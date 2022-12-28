Read full article on original website
Related
Lil Yachty Appears to React to His Experimental Rock Album Leaking
Lil Yachty appears to have offered up a reaction to his upcoming experimental rock album having leaked across the internet. On Sunday (Dec. 25), the internet began buzzing after Lil Yachty's expected next album allegedly leaked in its entirety. The project, the title of which hasn't yet been confirmed but is being referred to as Sonic Ranch by Leaked.cx where it first surfaced, finds Lil Boat straying from the hip-hop sound he's become known for in exchange for a more alternative rock direction. In response to the apparent leak, Yachty seemingly expressed a sense of disappointment.
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Doja Cat Files Police Report After Receiving Chat Room Death Threat
Doja Cat is taking legal action against a person who allegedly threatened her in a chat room. According to a TMZ report, published on Friday (Dec. 30), Doja Cat filed a police report after receiving a death threat in a private chat room. A rep for the Los Angeles County...
G Herbo Says He Can Outsing Usher, Usher Responds
G Herbo is feeling pretty confident in his vocal skills, recently claiming he could outsing Usher, which drew a response from the celebrated R&B singer. Last night (Dec. 27), G Herbo shared a video on his Instagram Story singing the intro melody to Usher's hit song "Superstar." While sitting inside a car, the Chicago rapper confidently belts out the falsetto notes on the popular track.
Kodak Black Says Tory Lanez Verdict Isn’t Right Because There’s No Evidence
Kodak Black doesn't believe the verdict in the Tory Lanez trial is correct, citing lack of evidence. On Dec. 24, Kodak Black hopped on Instagram Live to weigh in on Tory Lanez being convicted on all charges in connection to the July of 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. "This...
Yung Joc Delivers on Bet to Shave His Head Bald If Tory Lanez Was Found Guilty – Watch
Yung Joc picked the wrong side when making a bet about the outcome of the Tory Lanez trial and had to shave his head bald as a result. On Tuesday (Dec. 27), the rapper-turned-radio host's Streetz 94.5 Morning Takeover show shared video on their Instagram page that chronicled Yung Joc making good on his bet. In the clip, Joc's cohost Mz. Shyneka is the one chopping Joc's locks.
A Look at Travis Scott’s Return Following Astroworld Aftermath
Tragedy can strike at any time, which is one of the reasons why life is so fragile. On Nov. 5, 2021 during Travis Scott's third annual Astroworld Festival, a crowd crush occurred that took the lives of 10 attendees and injured over 300 more. Following the catastrophic incident, questions have been raised centered around who is liable: Travis Scott, Live Nation, venue security or the Houston Police Department with Travis settling a few lawsuits and also taking a short break from the public eye. After releasing an apologetic video and statement, Travis fell back until March of this year.
Video Shows Nick Cannon Helping Deliver His 12th Child
Nick Cannon has welcomed his 12th child, a girl, with model Alyssa Scott, and a video shared by Scott shows the rapper-television show host participating in the delivery. On Thursday (Dec. 29), Scott shared a mini-movie announcing the birth of her baby girl with Nick, their second child together. The video, which is scored with a soft piano rendition of "Hark, The Herald Angels Sing," starts with the words "Hey baby, welcome." The video then pays homage to Zen, the child Scott and Nick Cannon lost to cancer last year, before showing slides of Scott pregnant with her latest child.
Lloyd Banks Drops The Cold Corner Mixtape – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 1, 2009: By the time Lloyd Banks released The Cold Corner mixtape in 2009, he had already dropped two solo albums, The Hunger for More in 2004, and Rotten Apple in 2006. The latter project received lukewarm reviews from critics who felt the Queens, N.Y.-raised rapper lost his hunger for creating street-certified bangers.
Kanye West Mural Appears in Glass Onion Movie
Kanye West has been out of the limelight for the past few weeks, but his image recently showed up in the new Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. On Dec. 23, the new movie starring an ensemble cast of Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista began streaming on Netflix, with fans taking note of one scene where Ye makes a cameo, sort of. In a scene taking place at the exorbitant island mansion of billionaire tech guru Miles Bron (played by Edward Norton), a large mural featuring Kanye can be seen in the background.
New Hip-Hop Music Releases January 2023
With 2022 having been a wild year full of many ups and downs throughout the rap game, a new year brings in a clean slate to go along with a major milestone. As hip-hop begins to celebrate its 50th year in existence, here's a look at the new music releases set for January 2023.
ABC Uses Quavo Photo Instead of Takeoff in Year-End Memorial Tribute
ABC News is catching heat after using a photo of Quavo instead of Takeoff in a year-end memorial tribute. On Monday (Dec. 26), ABC News ran a two-hour special titled The Year: 2022, which recapped the major events of the year. During their in memoriam section, they mistakingly posted a photo of Quavo when noting the untimely death of Takeoff. Many Twitter users have documented the blunder.
French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly Trend on Twitter After ‘Rappers We Need to Leave in 2022′ Tweet Goes Viral
French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly and other rappers were trending on Twitter, but not for their music. On Thursday (Dec. 29), Twitter user @kiracantmizz tweeted out a list of "Rappers We Need to Leave in 2022." His tally featured rappers French, MGK, Yeat and Jack Harlow. The user's tweet has since gone viral and sparked a multitude of reactions.
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0