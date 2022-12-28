ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

How Utah's Front Seven Will Fare Against the Rushing Attack of Penn State

The Rose Bowl is less than a week away, and with each day, the excitement builds more and more as Utah prepares to take on Penn State in their second straight appearance in the Granddaddy of them all. Both the Utes and Nittany Lions possess exceptional talent on offense and defense, which will likely result in a close game. There are many factors that will decide the winner of this year’s contest, but here, I will be evaluating how Penn State’s rushing attack matches up against the run defense of Utah in the fifth of six pieces breaking down the matchups within the 109th Rose Bowl Game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
ABC 4

BYU football player dies in tragic construction accident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – BYU football player Sione Veikoso has died in a tragic construction accident, according to the school’s football program. He was 22. Veikoso was reportedly visiting home in Kailua, Hawai’i when the accident took place Friday. ESPN states that six men were...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Associated Press

BYU offensive lineman Veikoso dies in construction accident

HONOLULU (AP) — Brigham Young University offensive lineman Sione Veikoso was killed in a construction accident in his hometown in Hawaii, family members said. Veikoso, 22, died Friday after a retaining wall he was helping repair during holiday break from school collapsed, his family confirmed. The Honolulu Fire Department reported that three others were injured when the 15-foot (4.5-meter) rock wall partially fell behind a home in Kailua, which is about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northeast of Honolulu.
KAILUA, HI
247Sports

Five Penn State Offensive Players to Know

The No. 8 ranked University of Utah football team will once again be playing their final game of the season in the Granddaddy of them all. This time facing off with No. 11 Penn State for the first time in program history. Utah is currently on a two game win...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
The Spun

dailyutahchronicle.com

Cowley: LDS Plastic Surgery Craze is Hypocritical

Up until recently, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints did not allow their members to get tattoos or any piercings other than a single lobe piercing. Still, there remains a heavy stigma against tattoos and body modification. From the church’s website, “Latter-day prophets strongly discourage the tattooing of the body. Those who disregard this counsel show a lack of respect for themselves and for God.” But ironically, in Salt Lake you can’t go two blocks without seeing a billboard advertising plastic surgery. I see advertisements daily for lip-fillers, liposuction and Botox. The emphasis on physical appearance is dialed up to an 11 here, and I’ve never experienced anything like it living in Oregon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts

SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
UTAH STATE
saltlakemagazine.com

Secret SLC: The Lost Hawaiian Colony

Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah storm brings avalanche warnings, big snow

SALT LAKE CITY — Another storm has moved into Utah bringing rain, snow, and avalanche dangers through Sunday. “Rain will persist tonight and lead to periods of rain through the day on Saturday,” KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “A switchover to snow is possible as cold air filters in through the day on Sunday.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Loved ones of Utah woman who died in police custody still waiting on answers

SALT LAKE CITY — Kseniya Kniazeva knew Megan Joyce Mohn for less than a year, but Mohn's impact on Kniazeva was powerful enough to last a lifetime. "She was the most real person I've ever had in my life. She never held anything back. Whatever she felt, she said," Kniazeva said, adding that Mohn was one of the funniest people she ever met. "She didn't care what people thought of her; she was just real to the core."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

