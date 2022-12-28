ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

HFD urges hikers to remain vigilant throughout New Year’s weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This New Year’s Eve weekend, many residents and visitors alike are flocking to Hawaii’s scenic trails. The Honolulu Fire Department reminds the public to remain vigilant and hike safely. Authorities said emergency crews rescued three sets of Oahu hikers on Friday. Around 2 p.m., a...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

DOT: Training pits at HNL, Kahului airport contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Transportation confirmed Thursday that soil and groundwater at Honolulu’s Airport is contaminated with so-called forever chemicals. The contamination of PFAS chemicals was found at a former training pit where toxic firefighting foam (AFFF) was used. State firefighters stopped training with AFFF in 2021....
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Very dangerous’: HFD battles large fire at Hawaii Kai home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters battled a two-alarm building fire Friday afternoon in the Hawaii Kai area. Flames broke out around 1 p.m. from the home located on Kaumaka Place. A witness who lives next door said the resident of the house was in the shower when the fire started...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

‘Multiple patient incident’ in Kailua leaves 1 dead, 3 in serious

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials were called to the site of an unspecified incident in Kailua, which was first called in around 11:53 a.m. Officials said there were six males involved in the incident, three were in serious condition but stable and a fourth individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Dr. Ireland of Emergency […]
KAILUA, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion

An altercation between passengers, severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around, occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Poke By The Pound

High Surf Advisory: Kauai Southwest, Kohala, Kona, Maui Windward West, Niihau, Oahu North Shore, Waianae Coast. For this Terrific Thursday edition of Food 2Go, we’re visiting a food place in Kalihi that serves up fresh fish along with hot dishes. Joining us with all the details on Poke By...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters extinguish early-morning blaze in Downtown Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire broke out at a building in Downtown Honolulu early Saturday, the Honolulu Fire Department said. The first unit arrived around 5 a.m. to find smoke and flames emanating from a small maintenance shed, adjacent to an 8-story commercial building. Firefighters quickly put out the flames...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Want to be the next Lei Day Queen? City opens applications for court members

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Applications to be a member of the city’s 2023 Lei Court are now open. The deadline to apply is Jan. 13 at 4:30 p.m. Applications must be received by the above date, not postmarked, and can be hand delivered or mailed to: Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) Attn: Culture and Arts Section 1000 Uluohia Street, Suite 309 Kapolei, HI 96707.
KAPOLEI, HI

