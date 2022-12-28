ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

Alcosta Boulevard Closed Through Sunday Morning Due To Flooding

SAN RAMON (BCN) Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon will remain closed through at least Sunday morning due to flooding and debris in the roadway. San Ramon police said Saturday night that the closure is from Iron Horse Trail to Stagecoach Road. Estimated time of reopening the roadway is midday Sunday,...
SAN RAMON, CA
SFGate

San Jose Airport travelers caught in holiday nightmare

For thousands of travelers, holiday cheer turned into a sack of coal due to massive flight cancellations caused by a "once in a generation" weather event and ill-prepared airlines. Flight cancellations started on Christmas Eve and continued to increase throughout the week, Mineta San Jose International Airport officials said. Southwest...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: New Laws That Affect Silicon Valley

A flurry of laws will go into effect in 2023, impacting the daily lives of Silicon Valley residents. Here's a look at the biggest changes involving housing, transportation, criminal justice and more next year. All laws go into effect Jan. 1 unless otherwise specified. Housing. With the passage of AB...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Air Base Parkway Closed Due To Fallen Tree

FAIRFIELD (BCN) The westbound lanes of Air Base Parkway in Fairfield are closed until further notice due to a tree that fell into the roadway. Fairfield police said Saturday night the tree is completely blocking the westbound lanes. Air Base Parkway is closed between Claybank Road and Dover Avenue. Maintenance...
FAIRFIELD, CA
SFGate

Streets Reopen Following Flooding Saturday

REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Several streets in Redwood City have reopened after they were heavily flooded throughout Saturday. According to the Redwood City Police Department, the following streets are now reopened:. James Avenue, at El Camino Real;. Broadway, at El Camino Real;. Broadway, at Arguello Street;. California Street, at Winklebleck Avenue.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
SFGate

Chp Reporting Fatal Collision On State Route 85

MOUNTAIN VIEW (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision occurred Saturday morning on State Route 85 in Mountain View. The incident occurred in the northbound lanes near the Evelyn Avenue off-ramp and was first reported at 1:57 a.m., according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
SFGate

Several Streets To Remain Closed Through Sunday Morning Due To Flooding

DANVILLE (BCN) Several streets in Danville will remain closed through at least early Sunday morning due to Saturday's flooding caused by the New Year's Eve rainstorm. A Danville police spokesperson said Saturday night that while some flood waters in the southern area of the town have "receded significantly", barricades will remain in the following locations due to hazardous conditions.
DANVILLE, CA
SFGate

Highway 9 Closed Due To Mudslide, Won't Reopen Today

A section of Highway 9 near Boulder Creek is fully closed Saturday afternoon due to a slide that has brought dirt and debris across lanes. Highway 9 has been fully closed as of 1:10 p.m. between Bear Creek Road and Riverdale Boulevard. Contracted crews are expected to mobilize on New...
BOULDER CREEK, CA

