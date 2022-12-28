ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

kentuckytoday.com

Maine governor celebrates inauguration with heating aid win

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature cleared the way for $450 relief checks to help residents struggling with high winter heating costs Wednesday before decamping to the Augusta Civic Center to hear Democratic Gov. Janet Mills outline her priorities for her second term. Savoring a victory for her...
MAINE STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Committee to examine case for impeachment of prosecutor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A resolution directing the appointment of a committee to determine whether there is sufficient cause to institute impeachment proceedings against an elected eastern Kentucky prosecutor has been introduced in the Kentucky House. The proceedings are being considered against Ronnie Lee Goldy, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

New year starts with 2 trooper-involved shootings in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police say they are investigating two separate trooper-involved shooting incidents in eastern Kentucky, both of which took place over the past couple days. The first one occurred on Jan. 1, shortly before 8:45 p.m. EST in Elliott County. The agency’s Critical Incident Response...
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Mississippi lawmakers commend country trio Chapel Hart

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators on Wednesday honored Chapel Hart, a country music trio that sang their way to the fifth place last year on “America's Got Talent.”. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica Hart and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Mount Vernon church small in numbers, large in faith

JAMESTOWN, Ky. (KT) — It was August 2020 and the situation looked bleak for Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church. Its pastor had resigned six months earlier, then COVID struck and the church closed down for March and April. Still without a pastor in August, attendance had dropped to 10 people.
MOUNT VERNON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Washington Democratic Party Chair Podlodowski stepping down

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington State Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski is leaving the role after six years. Podlodowski departs after state Democrats in the November midterms maintained their majorities in the state Legislature, won the secretary of state’s office, and scored a somewhat unexpected win in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, The Seattle Times reported.
WASHINGTON STATE

