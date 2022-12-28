ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KLFY.com

The very best things we tested this year

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There’s nothing more disappointing than finally receiving a highly anticipated product, spending time setting it up and realizing the hype was totally not worth it. While commercials and marketing campaigns are excellent at making a product desirable, these tactics aren’t always reliable or accurate.
SheKnows

Make Insanely Good Coffee & Tea With This Vintage Gooseneck Electric Kettle That’s On Rare Sale for Over 40% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Who could resist a kettle that lets you make sumptuous teas and delicious pour-over coffee in minutes? Every home needs a kettle; it’s just a basic necessity for those that like to treat themselves to a cup of their favorite flavored hot drink! This year, we’re prioritizing self-care, and with self-care comes treating ourselves when we feel like we did good.
KLFY.com

Best hoverboards

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the rising popularity of hoverboards, it’s no surprise that more manufacturers are producing these personal transportation devices. The hoverboard market is growing every year, as more customers see it as an eco-friendly way of getting around town. The portability of a hoverboard is another central selling point – you don’t have to worry about parking or theft.
KLFY.com

10 statement armchairs that will brighten any room

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Earlier this year, at the Milan Furniture Fair, the emphasis was on statement pieces, multipurpose furniture and sustainability. Many consider armchairs essential home furniture. Like sofas, they give you a much-needed place to sit and relax in comfort. Whether you...
KLFY.com

We asked our cleaning expert how to restart, refresh in the new year

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As the holidays near an end, the post-holiday cleaning will begin. From the fridge to the fireplace and everything in between, holiday celebrations result in needed tidying throughout the house. Additionally, it’s crucial to properly store decorations like Christmas ornaments to protect them and keep them ready to go when the holidays roll around again.
