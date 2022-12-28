Read full article on original website
247Sports
How Utah's Front Seven Will Fare Against the Rushing Attack of Penn State
The Rose Bowl is less than a week away, and with each day, the excitement builds more and more as Utah prepares to take on Penn State in their second straight appearance in the Granddaddy of them all. Both the Utes and Nittany Lions possess exceptional talent on offense and defense, which will likely result in a close game. There are many factors that will decide the winner of this year’s contest, but here, I will be evaluating how Penn State’s rushing attack matches up against the run defense of Utah in the fifth of six pieces breaking down the matchups within the 109th Rose Bowl Game.
CBS Sports
BYU freshman OL Sione Veikoso dies at 22 after retaining wall collapses in his native Hawaii
BYU redshirt freshman offensive lineman Sione Veikoso died on Friday after a retaining wall in a construction project collapsed in his hometown of Kailua, Hawaii, the school announced. Veikoso, a transfer from Arizona State, was 22 years old. "We are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of one...
Penn State-Utah Rose Bowl Expert Score Predictions
These are the Lions247 expert score predictions for Penn State’s Rose Bowl matchup with Utah. The No. 11 Nittany Lions (10-2) face the No. 8 Utes (8-3) in Pasadena in a game that will kick off at 5 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on ABC. At the time...
ABC 4
BYU football player dies in tragic construction accident
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – BYU football player Sione Veikoso has died in a tragic construction accident, according to the school’s football program. He was 22. Veikoso was reportedly visiting home in Kailua, Hawai’i when the accident took place Friday. ESPN states that six men were...
BYU offensive lineman Veikoso dies in construction accident
HONOLULU (AP) — Brigham Young University offensive lineman Sione Veikoso was killed in a construction accident in his hometown in Hawaii, family members said. Veikoso, 22, died Friday after a retaining wall he was helping repair during holiday break from school collapsed, his family confirmed. The Honolulu Fire Department reported that three others were injured when the 15-foot (4.5-meter) rock wall partially fell behind a home in Kailua, which is about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northeast of Honolulu.
247Sports
Five Penn State Offensive Players to Know
The No. 8 ranked University of Utah football team will once again be playing their final game of the season in the Granddaddy of them all. This time facing off with No. 11 Penn State for the first time in program history. Utah is currently on a two game win...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
College Football Player Killed In Tragic Accident
Late Friday night, the football was received some devastating news when a BYU football player passed away. Sione Veikoso, an offensive lineman for the Cougars, passed away following a construction accident, according to a statement from the team. He was just 22 years old. "BYU has learned of the death...
First Utah baby of 2023 appropriately named after current weather conditions
One of the first Utah babies born in 2023 was welcomed into the world and given a truly appropriate name considering the New Year's Day weather conditions.
dailyutahchronicle.com
Cowley: LDS Plastic Surgery Craze is Hypocritical
Up until recently, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints did not allow their members to get tattoos or any piercings other than a single lobe piercing. Still, there remains a heavy stigma against tattoos and body modification. From the church’s website, “Latter-day prophets strongly discourage the tattooing of the body. Those who disregard this counsel show a lack of respect for themselves and for God.” But ironically, in Salt Lake you can’t go two blocks without seeing a billboard advertising plastic surgery. I see advertisements daily for lip-fillers, liposuction and Botox. The emphasis on physical appearance is dialed up to an 11 here, and I’ve never experienced anything like it living in Oregon.
kslnewsradio.com
Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts
SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
saltlakemagazine.com
Secret SLC: The Lost Hawaiian Colony
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
hawaiinewsnow.com
BYU football player dead, 3 injured after 15-foot retaining wall collapses in Kailua
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A BYU football player is dead and three others were seriously injured after a 15-foot retaining rock wall collapsed in Kailua on Friday, authorities said. According to a recent post the school’s website, the 6-foot-7 Kailua High School graduate played football for BYU as a redshirt freshman...
KSLTV
Utah storm brings avalanche warnings, big snow
SALT LAKE CITY — Another storm has moved into Utah bringing rain, snow, and avalanche dangers through Sunday. “Rain will persist tonight and lead to periods of rain through the day on Saturday,” KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “A switchover to snow is possible as cold air filters in through the day on Sunday.”
kjzz.com
14-year-old boy from Orem stuck in Chicago after Southwest flight canceled
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old boy from Orem was stuck in Chicago alone after his Southwest flight was canceled. Carden Astel was headed from Utah to South Carolina to see his dad, stepmom and their dogs. The travel from Utah to Chicago was fine, but once Carden arrived...
Layton mother reunites with Utah AMBER Alert victim in Nebraska
A 13-year-old boy who was the focus of an AMBER Alert in Utah on Tuesday is safe this evening, with the suspect in custody.
Utah couple takes 13-hour road trip home with 3 strangers after canceled flight
Widespread flight cancellations across the United States led one North Salt Lake couple to team up with some people they had never met to get home for the holidays.
Arizona man arrested in Nebraska after being accused of kidnapping Utah teen
An Arizona man who is accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old boy from Layton, Utah, has been arrested in Nebraska early Wednesday morning.
ksl.com
Loved ones of Utah woman who died in police custody still waiting on answers
SALT LAKE CITY — Kseniya Kniazeva knew Megan Joyce Mohn for less than a year, but Mohn's impact on Kniazeva was powerful enough to last a lifetime. "She was the most real person I've ever had in my life. She never held anything back. Whatever she felt, she said," Kniazeva said, adding that Mohn was one of the funniest people she ever met. "She didn't care what people thought of her; she was just real to the core."
This Is The Best Restaurant In Utah, According To Guy Fieri
This is the best restaurant in Utah featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
