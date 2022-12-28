ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Cole opposes $1.7 trillion omnibus package

By Press Pool
Indian Country Today
Indian Country Today
 4 days ago

News Release

Office of U.S. Representative Tom Cole (R-OK-04)

U.S. Representative Tom Cole (OK-04), Vice Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Committee, released the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Senate Amendment to H.R. 2617, the fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations package. Cole opposed the $1.7 trillion legislation.

“This bill contains many provisions I am supportive of such as the needed and substantial increase in defense spending, as well as increases for pandemic preparedness, career training and early education programs and local projects that would benefit the Fourth District of Oklahoma,” said Cole. “However, I am disappointed by how a deal was reached on this massive legislation. Crafted mostly by House Democratic leadership and the Senate behind closed doors, this is simply out of regular order. In fact, the Senate did not even pass a single bill out of committee. Had they followed regular order, there certainly might have been more bipartisan support for this package. This is not how elected lawmakers should work for the American people.”

Cole made extensive remarks during the House Rules Committee’s consideration of the legislation. Video of his remarks available here and transcript here .

