MUSKEGON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A cat was rescued after being found frozen to the ground in Muskegon on Monday, according to the Big Lake Community Animal Clinic. The older boy cat, who is being called Elliot by the animal care clinic, was found frozen to the ground at Laketon Avenue and Wood Street on Dec. 27. A good Samaritan named Kelly found Elliot and brought him to the animal clinic so they could help him and check and see if he had a chip."When he arrived at the clinic, his body temp was only 94 degrees, and his eyes had crusted shut," according to the Big Lake Community Animal Clinic. "Life saving treatment was started immediately by the vet and staff, with warm IV fluids, warming him up, cleaning his eyes, and checking for any injuries, then monitored."The animal care clinic says he is resting comfortably after receiving care.If anyone has any information about Elliot, they are urged to contact the Big Lake Animal Clinic at 231-799-1074.In addition, if anyone wants to help support caring for the cat, they can donate on the clinic's Facebook page.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO