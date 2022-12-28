Read full article on original website
Related
Delaware families still being sent payments of up to $600
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you are a resident of Delaware, here's some good news for you. Qualifying individuals will be receiving a tax rebate from the state. Here is everything that you need to know.
The Delaware State Police Celebrates 100 Years of Service to the Citizens of the First State
The calendar year 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the Delaware State Police. While our agency has existed for over 100 years, it was not until 1923 that it became […] The post The Delaware State Police Celebrates 100 Years of Service to the Citizens of the First State appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Jan. 1, 2023
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: January A perfect storm for schools, teachers: No subs, bus woes, COVID As revenues rise, Republicans say taxpayers should get some money back February Renter, landlord advocates disagree over solutions to eviction crisis Child care workers still waiting for promised $1,500 state bonuses March Pike ... Read More
CP Cases moves to Delaware from Maryland
A company that designs and makes high-performance protective cases and racks for industries ranging from rock stars to defense will move from Maryland to Frankford, Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar United Kingdom company, will move into a 25,000-square-foot site in the Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Bill allowing wine shipping to consumers' coming back to the General Assembly
Delaware is one of only three states left that doesn’t allow residents to ship wine to their doorsteps, but that could change in the next General Assembly. In some cases like Harvest Ridge Winery, Delawareans can purchase alcohol from the producer, but it still cannot be shipped to them.
newjerseylocalnews.com
The Minimum Wage in New Jersey and Delaware Will Increase That Year, to $20.23 and $8.25 Respectively.
New Jersey and Delaware are among 20 states preparing for New Year’s Day minimum wage hikes. On Jan. 1, 2022, New Jersey’s minimum wage will rise to $14.13 from $13. In 2019, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation to raise the rate by at least $1 each year to $15 by 2024.
Wbaltv.com
As Maryland property assessments go up, so do taxes
Maryland property values jumped 20.6% over the last three years amid the pandemic's strong market, the largest increase in recent years, state tax officials announced Thursday. Maryland's 2 million property accounts are split into three groups and appraised once every three years to help determine property taxes owed. The 2023...
Delaware’s state parks offer self-guided hikes to help residents step into the new year
Hikers in Delaware and around the country will step off 2023 with the annual First Day Hikes on New Year’s Day. State parks personnel have curated 17 self-guided hikes as a guide for those looking to start the new year on a healthy note. First Day Hikes is a...
Cape Gazette
Connecting vulnerable Delawareans to food, education, opportunity
One in ten of our neighbors across Delaware is food insecure: they lack consistent access to the nutrition they need to live healthy and active lives. At the same time, one in four Delawareans lacks the home internet connectivity they need for educational opportunity and economic mobility. These challenges are...
Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware inspired by change
News Release Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware’s Tribal Council would like to congratulate Robin R. Christiansen on his election victory as Principal Chief. He was unanimously voted into office by tribal citizens on November 17, 2020. Christiansen succeeds former ...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware State Police advise people to drive sober on New Year's Eve and Day, 30% of fatal accidents involved alcohol in 2021
As of Wednesday, Delaware’s traffic fatalities stand at 167. This is up from 137 last year, and Delaware State Police are urging people to drive sober on New Year's Eve to prevent an end-of-year spike in deaths on the road. DSP spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto says 30% of...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware
If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
Cape Gazette
New Year’s Eve Events in Delaware and Maryland
With Christmas now in the rear view mirror, it's time for donning our party hats and preparing to welcome 2023 in a fun and festive way!. And there's certainly no shortage of ways to do that at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches. Now we're going to say right...
Cape Gazette
Gorecki-Hubric wedding annnounced
Allison Louise Gorecki and William Carl Hubric II were united in marriage June 25, 2022, at Lighthouse Cove Event Center in Dewey Beach. Pastor Josh Bell, a longtime family friend, officiated at the double-ring ceremony. Ally is the daughter of John and Susie Gorecki of Milton. Will is the son...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Delaware
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Delaware. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
WDEL 1150AM
Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar | Delaware State Police
Delaware State Police (DSP) are looking for some extra hands... in the sky. DSP is now trying to increase the number of female pilots in their helicopters in the coming years by holding a seven week seminar for possible future pilots. Carol Parton says that she was inspired to become...
School districts to receive at least $500k for solar panels
Delaware’s 19 public school districts will receive at least $500,000 each to install solar panels to reduce energy consumption for certain school buildings. Energize Delaware, an energy conservation group, has launched the grant program to encourage First State district schools to reduce their energy costs. “School districts use a lot of energy and the savings will lower their expenses for ... Read More
State of Delaware seeking to fill hundreds of open jobs
Some positions offer sign-on and referral bonuses.
fox29.com
Delaware State Police: Man arrested for breaking into 8 businesses in one week
PHILADELPHIA - Delaware State Police have arrested a man who they say committed armed robbery at multiple businesses in the state over a span of one week. The agency says 37-year-old Keith Davila of Newport, Delaware, was arrested for multiple burglaries and robberies in a crime spree that began on December 21 and ended on December 27.
delawarepublic.org
ChristianaCare receives $2.4 million grant to bolster healthcare across the state
ChristianaCare announces it’s using a $2.4 million federal grant to help improve Delaware's healthcare workforce. The grant from the American Rescue Plan Act will help expand the health system's Institute for Learning, Leadership and Development or iLEAD. Christiana’s Omar Khan said there’s a need for not only more primary...
Comments / 0