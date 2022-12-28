ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Man arrested in METRORail shooting, Houston police say

HOUSTON — A 44-year-old man was arrested Saturday night in connection with a shooting at a METRORail, according to the Houston Police Department. Markeith Jermaine Allison, 44, is charged with aggravated assault in the shooting incident on Wednesday. Police said he was arrested based on tips from surveillance photos.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shot dead in his car behind Wingstop in west Houston, last alive 45 minutes before

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials are investigating after a young man was found dead in his car behind a Wingstop in west Houston. According to Sergeant Ben Beall with Harris County Sherriff's Office, deputies responded to a possible shooting in the 5500 block of N Fry Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they met with the person who called and found a man in his 20s slumped over in his car from a gunshot wound with the door open.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

New Year joy as first 2023 babies born in the Houston area

HOUSTON — Some babies wasted no time showing their faces in 2023. Just minutes after the clock struck midnight, several little ones made their grand appearance into the world. The first eager baby was born in the Houston area at 12:09 a.m. at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HCSO: Man shot to death in Cloverleaf area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death Friday in the Cloverleaf area. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooter is possibly the man's wife. This happened at about 5:14 p.m. on Longview Street near Manor Street, which is near Beltway 8...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

2 dead, 2 others hospitalized after shooting in northeaeast Harris County

HUMBLE, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County, where four people were hit, two of whom are dead. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, via Twitter, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Park Square Ln. in Humble.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Pop-up sober nightclub opening in Houston to ring in new year

HOUSTON — If you're looking to celebrate New Year's Eve sober, then Houston has a spot for you. Houston's "Sober Eve" is back after a COVID-19 hiatus. It's a pop-up event at the Railway Heights Market where anyone could go to party and ring in the New Year, minus the alcoholic beverages.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman shot on Houston METRORail train, authorities investigating

HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot on a METRORail train on Wednesday evening in Houston. Details are limited, but we're told the shooting occurred at the Palm Center Transit Center, located at 5450 Griggs Road. METRORail officials said the victim, who is believed to be a...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Woman shot on METRORail train in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A woman was shot Wednesday on a METRORail train in southeast Houston, according to police. METRO Police Department authorities said the woman was being taken into surgery just before 10 p.m. As of Thursday morning, METRO said the woman remains hospitalized, but her condition was not released.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston PD officer hits, kills pedestrian with cruiser on East Fwy

HOUSTON - A man died overnight Friday after officials said a Houston PD officer struck him with their patrol unit while responding to a call. It happened around 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes in the 7300 block of East Freeway. We're told the officer was on duty at the...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
64K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy