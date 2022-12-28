Ravens Week 17 Power Rankings

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens remained in the top 10 in the various Power Rankings.

Here's the Roundup

This Week: 10

Last Week: 10

Analysis: "The Ravens have won games with point totals of 10, 17, 13 and 16 since Nov. 20. You can call that lucky, or you can call it a well-built football team that does the little things well. If Lamar Jackson comes back somewhere near full speed, watch out.”

This Week: 10

Last Week: 12

Analysis: “Get well soon, Lamar Jackson. That feels like the general vibe around the Ravens after a 17-9 win over the Falcons that featured more subpar play by the offense. Tyler Huntley has led Baltimore on just two touchdown drives in three weeks despite getting significant help from a ground game that continues to produce. Jackson is the X-factor of the Baltimore attack, and the Ravens will need the former MVP healthy and performing at a high level if they want to be serious Super Bowl contenders. With a playoff spot secured, it will be interesting to see how John Harbaugh manages his quarterback ahead of the postseason.”

This Week: 8

Last Week: 10

Analysis: “Jackson suffered a knee injury Dec. 4, and the Ravens have scored a total of two touchdowns in his three-game absence. Baltimore has clinched a playoff berth, but the health of Jackson will determine whether it is a legitimate championship contender. If Jackson's mobility is limited, it's difficult to see the Ravens getting past the likes of the Chiefs, Bills and Bengals in the AFC.”

This Week: 8

Last Week: 8

Analysis: “The defense has to carry this team right now, which they are doing. They can't get Lamar Jackson back soon enough

This Week: 8

Last Week: 10

Analysis: “By defensive EPA per drive, no defense in the league has improved more since the first half of the season. The Ravens are up to fifth in weighted defensive DVOA and have allowed more than 14 points just once over the last seven games. If Lamar Jackson’s return, whenever that comes, gives the offense a real jolt, this will be a very dangerous playoff team.”

This Week: 8

Last Week: 9

Analysis: “The Ravens didn't change much without Lamar Jackson as Tyler Huntley continues to grind with a run-heavy offense. The defense coming through again without Calais Campbell and Marcus Peters was impressive.”

