Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs just keep on winning. They outclassed the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 to book their third straight win. They enter this weekend as heavy favorites against an embattled Denver Broncos squad that cannot seem to sort itself out. Kansas City and Denver collide at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 17, with the looking to maybe overtake the Buffalo Bills for the top spot in the AFC. Keep in mind that the Chiefs are at 12-3. They have won the AFC West, and they can still potentially steal home-field advantage throughout the AFC Playoffs if they win here and the Bills lose to the Bengals. That should give the Chiefs a ton of motivation. Now let’s look at our Chiefs Week 17 predictions as they take on the Broncos.
Here is who national experts are predicting will win Denver Broncos at KC Chiefs game
This is what the pundits are saying about the Chiefs heading into Sunday’s game.
What channel is Kansas City Chiefs game today? (1/1/2023) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV vs. Broncos on New Year’s Day | Odds, Picks, NFL Week 17
The free-falling Denver Broncos, who just fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, meet the Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback and MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes, in an NFL Week 17 AFC West football game on Sunday, January 1, 2022 (1/1/2022) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH...
Look: Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Controversial Fiesta Bowl Review
The first half of Friday's Fiesta Bowl matchup between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU featured a highly-controversial call. A deep-ball touchdown pass for Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was initially ruled as a score, but the officials overturned the call and ruled that wide receiver Roman Wilson was down just short of the goal line.
Mike McDaniel needs to be a better coach, not a better friend
Mike McDaniel should be safe after this horrible season that started out so promising but if he wants to be a great coach, he can’t be a good friend. The Miami Dolphins players like Mike McDaniel. They believe in him and he believes in them. But McDaniel is way too nice. He needs to be a football coach because this team is far from disciplined.
Josh Sweat leaves Eagles Week 17 game versus Saints with injury
In a collision sport, it’s impossible to endure an 18-week, 17-game season without enduring injuries. That doesn’t mean that we enjoy seeing them when they occur. Unfortunately, the first quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles versus New Orleans Saints game has already given us bad news to report. Defensive end Josh Sweat has left this one on a medical cart, and he won’t return.
Lions playoff scenario: Detroit’s postseason path after Week 17, explained
The Detroit Lions blew out the Chicago Bears in Week 17. Here’s how they can make the playoffs in the regular-season finale. The Detroit Lions started off the 2022 season like it was going to be another long, rebuilding year. Their 1-6 record showed that. They have since gone 6-1 in their next seven games to put them in serious contention to make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The thing was, the NFC Wild Card picture was rather crowded. Yet, they did themselves a huge favor in Week 17.
One perfect trade to revitalize Aaron Rodgers and the Packers
If the Green Bay Packers want to avoid another rough season in 2023, it might be time for the front office to shock the system with a big trade. The final days of the regular season are upon us, and things are getting tense for the Green Bay Packers and their fan base.
Patriots screwed for second straight week by so-called forward progress (Video)
The New England Patriots have been screwed over for the second consecutive week by a forward progress ruling, this time against the Miami Dolphins. For the Patriots to keep their slim postseason hopes alive, they need to defeat the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. That pursuit was not aided by the officials on Sunday, as what should’ve been called a Dolphins fumble was instead ruled down, per forward progress rules.
Everyone loves Chiefs RG Trey Smith's pancake blocks
Offensive linemen often go unnoticed in all of the action on game day, but not Trey Smith. The Kansas City Chiefs’ second-year right guard has developed a reputation of sorts — one that has become a source of joy and inspiration for his teammates and coaches. Smith has...
Cubs could lose out on momentum-building move after Dansby Swanson high
When the Chicago Cubs signed Dansby Swanson to a $177 million contract, it looked like the start of what’s to come. Instead, they could lose out on another top target. Chicago is among the favorites to land first baseman/outfielder/DH Trey Mancini, but recent reports suggest that he could be more inclined to sign with the Washington Nationals. Mancini is beloved in the DMV, so it would make sense for Washington to maintain some level of interest in him as a buy-low candidate to flip at the trade deadline.
Best Anytime Touchdown Picks and Same Game Parlay for Vikings vs. Packers in Week 17
The Green Bay Packers are clinging on for dear life for a shot at the NFL postseason when they host the Minnesota Vikings this week from the (not-so) frozen tundra of Lambeau Field in Green Bay. You can find BetSided's best bets and favorite props for today's game, but with...
