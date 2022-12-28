Read full article on original website
Visiting Disney Aulani? Here are Some Things to Know Before You Go!Tiffany T.Honolulu, HI
Thousands of feral chickens are taking over downtown HonoluluPolarbearHonolulu, HI
Oahu Homeowners Appalled By Skyrocketing Property Values, TaxesTaxBuzzHonolulu County, HI
Hawaiian Airlines requires emergency mass casualty response after 11 passengers seriously injuredBrenna TempleHonolulu, HI
New Year’s Eve fireworks shows across the islands
Residents and visitors still have time to go to a firework show last minute or see it from a far to ring in 2023.
Keiki rocked, rolled and rung in new year with a balloon drop in Kakaako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A New Year’s party for kids who can’t stay up until midnight!. The Discovery Center Hawaii held a celebration with Hawaii’s keiki in Kakaako Saturday morning. They rocked, rolled, and rung in the New Year with a special balloon drop as they counted down...
Visiting Disney Aulani? Here are Some Things to Know Before You Go!
I love visiting Disney Aulani, as it's such a fabulous Hawaiian resort with a tiny sprinkle of pixie dust. Disney Aulani is a popular Hawaiian destination but there are a few (minor) downsides. Here is what no one tells you about Disney Aulani!
Hawaii’s freeway fireworks, fines for stopped cars
Officials are warning locals not to watch fireworks from Hawaii freeways on New Year's Eve.
HFD urges hikers to remain vigilant throughout New Year’s weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This New Year’s Eve weekend, many residents and visitors alike are flocking to Hawaii’s scenic trails. The Honolulu Fire Department reminds the public to remain vigilant and hike safely. Authorities said emergency crews rescued three sets of Oahu hikers on Friday. Around 2 p.m., a...
Family, friends remember ‘gentle giant’ killed in construction accident in Kailua
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Family and friends of a 22-year-old man who died when a 15-foot retaining wall collapsed in Kailua are in mourning. The homeowner said a construction company was repairing a stone wall at the back of the house Friday afternoon. BYU confirmed the victim was Sione Veikoso of...
Rare holiday hotel room vacancies brings Kamaaina deals
Hawaii’s sunny skies can be quite the draw for those on the mainland dealing with blizzard conditions, but the economic conditions are not as bright right now. So, hotels are turning to local residents to close out the year on a high note.
DOT: Training pits at HNL, Kahului airport contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Transportation confirmed Thursday that soil and groundwater at Honolulu’s Airport is contaminated with so-called forever chemicals. The contamination of PFAS chemicals was found at a former training pit where toxic firefighting foam (AFFF) was used. State firefighters stopped training with AFFF in 2021....
‘Very dangerous’: HFD battles large fire at Hawaii Kai home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters battled a two-alarm building fire Friday afternoon in the Hawaii Kai area. Flames broke out around 1 p.m. from the home located on Kaumaka Place. A witness who lives next door said the resident of the house was in the shower when the fire started...
Families spend New Year’s Eve pounding mochi, a tradition spanning generations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Families gathered in Aiea on Saturday to pound mochi!. While it takes a lot of effort and manpower to put on, many say it’s a labor of love that has been passed down from generation to generation. “When I was growing up my dad’s family did...
‘Multiple patient incident’ in Kailua leaves 1 dead, 3 in serious
KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials were called to the site of an unspecified incident in Kailua, which was first called in around 11:53 a.m. Officials said there were six males involved in the incident, three were in serious condition but stable and a fourth individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Dr. Ireland of Emergency […]
Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion
An altercation between passengers, severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around, occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete...
With illegal fireworks rampant in Hawaii, some say loud booms are getting worse
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New Year’s Eve is just two days away and like always, the night sky will probably be lit up with illegal fireworks. It’s a tradition for many Hawaii families but for others, it’s a living nightmare. ”Every year, it seems to get worse and...
On Oahu’s North Shore, state celebrates a rare success story in battle against illegal seawalls
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Ke Nui Beach on the North Shore, there appears to be a rare success story in the state’s ongoing battle against illegal beach erosion abatement structures. In the fall, homeowner Joshua VanEmmerik created an unpermitted concrete and rebar berm to support a house as erosion...
Poke By The Pound
High Surf Advisory: Kauai Southwest, Kohala, Kona, Maui Windward West, Niihau, Oahu North Shore, Waianae Coast. For this Terrific Thursday edition of Food 2Go, we’re visiting a food place in Kalihi that serves up fresh fish along with hot dishes. Joining us with all the details on Poke By...
Ala Moana Blvd. accident prompts road closure
A road closure has been announced by Honolulu City and County.
Police, military respond to report of grenade found at Bellows Beach
IN MEMORIAM: Hawaii News Now looks back at those we lost in 2022. From a royal Hawaiian heiress, to a world-renown kumu hula, Hawaii bid a fond aloha to a number of notable people in 2022. Thursday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Watch “This is...
Firefighters extinguish early-morning blaze in Downtown Honolulu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire broke out at a building in Downtown Honolulu early Saturday, the Honolulu Fire Department said. The first unit arrived around 5 a.m. to find smoke and flames emanating from a small maintenance shed, adjacent to an 8-story commercial building. Firefighters quickly put out the flames...
Want to be the next Lei Day Queen? City opens applications for court members
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Applications to be a member of the city’s 2023 Lei Court are now open. The deadline to apply is Jan. 13 at 4:30 p.m. Applications must be received by the above date, not postmarked, and can be hand delivered or mailed to: Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) Attn: Culture and Arts Section 1000 Uluohia Street, Suite 309 Kapolei, HI 96707.
