Related
San Francisco just had its second-rainiest day since 1849
It rained and rained and rained.
SFGate
San Francisco sees historic deluge as atmospheric river slams California
A powerful atmospheric river drenched northern and central California on New Year's Eve, unloading copious amounts of lowland rain and mountain snow. San Francisco posted its second wettest day in over 170 years of records because of this fire hose of tropical moisture. The storm system triggered widespread flooding that...
When the heaviest rain is expected to hit the San Francisco Bay Area
It's possible that up to half an inch of rain per hour could fall around Northern California.
Bay Area slammed with thousands of power outages during storm, PG&E says
As of 8:00 p.m., the number of outages in the Bay Area stands at 18,342.
Another atmospheric river is coming to the Bay Area this week
"All the impacts we're seeing today will reoccur or be a little worse next week."
SFGate
First Bay Area Baby Born In 2023 Appears To Be In Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK (BCN) The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2023 appears to be a baby boy born at Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. Kaiser Permanente Spokesman Karl Sonkin said the boy was born at 12:06 a.m. Sonkin said two...
This is what San Francisco looked like exactly 100 years ago
With 2023 on the horizon, it's a fun time to look back at how much SF has transformed over the past century.
Bay Area highways and roads still closed Sunday due to storm damage
The atmospheric river pummeling the Bay Area is caused widespread flooding and even mudslides throughout the region.
SFGate
Alcosta Boulevard Closed Through Sunday Morning Due To Flooding
SAN RAMON (BCN) Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon will remain closed through at least Sunday morning due to flooding and debris in the roadway. San Ramon police said Saturday night that the closure is from Iron Horse Trail to Stagecoach Road. Estimated time of reopening the roadway is midday Sunday,...
SFGate
San Jose Airport travelers caught in holiday nightmare
For thousands of travelers, holiday cheer turned into a sack of coal due to massive flight cancellations caused by a "once in a generation" weather event and ill-prepared airlines. Flight cancellations started on Christmas Eve and continued to increase throughout the week, Mineta San Jose International Airport officials said. Southwest...
Bay Area highway reopens after rain causes landslide
California state Route 84 was shut down in part of Alameda County on Friday due to a mudslide.
The best San Francisco restaurant dishes SFGATE staff ate in 2022
"We haven't stopped thinking about this piece of fish since."
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: New Laws That Affect Silicon Valley
A flurry of laws will go into effect in 2023, impacting the daily lives of Silicon Valley residents. Here's a look at the biggest changes involving housing, transportation, criminal justice and more next year. All laws go into effect Jan. 1 unless otherwise specified. Housing. With the passage of AB...
These are some of the cheapest homes sold in San Francisco in 2022
Not many homes sold for under $1 million, but these did.
SFGate
Air Base Parkway Closed Due To Fallen Tree
FAIRFIELD (BCN) The westbound lanes of Air Base Parkway in Fairfield are closed until further notice due to a tree that fell into the roadway. Fairfield police said Saturday night the tree is completely blocking the westbound lanes. Air Base Parkway is closed between Claybank Road and Dover Avenue. Maintenance...
SFGate
Streets Reopen Following Flooding Saturday
REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Several streets in Redwood City have reopened after they were heavily flooded throughout Saturday. According to the Redwood City Police Department, the following streets are now reopened:. James Avenue, at El Camino Real;. Broadway, at El Camino Real;. Broadway, at Arguello Street;. California Street, at Winklebleck Avenue.
SFGate
Chp Reporting Fatal Collision On State Route 85
MOUNTAIN VIEW (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision occurred Saturday morning on State Route 85 in Mountain View. The incident occurred in the northbound lanes near the Evelyn Avenue off-ramp and was first reported at 1:57 a.m., according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert...
Bay Area dim sum restaurant with Michelin nod set to close after 20 years
The dim sum restaurant could host up to 550 guests.
SFGate
Several Streets To Remain Closed Through Sunday Morning Due To Flooding
DANVILLE (BCN) Several streets in Danville will remain closed through at least early Sunday morning due to Saturday's flooding caused by the New Year's Eve rainstorm. A Danville police spokesperson said Saturday night that while some flood waters in the southern area of the town have "receded significantly", barricades will remain in the following locations due to hazardous conditions.
SFGate
Highway 9 Closed Due To Mudslide, Won't Reopen Today
A section of Highway 9 near Boulder Creek is fully closed Saturday afternoon due to a slide that has brought dirt and debris across lanes. Highway 9 has been fully closed as of 1:10 p.m. between Bear Creek Road and Riverdale Boulevard. Contracted crews are expected to mobilize on New...
