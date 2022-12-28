Read full article on original website
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ryan Day has a strong message for Georgia
It hasn’t been a great month for the Ohio State Buckeyes after losing in a blowout to their archrival Michigan Wolverines in their last game of the season, but now they’re looking to bounce back in a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. And head coach Ryan Day reveals that his team Read more... The post Ryan Day has a strong message for Georgia appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
UC basketball begins new year on down note losing at Temple
PHILADELPHIA – Playing in front of a sparse group of fans to start the new year, the University of Cincinnati basketball Bearcats lost a seven-point late first-half advantage and could never recover. Temple never trailed after taking the lead and pounded the Bearcats on the boards relentlessly, 46-28. UC could never close the gap on the glass or on the scoreboard, falling 70-61. ...
USC can't solve Washington State's 3-point offense -- again -- in ugly loss
The USC Trojans had to know what was coming. The Washington State Cougars like to shoot 3-pointers. Coach Kyle Smith encourages that. Wazzu looks for openings in which to shoot 3-pointers. The analytics tell teams to shoot threes, and Washington State embraces the modern approach to basketball reflected by Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Washington State ends 12-game skid against USC, wins 81-71
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Jabe Mullins and DJ Rodman scored 16 points apiece, Justin Powell added 15 points and seven assists and Washington State ended a 12-game losing streak to Southern California with an 81-71 victory on Sunday. Mullins came off the bench to sink 4 of 6 from 3-point range and Powell hit 4 of 7 for the Cougars (6-9, 1-3 Pac-12 Conference). Rodman buried 3 of 6 from distance and connected on 7 of 8 from the free-throw lines. TJ Bamba pitched in with 14 points and six boards. Mouhamed Gueye scored 12 and blocked three shots. Mullins...
‘I’m so proud of him;’ Dana Altman reacts to Jackson Shelstad’s remarkable tournament run at West Linn
It’s been a frustrating start to the basketball season for Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks, who ended the 2022 calendar year with an 8-6 record, suffering abysmal home losses to both UC Irvine and Utah Valley. They’ve been dealing with injuries from the very start, missing key contributors like Nate Bittle, Jermain Couisnard, Keeshawn Barthelemy, and Brennan Rigsby for a good portion of the year. With all of those negatives going on in the program, you’ve got to try and take the positives where you can get them. So when 4-star Oregon signee Jackson Shelstad went on a remarkable run...
Georgia's Win Was Going to Give Paul Finebaum Stuff However It Turned Out
Whether Ohio State completed late comeback type game that drives viewers.
LeBron James in disbelief after Ohio State loses on missed field goal: ‘WTF was that’
The kid from Ohio wasn’t happy to be a Buckeye Saturday night. LeBron James, noted native of Akron, had been rooting on his Ohio State football squad in the College Football Playoff semifinals, where they ultimately were dropped by the Georgia Bulldogs, 42-41. After trailing 38-24 heading into the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs outscored the Buckeyes 18-3 in the final stanza leading to a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal with a few seconds on the clock. The field goal, attempted by Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles was not even close. And King James wasn’t pleased, immediately reacting to the miss...
Jags rout Texans 31-3 to end 9-game skid vs. Houston
HOUSTON (AP) — With so much on the line next week, it would have been easy for the Jacksonville Jaguars to overlook the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday. It was clear from the start they were not looking ahead to their showdown with the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South crown.
