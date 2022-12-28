ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugatuck, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Car jumps snow bank, gets submerged in Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A car was pulled out of the Grand River Saturday morning after driving off a nearby road, the Grand Rapids Fire Department says. Dispatch says the car jumped a snowbank behind the Radisson Hotel, located at 270 Ann Street NW. The car was found upside down, sinking into the water 150 feet from the riverbank with a person trapped inside.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Skiing and Golfing on the Same Day

I got the pic. above of the golfers from Doug Wierenga. These were golfers at Clearbrook Golf Course in Saugatuck – Allegan County. The pic. was taken Friday, December 30th. This picture was taken on the same day at roughly the same time. This is Bittersweet Ski Area, also in Allegan County just west of Otsego. This was relatively early, so there are just a few skiers visible.
SAUGATUCK, MI
CBS Detroit

Cat rescued after found frozen to the ground in Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A cat was rescued after being found frozen to the ground in Muskegon on Monday, according to the Big Lake Community Animal Clinic. The older boy cat, who is being called Elliot by the animal care clinic, was found frozen to the ground at Laketon Avenue and Wood Street on Dec. 27. A good Samaritan named Kelly found Elliot and brought him to the animal clinic so they could help him and check and see if he had a chip."When he arrived at the clinic, his body temp was only 94 degrees, and his eyes had crusted shut," according to the Big Lake Community Animal Clinic. "Life saving treatment was started immediately by the vet and staff, with warm IV fluids, warming him up, cleaning his eyes, and checking for any injuries, then monitored."The animal care clinic says he is resting comfortably after receiving care.If anyone has any information about Elliot, they are urged to contact the Big Lake Animal Clinic at 231-799-1074.In addition, if anyone wants to help support caring for the cat, they can donate on the clinic's Facebook page.
MUSKEGON, MI
whtc.com

Ottawa Co. Issues Advisory for Drain/Culvert Clearance

WEST OLIVE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 30, 2022) – Another aspect of the clean up following last weekend’s winter storm along the Lakeshore has emerged. On Thursday, Ottawa County Emergency Management Director Lou Hunt issued a statement asking residents to move ice, snow and debris from drains near homes and neighborhoods. “This can allow water to move away from structures and road, decreasing the chances for flooding damage,” Hunt said. “Successfully moving water through the system now can also minimize our risk of flooding during the spring thaw, so thank you in advance for the help.”
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

6 Great Meat Markets That Are A Cut Above The Rest

Nothing beats being able to walk into a local meat market, gaze into a meat case with fresh cuts of meat, and be able to talk with the butcher. The small, local meat shop is in my blood. When I was 7 years old, I would sit in the basement of my father’s store, the Galesburg Locker in Galesburg, and “candle” eggs, looking for floaters that would show if the egg went bad. The “good” eggs were placed in a rack, to go upstairs of the small market. All of the beef and pork were raised just miles from the store.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy