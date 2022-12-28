If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Who could resist a kettle that lets you make sumptuous teas and delicious pour-over coffee in minutes? Every home needs a kettle; it’s just a basic necessity for those that like to treat themselves to a cup of their favorite flavored hot drink! This year, we’re prioritizing self-care, and with self-care comes treating ourselves when we feel like we did good.

20 MINUTES AGO