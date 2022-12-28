ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspected gas blast levels 2 homes, damages others, hurts 5

A suspected gas explosion a few hours into the new year demolished two Philadelphia row homes and damaged others, sending several people to the hospital, authorities said. Fire department officials said the blast occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday in the Port Richmond neighborhood of northeast Philadelphia. Two buildings were reduced to rubble while others had windows blown out, while several cars were pushed from the street and debris was scattered everywhere.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

