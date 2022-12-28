Read full article on original website
Related
10 Biggest Box Office Bombs of 2022
2022 is drawing to a close, and while it’s fun to look back on some of the best films of the year, it is also interesting to take a look at some of the biggest box office flops of the year. What’s particularly interesting about this list is that it shows how box office performance rarely has a direct correlation to film quality. Multiple films on this list received stellar reviews from critics, yet performed badly at the box office.
Here's what the cast of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' looks like in real life
In addition to returning stars Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington, James Cameron's "Avatar" sequel features many new characters with names you may miss.
Black Adam Made Nearly $400 Million At The Box Office. Why That Wasn’t Enough
Black Adam make a lot of money at the global box office, but a lot still wasn't enough.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
Early reviews of Avatar: The Way of Water have made their way to Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel to 2009's Avatar is one of the most-anticipated films of 2022, which makes it fitting that the James Cameron flick will help close out the year. Running for over three hours, Avatar: The Way of Water will take audiences back to Pandora to reunite with the Na'vi and the growing family of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana)'s characters. The cast and crew of the Avatar sequel have been out in full force promoting the movie, and now Rotten Tomato-approved critics are weighing in with their thoughts.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fresh from hitting a billion, James Cameron admits he thought his sequel would be ‘Avatar: Dead in the Water’
As the ancient proverb states; James Cameron doesn’t do what James Cameron does for James Cameron. James Cameron does what James Cameron does, because James Cameron is James Cameron. However, that doesn’t mean the supremely confident filmmaker wasn’t a tad trepidatious in the buildup to Avatar: The Way of Water‘s release earlier this month.
Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes
At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend
Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
Netflix ends password sharing: Axe will fall at start of 2023 and hit 100m viewers
It will reportedly only allow those who live in the same household to share an account. Sources say the company may off a plan that charges a few extra bucks a month to add an additional household.
Margot Robbie Rocks Iconic Barbie Swimsuit In First Teaser Trailer For Live-Action Movie
Long live Barbie! Margot Robbie’s Barbie makes a grand entrance in the live-action Barbie teaser trailer wearing the legendary black and white swimsuit she made famous in 1959 when the first edition of the fashion doll was released. The trailer also gives a look at Barbie in her very colorful world, as well as Ryan Gosling’s Ken, Issa Rae, and Simu Liu.
Netflix's most-watched series is being removed, leaving fans livid
One of Netflix’s most watched TV series is being removed from the platform soon, and fans aren't particularly thrilled that they've only got a few weeks left to enjoy it. As far as streaming services go, Netflix is particularly notorious when it comes to shows coming and going. On more than one occasion I've logged on to watch a series only to discover it's been gone for some time. A lesson that you should never take things for granted? Maybe.
Netflix Customers Could Go to Prison for Sharing Their Password
The law applies to Netflix password sharing, but also to other streaming services, including Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Apple TV+.
Upworthy
Keanu Reeves bows down before fans in touching moment after overwhelming response from audience
Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities known in Hollywood. He is known for his good deeds and charitable actions all around the world. During the John Wick panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil, the world's largest pop culture festival with attractions and talks covering comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and books, Keanu took the stage to explain a bit more about what viewers may expect from him. Keanu was evidently moved by the effusive response and sank to his knees, bowing to the audience, according to social media footage, reports Unilad.
Popculture
Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal's Incredible Thriller Is No. 2 on Netflix Right Now
It may be nearly a decade since its release, but Prisoners is finding plenty of love in the year 2022. The Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal-starring thriller recently made its way to Netflix, where is now enjoying newfound success among streamers who have helped push Prisoners to the top of Netflix's streaming charts.
ComicBook
James Cameron Says Terminator: Dark Fate Filmmakers Were "High on Their Own Supply" Making Sequel
Back in 2019, Terminator: Dark Fate was set to revive the Terminator franchise to its former glory, as it not only brought together Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton for the first time since Terminator 2: Judgment Day, but also saw franchise creator James Cameron serving as a producer. While it did earn relatively positive reviews, the film was a financial disappointment and no updates to the series have emerged since that sequel, with Cameron himself recently admitting that maybe he and director Tim Miller bought too much into their own hopes for the film and might have lost touch with what would really have been best for the overall narrative.
Collider
James Cameron Reveals He Shot the 'Avatar' Sequels Simultaneously to Avoid the "Stranger Things Effect"
It's fairly obvious when you first set eyes on Avatar: The Way of Water that this is possibly the most ambitious film ever attempted. And then you realise that James Cameron, the mastermind behind the world of Pandora, has made three films at once. It's a testament to the man's...
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
Top Gun: Maverick Is About To Lose A Box-Office Record To Avatar: The Way Of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water is coming on strong enough at the box office to wrestle this distinction away from Top Gun: Maverick.
Ruby Rose continues her career comeback with a co-starring role in new Hollywood action thriller The Collective
Australian actress Ruby Rose has announced she will feature in a Hollywood thriller, The Collective in 2023. The 36-year-old former model stars in the new blockbuster as a villain behind a global conspiracy in human trafficking. Rose's co-stars include Hanna Montana pretty-boy Lucas Till, Transformers star Tyrese Gibson and fan-favourite...
Cancelled Netflix Show Now Attempting A Comeback After Getting Some Awards Love
The creator of a cancelled Netflix show suggests that a comeback could be on the horizon.
Actor Tyler Sanders’ Cause Of Death Revealed By L.A. Coroner
Tyler Sanders, the 18-year-old star of Amazon’s Just Add Magic: Mystery City who was found dead in June at his Los Angeles home, died from the effects of fentanyl, the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner has revealed. The coroner said his death was accidental. The coroner’s report did not find any other causes of death and no other significant conditions during its investigation. It has labeled Sanders’ case closed. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Sanders had guest-starring roles on 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fear the Walking Dead and The Rookie and was also in several short films. He played Young Jake Otto in an episode...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 1