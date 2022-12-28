ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Courtney Love is Making a New Album: Her First in 12 Years— “It’s Not Rock. It’s a Magnum Opus”

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GR3ae_0jwhc25q00

Courtney Love, a legend of ’90s rock, frontwoman of the band Hole, and the widow of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, is making a new album. The singer revealed the news on the latest episode of the Marc Maron podcast.

“It’s not rock,” said Love. “It’s a magnum opus ’cause I haven’t made a record in 12 years.”

Love hasn’t released new music since the 2019 song, “Mother,” for The Turning soundtrack. Her last album, Hole’s Nobody’s Daughter, dropped in 2010.

“Courtney Love is finishing up her first record in more than a decade while she lives in London, perhaps permanently,” reads the podcast synopsis. “Courtney fled LA because, as she tells Marc, she needed to get out of the ‘over culture.’ It’s one of many realizations Courtney came upon in recent years, after a lifetime of ups and downs, peace and chaos, fame and infamy. Courtney takes Marc along for the journey as they sip tea in a London hotel.”

Check out the podcast HERE.

But the new album, whatever it will be, isn’t the only thing Love has been working on as of late. The 58-year-old singer also talked about making a new memoir.

On Instagram, she wrote, “Dude(s). I think I might have just signed off on my book…. After a fucking DECADE of dragging my ass (@abramovich.alex patience of a SAINT❤️‍🩹🙏) @harpercollins don’t pop the champagne quite yet. ‘The sex work is in! The sex work is in’

“Yeah but the doll is on a FULL MEDIA BLACKOUT (quoting the great Del Rey genius ‘NO-ONE TELLS MY STORY BUT ME’ motto. Bible💯) so ☯️⚖️⚖️ #youwinsomeyoulosesome,” she continued.

“There’s a (no kidding) very real paper supply chain backup, so don’t ask me when (The important thing is that it’s good now.) Lots of what Alex calls my ‘Victorian adventures’ and I seem to have 29 lives & counting. With crazy luck of being in the right place, right time (and sometimes way wrong!)

“Fun fact. I got into #benningtoncollege class of 1981, from a maximum security Juvie lockdown in Eugene, Oregon. Thanks, @lilianolikwriter in advance for all the fact-checking leads she’s already started, because no way is that going in without receipts,” she added.

“Lots more fashion too, as I changed the phony rags to riches narrative to include my mother’s/family’s wealth. & My impossibly glamorous af grandmother who went to the Paris collections & would show me the boning & stitches inside of her Balmains & Chanel couture pieces etc. Fuck an untrue narrative bc that’s what people ‘like.’ The truth is so much more fun, more rich, makes more sense. And there’s lots of rags too! Someone said “your class neutral like a Scottish brogue“ as I’ve been all the classes, sometimes simultaneously!

“Anyway. So far, so good. CIAO!”

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
papermag.com

Chloe George Bares All in Track-by-Track Breakdown of 'Penny'

Chloe George, the Bay Area-born and LA-based artist known for her vulnerable and relatable lyrics, is back with more music — leaving us wondering again if she crawled into our brains for songwriting inspiration. "In the past year, I realized how scared I was of true connection with other...
Effingham Radio

Miley Cyrus Asks To Be Taken Off Song She Recorded With Morrissey

Miley Cyrus has asked to be taken off of Morrissey‘s upcoming album called Bonfire Of Teenagers. She recorded backing vocals for one of the unreleased songs almost two years ago. This happened as Morrissey announced on social media that he would be leaving Capitol Records. There were several big...
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Paul Simon Wrote for Other Artists

By the mid-1950s, a teenage Paul Simon (born Oct. 13, 1941) had already started performing with his childhood friend, Art Garfunkel. The duo would release their 1964 debut, Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M., before their back-to-back breakthrough albums, Sounds of Silence and Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme in 1966. Simon and...
Whiskey Riff

Lainey Wilson Covers Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Releases Fresh Take On Her Song “Middle Finger”

Lainey Wilson isn’t done just yet… With 2023 just days away, she dropped two new singles (which are only available on Spotify at the moment), the first being a super cool and funky cover of Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” in addition to a refreshed version of her 2018 original song “Middle Finger.” “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” was written by Rick Derringer, and first recorded in Johnny Winter in 1970 with his band Johnny Winter And, of which […] The post Lainey Wilson Covers Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Releases Fresh Take On Her Song “Middle Finger” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
American Songwriter

The Story Behind Why Prince Refused to Allow Elvis Costello to Record “Pop Life”

When Elvis Costello asked Prince if he could record his 1985 hit “Pop Life” for his Extreme Honey: Very Best of Warner Bros. Years compilation, the answer was “no.”. Costello and his band The Attractions had performed the song live numerous times “in the style of [John Lennon’s] ‘Instant Karma,’ according to an interview in 1999. Costello wanted to record the song for a compilation, which spanned his catalog from 1989 through 1997, with a “slightly lighter feel.”
Ultimate Classic Rock

The Song Prince Refused to Let Elvis Costello Sing

Asking permission to cover another artist's song is one thing; asking permission from Prince is another. In 1997, Elvis Costello approached Prince and asked if he could record his 1985 hit "Pop Life" for his upcoming compilation, Extreme Honey: Very Best of Warner Bros. Years. Costello and the Attractions had previously played the song live "in the style of [John Lennon's] 'Instant Karma,'" as he put it to the Chicago Tribune in 1999. Costello was aiming to do it with a "slightly lighter feel" in the studio.
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy