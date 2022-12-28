ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kahului, HI

Willie Nelson and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready Perform “Just Breathe” in Maui

By Jacob Uitti
 3 days ago
Earlier this month, legendary country star Willie Nelson and Pearl Jam’s lead guitarist, Mike McCready, joined one another on stage for a performance of the hit Pearl Jam song “Just Breathe.”

The performance, which you can see via fan-shot video below, took place two days before Christmas on Friday (December 23) at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului, Hawaii.

The event was a family gathering of sorts for Nelson who also brought out his sons Lukas and Micah Nelson to play on songs like “Texas Flood,” “Halfway to Heaven” and others.

For his part, Nelson played songs like “Funny How Time Slips Away,” “Crazy” and “Night Life.” Nelson also played some of his biggest hits like “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys” and “On The Road Again.”

The 89-year-old singer is next set to hit the stage in February for a two-night show in St. Augustine, Florida on February 24 and 26. Check out more info via his official website.

For more on McCready, check out the interview he did with American Songwriter about the resuscitation of his band, The Rockfords, HERE.

Photo by Pamela Springsteen / Shock Ink

