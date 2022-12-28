ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins selected for 2023 Bart Starr Award

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B257s_0jwhZy9Y00

Preview: Vikings @ Packers for big Week 17 matchup 00:32

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins can add Bart Starr Award winner to his list of accomplishments.

On Wednesday, the team announced Cousins was selected as the 2023 winner of the award, which in full is called the Athletes in Action/Bart Starr Award.

RELATED: NFL playoff picture tightens up after Week 16, Vikings fighting for a top seed

The award was created to honor the NFL players "who best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community." It's named after the former quarterback and coach of the Green Bay Packers.

Cousins will receive the award at the Super Bowl Breakfast set for Feb. 11 in Phoenix, Arizona. He's the third Vikings player in history to get the award, joining Warren Moon and Cris Carter.

Earlier this month, Vikings veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen was named the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Comments / 11

_Samuel_
3d ago

Awesome! Kirk catches a lot of flack for his on the field performance, but he seems like a good, pure hearted person off the field. Congratulations!

Reply(5)
6
Donald Quick
3d ago

the guy earned it even now they won't give him a line that can pass block and he's been blasted more times than any quarterback in history of the NFL. the dude is tough. regardless of what happens from here on he's earns my respect.

Reply
2
Vikingforlife
3d ago

Congratulations Captain Kirk!!! Keep up the GREAT WORK! 😊🥳💜💛💜👏👏👏👏🎉🎊🎉 SKOL!!!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Our Official Staff Prediction for Vikings at Packers

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for Vikings at Packers is ready. The Vikings can hit a 13-3 record this weekend for the first time since 2017. The NFL expanded to 16+ games per season in 1978, and if the Vikings beat the Packers on Sunday, it’ll be just the third time in franchise history that Minnesota has tallied 13 wins in a season’s first 16 games (1998, 2017).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled mightily this season. In fact, he has played so poorly that people are wondering if his days of being an elite quarterback are officially over. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this Thursday afternoon, Bills edge rusher Von Miller was asked about...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now

On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

PFF Names Biggest Vikings Pro Bowl Snub

The Vikings have five Pro Bowlers in the 2022 season. Kirk Cousins is now a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback, despite having what many consider a down year. However, he is captaining a ship that is 12-3 and in the second spot in the NFC. Winning football games can completely change...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit Sports Nation

Jared Goff has message for Detroit Lions fans prior to final home game [Video]

Wow. Can you believe we are already in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season? Well, we are, and on Sunday, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. On Wednesday, Goff spoke to reporters and he had a message for all of the Lions’ fans who have supported him and his team during the 2022 season.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Will Learn a Lot Sunday before Packers Game Even Begins

The desperate Green Bay Packers host the playoff-bound Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day, the 125th meeting between the two teams since 1961. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in November, the Packers marinated with a 4-8 record, nearing practical elimination from postseason contention. But then the Wisconsin team dug deep, rattled off three straight wins, and now must topple the Vikings to continue their unlikely quest for a playoff berth.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Packers host Vikings, playoff hopes on the line

GREEN BAY, Wis. - With their playoff hopes on the line, the Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Jan. 1. The NFC North rivalry rematch comes after the Vikings defeated the Packers 23-7 in Week 1. Kickoff is at 3:25 p.m. The Packers (7-8)...
GREEN BAY, WI
bestodds.com

Packers vs. Vikings Player Props | Nick Muse | Week 17

The Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 1st, with the opening kickoff set for 4:00pm EST. The Packers are 3.5-point favorites in the matchup, with the Over/Under set at 48. Welcome to BestOdds betting breakdown where we identify performance trends to analyze teams’...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

How Can the Vikings Beat the Packers?

The 12-3 Vikings are underdogs against the 7-8 Packers in Week 17. That by itself is very unusual. However, some advanced statistics don’t agree that the Vikings are a good team. The Packers, meanwhile, have won three straight games and are still in the playoffs hunt after a disastrous 4-8 start, something that would usually end the season for a team. But the Packers are still alive.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Ironic bowl game field conditions get slammed

If there was any bowl game that you would expect to have pristine field conditions, it would be the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Alas, that is not the case. The 2022 edition of the New York-based bowl game kicked off on Thursday between the Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers. They didn’t even make it to the second quarter before the turf in Yankee Stadium started to degrade to the point where it was affecting play on the field.
SYRACUSE, NY
VikingsTerritory

The National Folks Picking the Vikings over Packers

The Minnesota Vikings (12-3) are three-point underdogs three days before a showdown with the Green Bay Packers (7-8) in Week 17. The Packers toppled the Miami Dolphins in Week 16, 26-20, granting Green Bay a reasonable path to the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and friends must beat the Vikings and Bears in the next two weeks and hope the Washington Commanders lose one game. The Vikings outlasted the New York Giants with a walk-off field goal last weekend.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Prediction for Vikings at Packers + 2003 Flashback

The 12-3 Minnesota Vikings and the 7-8 divisional rival Green Bay Packers are set to face off on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Minnesota is coming off yet another thrilling victory (yes, again) at home over the New York Giants, 27-24. It was their second consecutive win. Green Bay is on a three-game winning streak and defeated the Miami Dolphins 26-20 on the road.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Bleacher Report Predicts Unpleasant Vikings Postseason

The talk about the Vikings allegedly fraudulent record has been an ongoing theme in the season. One thing no analytics or statistics can take away from the purple team is the 12-3 record. Wins and losses are the only things that matter for postseason seeding and divisional titles. No team has ever won the Super Bowl because their DVOA rating was high. Usually, teams win that first of all, make the playoffs, and then win games in the postseason.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium among best NFL venues for proposals; Lambeau Field, not at all

Getting on the waiting list for season tickets isn't the only lifelong commitment you can make at an NFL stadium. With football season coming to its exciting peak, many fans plan to propose to their special someone at an upcoming home game. Thanks to new data, we now know which stadiums are best for those planning to pop the question.You know how your team ranks against others on wins, losses, ties, and passing yards, but how does it compare regarding marriage proposals?Calling American football a pastime would be to overlook the massive significance it brings to many households. In many...
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
111K+
Followers
27K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy