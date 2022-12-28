Read full article on original website
Happy birthday! Stories of 4 Lehigh Valley New Year’s babies celebrating milestone years | Historical headlines
There can be only one. Well, one a year, anyway. But it is a special honor to be the first baby of the New Year. That pretty much automatically gets you at least a Jan. 2 headline, if not a picture and your name in the news. As we ring...
Lehigh Valley, St. Luke’s announce most popular baby names of 2022 at local hospitals
As 2022 winds to a close, people tend to look back on the year’s trends in the world of sports, music, politics and more. But there’s one annual list that some people just can’t get enough of: the most popular baby names. In the Lehigh Valley, both...
sauconsource.com
Pet Care Store Coming to Freemansburg Avenue Shopping Center
Local pet owners will soon have a new retail destination for the purchase of pet care supplies. An EarthWise Pet Nutrition, Grooming & Daycamp center will soon be opening in the Madison Farms shopping center along Freemansburg Avenue near Rt. 33 in Bethlehem Township, according to a sign posted in a window that advertises a January opening.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Slatington Farmers Market thriving, at capacity with six new vendors
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - A new destination for local produce, artisan wares and specialty food and drinks is flourishing in Lehigh County. Slatington Farmers Market, which opened in June in the former Keystone Lamp Factory at 8281 Route 873 in Washington Township, over the past couple of months welcomed six new vendors.
Still waiting on New Year’s Eve plans? 10 ways to ring in 2023 in the Lehigh Valley
It’s believed that the way one chooses to celebrate a new year is indicative of what can be expected from that year. If you choose to dance it in, you may find yourself dancing it through. If you surround yourself with friends and family, you’ll find them still close by for another 365. If you decide to nestle up at home, you may find the year cozied up all year long.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem restaurant owner acquires Hellertown Diner
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The owner of a popular restaurant in north Bethlehem has taken over another dining establishment in Hellertown. Zonia Sibri-Quinde, owner of Sibri's Restaurant at 147 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem, recently purchased the Hellertown Diner at 29 Main St., according to a news release. Jeffrey Barber of...
lehighvalleynews.com
Pat Browne, Allentown's longtime power broker, prepares for life after Senate
ALLENTOWN, PA. – Few individuals in recent decades have shaped Allentown and the Lehigh Valley as much as Pat Browne. But for the first time in 28 years, the former Lehigh Valley state senator who describes himself as “an extreme moderate” finds himself out of office. In...
eastcoasttraveller.com
America on Wheels Museum in Allentown Pennsylvania
In addition to its permanent displays, America on Wheels has rotating exhibits, which change every six months. Several of the exhibits feature personal transportation vehicles such as scooters and Segways. Others have educational programs or hands-on interpretive displays. The facility offers an interactive experience for everyone, from young children to...
wdiy.org
Coopersburg | What's in a Name?
On this episode of What's in a Name?, Mike Flynn is back with another exploration of Lehigh Valley history as he visits the Lehigh County borough of Coopersburg. To gain more insight, Mike speaks with Doris Clegg, President of the Coopersburg Historical Society, who talks about how the residents renamed the town of Fryberg in honor of Peter Cooper. He also speaks with the historical society's Vice President Anna Ellenberger about the borough's history with the cattle business, memorialized in Coopersburg's cow statue.
nomadlawyer.org
Bethlehem: 7 Best Places To Visit In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Bethlehem Pennsylvania. Bethlehem is the sixth-largest city in the United States. It is located in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and is a good starting point for exploring the region. Known as the “Christmas City”, Bethlehem is an ideal place to spend the holidays.
WFMZ-TV Online
Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retail tenant
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new tenant will heat up a Bethlehem area shopping center's retail roster in 2023. Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA, offering top-quality saunas, swim spas and hot tubs, is "coming soon" to the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, Bethlehem Township, according to storefront signage. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Mount Penn fireworks postponed due to fog
READING, Pa. - Fireworks planned for the 26th Annual City of Reading First Night Celebration have been cancelled. Due to the heavy fog, the Mount Penn fireworks display has been postponed until the City's 275th anniversary. Those in charge of the fireworks display felt it would be better to change...
37 life-size snowmen take over Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Life-sized snowmen have taken over downtown Stroudsburg. It’s all part of an effort to help local artists and businesses. Think snowmen, but ones that don’t melt in the sunshine. That was the idea of the non-profit, GO Collaborative, five years ago and now dozens of life-sized replica snowmen are scattered […]
lehighvalleystyle.com
Inside McCoole's at the Historic Red Lion Inn
Pennsylvania is loaded with lots of old stone buildings that have stood the test of time, hosted many a weary traveler upstairs and served thousands upon thousands of meals. McCoole’s at the Historic Red Lion Inn is one such place. Situated in Downtown Quakertown, what began as an inn during the 1740s owned by Walter McCoole has now grown into a rather sprawling enterprise with an adjacent black box theater, brewery and event space (the latter held in the old livery stable). It still has that feel of serving all comers and you can feel several hundred years of hospitality in the exposed stone, the wood tones everywhere and the mix of antiques and vintage décor, here and there.
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved farm market and country store in Northampton County to find new home in 2023
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A longtime spot for local eggs, produce and livestock feed in the Slate Belt will have a new home in the new year. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store selling local food, home decor, lawn and garden supplies and more, on Dec. 24 held its "official last day" of business at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, owner Sarah Gately-Wilson said.
The best Pennsylvania restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the choice of top restaurant in Pennsylvania was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team. (WHTM) — One of the most popular websites in food is telling the world some great spots to eat. Guy Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants around the country, according to mashed.com. The […]
Recovery mission underway for 2 ice fishermen believed drowned in N.J. reservoir
A recovery operation is underway for two New Jersey ice fishermen who are believed to have drowned at Split Rock Reservoir in Kinnelon, authorities said Sunday morning. The two men -- a 76-year-old from Passaic and a 64-year-old from Clifton -- traveled to Kinnelon Friday to go ice fishing at Split Rock Reservoir and were reported missing Saturday by family members.
Lehigh Valley weather: Fog could make for hazardous driving on last day of 2022 (UPDATE)
The Lehigh Valley region started the last day of 2022 under a dense fog advisory from the National Weather Service. It’s in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday, warning of visibility of a quarter-mile or less. “Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility,” the advisory for Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon and...
lehighvalleynews.com
PeepsFest brings thousands to Bethlehem's sweet, sold-out New Year's celebration
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Thousands attended the first day of the candy-themed New Year’s celebration PeepsFest on Friday. The family-friendly two-day event from ArtsQuest and Just Born Quality Confections celebrates the New Year with candy, performances, games and the Peeps Chick Drop, in which a 400-pound Peep descends for the countdown to the new year at 5:35 p.m.
Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle Inn
DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pennsylvania – What do blenders, boxing, and music have in common? They are all just a part of the fascinating history of the small town of Delaware Water Gap, Pennsylvania and the historic Castle Inn.
