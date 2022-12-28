Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leads Team Effort in Win Over Spurs

Oklahoma City received contributions from everywhere Tuesday night.

Oklahoma City completed one of its most dominant wins of the season Tuesday, beating San Antonio 130-114. It was a total team effort, as the Thunder recorded five double-figure scorers, and three of those came off the bench.

The Thunder shot 54.2% from 3-point range, drilling 13 triples on the night. Oklahoma City’s efficiency and shot selection was a big reason the Thunder pulled off a win.

With the victory over San Antonio, OKC has won four out of its last five games. Check out the Thunder’s top performers from Tuesday night:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Gilgeous-Alexander had a complete game Tuesday, pouring in 28 points, eight assists, six rebounds, four blocks and two steals. It was an efficient masterpiece for Oklahoma City’s star, going 9-of-14 from the floor and 10-of-11 from the free throw line. Once again, Gilgeous-Alexander was the best player on the floor. Against other lottery bound teams, Gilgeous-Alexander’s greatness is glaring, and it was overpowering on Tuesday.

Mike Muscala

Muscala has now scored in seven straight games for the Thunder and Tuesday, the big man notched his season-high of 19 points. In 21 minutes, he added three triples and went a perfect 6-for-6 at the free throw line. Muscala also added six rebounds, two assists and a block. He was the most efficient Thunder player on the floor, registering a team-high plus-16.

Tre Mann

Mann enjoyed one of his best outings of the season Tuesday night. After his G League stint last week, Mann continued to find his rhythm contributing 17 points off the bench and 3-of-6 from 3-point range. In addition, the Florida product added three assists and just one turnover. He didn’t force anything on Tuesday, and that’s exactly what the coaching staff wants to see from the young guard. Mann’s ceiling is still very high, and his performance against the Spurs was a step in the right direction.

Jalen Williams

Williams played 30 minutes Tuesday, and was one of Oklahoma City’s most impact players. He added 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks. He’s putting together an impressive all-around stat line in his rookie season, and Tuesday was another example.

