISCO - Micah Parsons is one of the best players on a playoff-bound team, has been voted into the Pro Bowl, will get attention for NFL Defensive Player of the Year and all in all, is living the good life. But on this holiday weekend, the "Lion-backer'' is also grieving...
Centre Daily
Lakers Rumors: Austin Reaves Projected To Earn Big Raise As 2023 Free Agent
Los Angeles Lakers reserve shooting guard Austin Reaves looks to be in for quite the payday this summer. Appearing on the Late Night Lake Show podcast last week, The Athletic's Jovan Buha revealed that Reaves could be in line to earn more than another beloved recent undrafted Lakers find, Alex Caruso, earned in his free agency.
Comments / 0