Murder committed minutes before 2022 still unsolved despite improving HPD homicide clearance numbers
Improving deadly crime statistics are offering little comfort to the family of a woman who didn't live to see another year of her life.
Man arrested in METRORail shooting, Houston police say
HOUSTON — A 44-year-old man was arrested Saturday night in connection with a shooting at a METRORail, according to the Houston Police Department. Markeith Jermaine Allison, 44, is charged with aggravated assault in the shooting incident on Wednesday. Police said he was arrested based on tips from surveillance photos.
Listen: Despite warnings, celebratory gunfire heard in parts of Houston on New Year's Eve
HOUSTON — Despite warnings from local law enforcement, celebratory gunfire could be heard in some areas as people rang in the New Year Saturday night. The sound of celebratory gunfire was caught on camera in Houston’s east end, known as EaDo, near Texas Avenue and Emancipation. Then while...
Man shot dead in his car behind Wingstop in west Houston, last alive 45 minutes before
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials are investigating after a young man was found dead in his car behind a Wingstop in west Houston. According to Sergeant Ben Beall with Harris County Sherriff's Office, deputies responded to a possible shooting in the 5500 block of N Fry Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they met with the person who called and found a man in his 20s slumped over in his car from a gunshot wound with the door open.
1 dead after disturbance led to gunfire exchange in Chimney Rock parking lot, police say
Officers are trying to figure out who opened fire in a busy parking lot in southwest Houston.
Houston officials announce $5,000 reward for anyone who reports celebratory gunfire on NYE
HOUSTON - As New Year's Eve approaches, city officials are sending out some important and urgent reminders to help keep you and your family safe. "What goes up, must come down. It will come down with more force and velocity," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. On Thursday afternoon, Turner, along...
New Year joy as first 2023 babies born in the Houston area
HOUSTON — Some babies wasted no time showing their faces in 2023. Just minutes after the clock struck midnight, several little ones made their grand appearance into the world. The first eager baby was born in the Houston area at 12:09 a.m. at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
HCSO: Wingstop employee shot, killed in west Harris County shopping center
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in his vehicle. Deputies said it happened Friday night just before 11 p.m. at a shopping center on North Fry Road near Kieth Harrow Boulevard. According to Sgt. Ben Beall,...
HCSO: Man shot to death in Cloverleaf area
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death Friday in the Cloverleaf area. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooter is possibly the man's wife. This happened at about 5:14 p.m. on Longview Street near Manor Street, which is near Beltway 8...
Teen abducts newborn and passes it off as her own child in Harris Co., charging documents show
According to records, the newborn was only two days old when it was taken from its mother by the 19-year-old, who is allegedly expecting a child of her own in the next few weeks.
Woman found stabbed to death in her backyard on New Year's Eve, Houston police say
HOUSTON — A woman was found stabbed to death in her backyard in southeast Houston on New Year’s Eve, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on Flushing Meadows Drive near Astoria Boulevard not far from the Gulf Freeway.
2 dead, 2 others hospitalized after shooting in northeaeast Harris County
HUMBLE, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County, where four people were hit, two of whom are dead. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, via Twitter, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Park Square Ln. in Humble.
Fireworks are illegal in Houston city limits
Firing off random gunfire could get you a hefty fine or land you in jail. Setting off fireworks in Houston could lead to a fine between $500 and $5,000.
HPD looking for 3 masked thieves accused of robbing hotel clerk at gunpoint in SW Houston
Surveillance video from the armed robbery shows the thieves hit and shove the clerk while making demands. Police said they drove off in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Kia Forte.
Search for Mark Hoover, Robbery Suspect Near FM 1960
Houston authorities are in search of a man who is blamed for robbing another individual who is reported to have just stepped out of a bank after removing funds on November 9, at the Wells Fargo on FM 1960 near Cutten Road, near the Willowbrook area.
Pop-up sober nightclub opening in Houston to ring in new year
HOUSTON — If you're looking to celebrate New Year's Eve sober, then Houston has a spot for you. Houston's "Sober Eve" is back after a COVID-19 hiatus. It's a pop-up event at the Railway Heights Market where anyone could go to party and ring in the New Year, minus the alcoholic beverages.
Woman shot on METRORail train in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A woman was shot Wednesday on a METRORail train in southeast Houston, according to police. METRO Police Department authorities said the woman was being taken into surgery just before 10 p.m. As of Thursday morning, METRO said the woman remains hospitalized, but her condition was not released.
Houston PD officer hits, kills pedestrian with cruiser on East Fwy
HOUSTON - A man died overnight Friday after officials said a Houston PD officer struck him with their patrol unit while responding to a call. It happened around 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes in the 7300 block of East Freeway. We're told the officer was on duty at the...
