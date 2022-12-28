ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

76ers vs. Thunder: Tyrese Maxey’s Playing Status on Saturday

After making his return to the lineup on Friday night to face the New Orleans Pelicans, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will take a night off on Saturday. Maxey, who suffered a fractured foot back in mid-November, spent more than a month recovering. As a result, the young guard missed 18 straight games for the Sixers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Tobias Harris, 76ers Dominate Thunder on New Year’s Eve

After seeing their biggest win streak of the season snapped on Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards, the Philadelphia 76ers hit the road to face the Western Conference’s top seed, the New Orleans Pelicans, after winning eight of their last nine games. Unfortunately, Philly’s lack of success on the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Lakers: Time For LeBron James To Depart Purple And Gold, NBA Expert Opines

Since linking up with your Los Angeles Lakers, All-NBA forward LeBron James has led the team to its record-tying 17th NBA championship (his fourth), and captained another solid team with the league's best defense. The 37-year-old (who turns 38 tomorrow) has been named to four of his 18 All-Star teams in Los Angeles, with a fifth seemingly inevitable barring injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

76ers vs. Thunder: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday

After embarking on an eight-game win streak, the Philadelphia 76ers have struggled to find success so far this week. On Tuesday, the team continued its mini-road trip with a matchup against the Washington Wizards. Although the Sixers got off to a hot start against Washington, they quickly lost the momentum...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

Lakers Rumors: LA May Not Make Major Win-Now Trade This Season

The Lakers were completely outplayed in their seventh game (and fifth loss) without Anthony Davis on Wednesday. The Heat beat them up for a 112-98 victory, dropping the Lakers to 14-21 on the season. They're now 1.5 games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 12th seed in the Western Conference — yes, it's that bad.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy