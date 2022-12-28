19 Restaurants in Downtown Rogers AR That Foodies Love

Looking for Restaurants in Downtown Rogers? The vibe is high in Downtown Rogers these days and if you love good food, you will find amazing choices in the downtown section of Rogers.

So many different types of cuisine types, with one thing in common, they serve delicious food.

Treat yourself to one of these excellent 19 places to eat in Downtown Rogers.

B-List on the Bricks $$ 105 S 3rd St, (479) 633-8213

Available for Takeout | Dine-in | Outdoor seating | Curbside pickup | In-store pickup

B-List Burger bar is known for their amazing made from scratch entrees, deserts and speciality drinks. Their chicken fried steak and brisket burgers are off the charts! Image at top of the page courtesy of B-List.

Blu – DTR $$ 214 W Elm St, (479) 270-1128

Available for Delivery | Contactless delivery | Takeout | Dine-in| Outdoor seating| Online booking | Reservations | Curbside pickup | In-store pickup

Blu DTR serves amazing sushi. Theiry source their seafood via Blu Fresh Fish Market with fresh fish being flown in daily.

Rubi red albacore – Image courtesy of Blu DTR.

Havana Tropical Grill Restaurant $$ 203 N 2nd St, (479) 0899- 6334

Avaliable for Dine-in |Outdoor seating |Curbside pickup

Havana Tropical Grill is a family owned and operated restaurant. They serve authentic Cuban cuisine and drinks, made with fresh ingredients and friendly service.

image courtesy Havana Tropical Grill

Heirloom at The 1907 $$

101 E Walnut St #301, (479) 936-8083

Available for Dine-in

Heirloom is an intimate, 14 seat, tasting menu restaurant that is hidden within The 1907 building in downtown Rogers. They are open 4 nights a week and serve an ever-changing menu of 7-10 courses prepared by chef and co-owner Jason Paul. Heirloom also offers select beer and wine. Reservations are required.

Iron Horse Coffee House $ 220 S 1st St, (479) 631-9977

Available for Dine-in | Takeout | Delivery Fun coffee house with a great vibe that serves delicious coffee, sandwiches, soups and desserts. One of our favorites is the veggie sandwich! YUM!

Las Palmas $$ 200 W Poplar St, (479)-986-9622

Available for Dine-in | Outdoor seating | Curbside pickup

Las Palmas is a Mexican restaurant that offers a large selection of Mexican cuisine including popular chicken, steak, and seafood dishes.

Levi’s Gastrolounge & Low Bar $$

224 S 2nd St, (479) -372-6640

Available for Dine-in | In-store pickup

Levi’s serves incredible food in their comfy basement restaurant along with a welcoming vibe. Everything on their menu is excellent, from the appetizers, to the handhelds, to the Tomahawk to the speciality drinks and everything in between. Live music on the weekends.

Salads from Levi’s ~ Image courtesy of Levi’s Gastrolounge

Nola’s Pantry $ 103 W Chestnut St Suite 100, (479) 278-2432 Available for Dine-in | Outdoor seating | In-store pickup Nola’s Pantry is a specialty food shop and cafe that serves salads, sandwiches and smoothies. The food shop offers unique spices, kitchen goods and gifts.

Nosh: Food Lab $$

109 N Arkansas St, (479) 326-3011

Available via Food Truck

Nosh Food Lab is a food truck that offers smashburgers with a choice of beef, chicken or veggie paties along with gourmet tator tots.

Onyx Coffee Lab – Rogers HQ $

101 E Walnut St, (479) 899-6750

Available for Dine-in | Curbside pickup | Delivery

Gorgeous community oriented coffee cafe and roastery specializing in coffee profiling and brew methods. Delicious breads, sweets and pastries are also available.

Onyx Coffee Lab in downtown Rogers

OZ Smokehouse $$

113 W Walnut St, (479) 270-1764

Available for Dine-in | Curbside pickup

OZ Smokehouse is an Ozark style BBQ restaurant that serves barbecue sandwiches and tacos, while also offering gluten free and vegetarian options

Parkside Public $

112 S 1st St, (479) 636- 7275

Available for Dine-in | In-store pickup Parskide Public serves creative burgers (crunchy peanut butter burger), sandwiches, salads and appetizers that are unique and scrumptious! Draft craft beers are also offered at this friendly fun low-lit alehouse. Be sure to ask for their specials.

Image courtesy of Parkside Public

The Five6 $$

124 S 1st St, (479) 202-5556

Available for Dine-in | Takeout | No delivery

The Five6 is a restaurant/bar in downtown Rogers, Ar. They offer a unique menu that includes amazing shareable dishes, small plates, and creative cocktails. You will also find consisstent, friendly customer service in this upscale establishment.

TxAR House $ 300 S 1st St,

Available for Dine in

TxAR House specializes in Central Texas pit-style BBQ. They offer mouth watering bbq sandwiches, rib plates and terrific sides.

The 120 a Tapas Bar $

120 S 2nd St, (479) 372-6516

Available for Dine-in | Takeout

Locally owned family Tapas bar that offers Spanish cuisine consisting of small savoury dishes, snacks and appetisers. The open kitchen concept makes for a fun experience.

The Rail ~ A Pizza Company $

218 S 1st St, (479) 633 – 8808

Available for Dine-in |Outdoor seating | Curbside pickup

The Rail is a lively neighborhood pizzeria serving traditional as well as creative pizzas, plus wings and craft beers.

The Shire Gastropub $

117 W Walnut St,(479) 278-2500

Available for Dine-in | Takeout

The Shire offers amazing food, friendly efficient service in an awesome environment. In addition, Live music is available most weekends.

$$

101 E Walnut St, (479) 372-4700

Available for Dine-in | Outdoor seating | Curbside pickup

Image courtesy of Yeyo’s Mezcaleria y Taqueria

Yeyo’s Mezcaleria y Taqueria is a fun Mezcal bar & street taco shop. The food is fresh and delicious and the specialty drinks are on another level.

Wesner’s Grill $

117 W Chestnut St, (479)636-9723

Available via Dine-in |Curbside pickup | No delivery

Authentic old school diner that offers mouth watering country breakfast and lunch specials.