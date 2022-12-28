KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials were called to the site of an unspecified incident in Kailua, which was first called in around 11:53 a.m. Officials said there were six males involved in the incident, three were in serious condition but stable and a fourth individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Dr. Ireland of Emergency […]

KAILUA, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO