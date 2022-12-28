ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Jan. 1, 2023

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: January A perfect storm for schools, teachers: No subs, bus woes, COVID As revenues rise, Republicans say taxpayers should get some money back February Renter, landlord advocates disagree over solutions to eviction crisis Child care workers still waiting for promised $1,500 state bonuses March Pike ... Read More
CP Cases moves to Delaware from Maryland

A company that designs and makes high-performance protective cases and racks for industries ranging from rock stars to defense will move from Maryland to Frankford, Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar United Kingdom company, will move into a 25,000-square-foot site in the Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company ... Read More
As Maryland property assessments go up, so do taxes

Maryland property values jumped 20.6% over the last three years amid the pandemic's strong market, the largest increase in recent years, state tax officials announced Thursday. Maryland's 2 million property accounts are split into three groups and appraised once every three years to help determine property taxes owed. The 2023...
Connecting vulnerable Delawareans to food, education, opportunity

One in ten of our neighbors across Delaware is food insecure: they lack consistent access to the nutrition they need to live healthy and active lives. At the same time, one in four Delawareans lacks the home internet connectivity they need for educational opportunity and economic mobility. These challenges are...
Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware

If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
New Year’s Eve Events in Delaware and Maryland

With Christmas now in the rear view mirror, it's time for donning our party hats and preparing to welcome 2023 in a fun and festive way!. And there's certainly no shortage of ways to do that at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches. Now we're going to say right...
Gorecki-Hubric wedding annnounced

Allison Louise Gorecki and William Carl Hubric II were united in marriage June 25, 2022, at Lighthouse Cove Event Center in Dewey Beach. Pastor Josh Bell, a longtime family friend, officiated at the double-ring ceremony. Ally is the daughter of John and Susie Gorecki of Milton. Will is the son...
School districts to receive at least $500k for solar panels

Delaware’s 19 public school districts will receive at least $500,000 each to install solar panels to reduce energy consumption for certain school buildings.  Energize Delaware, an energy conservation group, has launched the grant program to encourage First State district schools to reduce their energy costs. “School districts use a lot of energy and the savings will lower their expenses for ... Read More
Delaware State Police: Man arrested for breaking into 8 businesses in one week

PHILADELPHIA - Delaware State Police have arrested a man who they say committed armed robbery at multiple businesses in the state over a span of one week. The agency says 37-year-old Keith Davila of Newport, Delaware, was arrested for multiple burglaries and robberies in a crime spree that began on December 21 and ended on December 27.
