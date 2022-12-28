Dental implants are becoming increasingly popular for people with dental issues such as missing teeth. They offer a permanent and secure solution for people who have lost teeth due to injury, decay, or other reasons. While there are other tooth restoration treatments, dental implants have quickly gained traction among periodontists worldwide, including in Burlington. One main reason that has promoted the use of dental implants is technology. Dental implants use advanced technology, making them a much safer and more reliable tooth restoration treatment. The use of technology has also made it a much more affordable treatment option.

BURLINGTON, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO