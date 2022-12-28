ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna

The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for heartbreaking loss to Georgia

Ohio State watched a 14-point lead fall apart in the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl to suffer a heartbreaking loss to Georgia and we know who to blame. The Buckeyes had it. After a Noah Ruggles field goal just before the end of the third quarter, Ohio State went up 38-24 over defending champion Georgia in the Peach Bowl. 15 minutes separated them from the National Championship Game.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Pete Golding just ruined the holiday season for Alabama fans

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said he expects to remain in Tuscaloosa for next year, which isn’t music to the ears of many Crimson Tide fans. Alabama’s defense allowed just 18 points per game in 2022, but after watching the Crimson Tide concede 52 points to Tennessee and 32 points to LSU in losses, fans have seen enough from defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Patriots screwed for second straight week by so-called forward progress (Video)

The New England Patriots have been screwed over for the second consecutive week by a forward progress ruling, this time against the Miami Dolphins. For the Patriots to keep their slim postseason hopes alive, they need to defeat the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. That pursuit was not aided by the officials on Sunday, as what should’ve been called a Dolphins fumble was instead ruled down, per forward progress rules.
FanSided

Updated NFC Playoff Picture after Week 17 early games

Here’s a look at the updated NFL Playoff Picture, NFC Playoff Picture, and NFC Wild Card standings after Week 17 early games. It’s a new year, but the same old chaos exists in the NFL Playoff Picture. Just when it appeared things were settling into place in the...
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Jim Knowles failed the Buckeyes

The Ohio State football team had a chance to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl. In fact, they should have. The Buckeyes had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. That should be more than enough for the team to get out with a lead. Instead, Jim Knowles failed the program.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Victor Wembanyama watch for January

The Detroit Pistons will enter 2023 on a victorious note after a nice comeback win on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves. There were some encouraging signs that will hopefully follow the Pistons into the new year, as they played better defensively and did a better job sharing the basketball.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Jets make surprising decision on Zach Wilson, and fans won’t like it

The New York Jets appear willing to bring back Zach Wilson for the 2023 season in a move that won’t go over well with the fan base. The New York Jets are still alive for a playoff berth in Week 17 largely in spite of their quarterback play. Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, has put together some of the worst quarterback performances in the league this season and was benched for the second time this year when Mike White was cleared to return to action after suffering some broken ribs in Week 14.
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

FanSided

303K+
Followers
591K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy