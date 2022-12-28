Through the Indiana Pacers first 25 games this season, young big man Isaiah Jackson played in 24 of them. He missed just one outing in that span, and it was due to injury. The 2021 first-round draft pick had more than 10 minutes of playing time in 22 of those games — Jackson was firmly a part of the Pacers rotation.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO