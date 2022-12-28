Read full article on original website
Tom Brady, Mike Evans torch Panthers, secure NFC South with dramatic 4th-quarter rally
If this indeed is Tom Brady's last ride, he'll finish in the postseason. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied from a 14-0 hole and a 21-10 fourth-quarter deficit on Sunday to beat the Carolina Panthers, 30-24 and secure the NFC South. The win extends a now-14-year streak of Brady-quarterbacked teams making the playoffs. He can thank Mike Evans for helping him seal the deal on Sunday.
Centre Daily
Dolphins-Patriots Week 17 Five Biggest Storylines
The Miami Dolphins will look to improve to 9-7 on the season and move closer to a playoff berth when they face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Ahead of the matchup, we offer our weekly ranking and analysis of the five biggest storylines:. 1. Teddy B...
Centre Daily
Breaking Down the Week 17 Dolphins-Patriots Inactive Info
The Miami Dolphins will be missing some key players, besides quarterback Tua Tagovailova, when they face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Tackle Terron Armstead, cornerback Xavien Howard and linebacker Bradley Chubb all are among the team's seven inactives for the Week 17 games. The absence...
Centre Daily
Cowboys’ Quinn, Payton, Harbaugh: Broncos ‘Big Swing’ to Hire Coach
FRISCO - It merited a celebration a year ago as a Dallas Cowboys coup when defensive coordinator Dan Quinn jumped off the Coaching Carousel, quit interviewing for a 2022 head coach job, and opted to stay another year at The Star. Among the reasons then? Owner Jerry Jones’ wallet.
Centre Daily
Broncos Sign Away RB Tyler Badie from Ravens
The Denver Broncos welcomed a new member to their 53-man roster Thursday, signing rookie running back Tyler Badie off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, the team announced. What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Centre Daily
Browns Lose Another Linebacker for the Season, Sign one to Active Roster
And then there were none is the saying that should be used when talking about the Cleveland Browns linebacker room. Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk was placed on the injured reserve with a hand injury, ending his season with two games to go. Kunaszyk joins Anthony Walker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jacob Phillips, Tony Fields, and Sione Takitaki -- all of whom had their seasons cut short.
Centre Daily
Bengals’ Defense Brings Underrated Strength Into Matchup Against Buffalo
CINCINNATI — The Bengals defense has one distinct trend rolling the right way heading into Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. Since Week 11, Buffalo ranks third leaguewide in rushing EPA. They are one of the most efficient ground teams in the NFL largely due to Josh Allen's 6.5 yards per carry.
Centre Daily
Chad Kelly Trolls Broncos Amid Russell Wilson’s Struggles
On Christmas Day, amid the Denver Broncos' ugly 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Russell Wilson was so ineffectual that he was benched in the fourth quarter. Wilson's day at the office was one of his worst as a Bronco, but it punctuated a season replete with inconsistent performances.
Centre Daily
Can Rams Finish Strong? ESPN’s FPI Predicts Final Games
The Los Angeles Rams' season is all but over after being eliminated from playoff contention with a 5-10 record. The Rams are now playing for pride, and tanking for a better draft pick like some teams may if they were in the same position is not an option. After a...
Centre Daily
Vikings-Packers Predictions: Who Wins The Border Battle Rematch in Green Bay?
Since Aaron Rodgers became the Packers' starting quarterback in 2008, the Vikings have only swept their bitter divisional rivals twice. The first time came in 2009, when Brett Favre got revenge on his old team with a pair of victories. The second was in 2017, when Rodgers suffered a collarbone injury on a hit from Anthony Barr early in the first game and didn't play in the rematch. That one doesn't feel like it counts in the same way as '09. In both of those seasons, the Vikings reached the NFC championship game.
Centre Daily
Dobbs Steps In, Pumps Up Passing Game
NASHVILLE – In turning to recently signed quarterback Josh Dobbs over rookie Malik Willis, the Tennessee Titans hoped to pump some life into a sputtering passing attack. Dobbs wasn’t perfect during the Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. He threw one interception and lost a fumble following a sack.
Centre Daily
Cowboys at Titans: KaVontae Turpin to Set Wild Record - And Steal Thursday Night Spotlight?
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin had reasons to harbor aspirations of a great football career. And it's happening now, with one of the most "full'' pro football seasons ... ever. After a somewhat tumultuous run at TCU where he was cut from the team after legal troubles, Turpin was...
Centre Daily
How Rams Rookie CB Cobie Durant Is Impressing Raheem Morris
When the Los Angeles Rams selected cornerback Cobie Durant in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of South Carolina State, it was unknown how soon and how often he would see the field. That question was answered rather quickly, though, as he earned playing time in Week 2...
Centre Daily
Texans OC Pep Hamilton Reveals Reason for Late-Season Offensive Surge
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have had some of their best performances since their Week 13 contest against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. The Texans are 1-3 since Dec. 4. And Houston's offense has played a prominent role in the team turning around their lackluster performance in hopes of ending the 2022 campaign on a lofty note.
Centre Daily
Seattle Stretch: Final 2 ‘Must Wins,’ Seahawks Say
As the Seattle Seahawks enter their Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets, they do so with major playoff implications on the line for both teams. No, you didn't read that incorrectly, both the Seahawks and Jets are still in playoff contention. However, the Seahawks have not been playing...
Centre Daily
Jones Denies Speaking to Terrell Owens, Agent About Comeback
Earlier this week, Aaron Wilson of Cowboys Country reported that Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens is still eyeing an NFL comeback at 49, and that his agent said that he had been in contact with Dallas, one of his former teams. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says that is...
Centre Daily
Report: Bengals-Bills Most Expensive Ticket Since 2012
CINCINNATI — The crowd at Paycor Stadium on Monday is making history. According to Field Yates, the Week 17 clash against Buffalo is the most expensive Bengals ticket since the start of the 2012 season. Get-in prices are hovering around $281 on the site as fans flock to the...
Centre Daily
Report: Broncos Placing Rookie TE Greg Dulcich on Injured Reserve
Early Friday afternoon, the Denver Broncos unveiled their Week 17 injury report for the team's road tilt with the Kansas City Chiefs, ruling out rookie tight end Greg Dulcich. A short time later, NFL insider James Palmer reported that the Broncos are placing Dulcich on injured reserve, ending what remains of his season.
Centre Daily
Micah Parsons’ Cowboys’ Goodbye to ‘Simba’
FRISCO - Micah Parsons is one of the best players on a playoff-bound team, has been voted into the Pro Bowl, will get attention for NFL Defensive Player of the Year and all in all, is living the good life. But on this holiday weekend, the "Lion-backer'' is also grieving...
Centre Daily
Watson, Melton Set Training Facility Ablaze With Fast 40s
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Imagine running the eighth-fastest 40-yard time at the Scouting Combine but losing all your races during predraft training. So it was for new Green Bay Packers receiver Bo Melton, who trained with Christian Watson at Bommarito Performance Systems in Miami. “Man, yeah, going against a...
