Allentown, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Pet Care Store Coming to Freemansburg Avenue Shopping Center

Local pet owners will soon have a new retail destination for the purchase of pet care supplies. An EarthWise Pet Nutrition, Grooming & Daycamp center will soon be opening in the Madison Farms shopping center along Freemansburg Avenue near Rt. 33 in Bethlehem Township, according to a sign posted in a window that advertises a January opening.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Still waiting on New Year’s Eve plans? 10 ways to ring in 2023 in the Lehigh Valley

It’s believed that the way one chooses to celebrate a new year is indicative of what can be expected from that year. If you choose to dance it in, you may find yourself dancing it through. If you surround yourself with friends and family, you’ll find them still close by for another 365. If you decide to nestle up at home, you may find the year cozied up all year long.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem restaurant owner acquires Hellertown Diner

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The owner of a popular restaurant in north Bethlehem has taken over another dining establishment in Hellertown. Zonia Sibri-Quinde, owner of Sibri's Restaurant at 147 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem, recently purchased the Hellertown Diner at 29 Main St., according to a news release. Jeffrey Barber of...
BETHLEHEM, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

America on Wheels Museum in Allentown Pennsylvania

In addition to its permanent displays, America on Wheels has rotating exhibits, which change every six months. Several of the exhibits feature personal transportation vehicles such as scooters and Segways. Others have educational programs or hands-on interpretive displays. The facility offers an interactive experience for everyone, from young children to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
wdiy.org

Coopersburg | What's in a Name?

On this episode of What's in a Name?, Mike Flynn is back with another exploration of Lehigh Valley history as he visits the Lehigh County borough of Coopersburg. To gain more insight, Mike speaks with Doris Clegg, President of the Coopersburg Historical Society, who talks about how the residents renamed the town of Fryberg in honor of Peter Cooper. He also speaks with the historical society's Vice President Anna Ellenberger about the borough's history with the cattle business, memorialized in Coopersburg's cow statue.
COOPERSBURG, PA
nomadlawyer.org

Bethlehem: 7 Best Places To Visit In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Bethlehem Pennsylvania. Bethlehem is the sixth-largest city in the United States. It is located in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and is a good starting point for exploring the region. Known as the “Christmas City”, Bethlehem is an ideal place to spend the holidays.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retail tenant

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new tenant will heat up a Bethlehem area shopping center's retail roster in 2023. Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA, offering top-quality saunas, swim spas and hot tubs, is "coming soon" to the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, Bethlehem Township, according to storefront signage. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mount Penn fireworks postponed due to fog

READING, Pa. - Fireworks planned for the 26th Annual City of Reading First Night Celebration have been cancelled. Due to the heavy fog, the Mount Penn fireworks display has been postponed until the City's 275th anniversary. Those in charge of the fireworks display felt it would be better to change...
READING, PA
WBRE

37 life-size snowmen take over Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Life-sized snowmen have taken over downtown Stroudsburg. It’s all part of an effort to help local artists and businesses. Think snowmen, but ones that don’t melt in the sunshine. That was the idea of the non-profit, GO Collaborative, five years ago and now dozens of life-sized replica snowmen are scattered […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Inside McCoole's at the Historic Red Lion Inn

Pennsylvania is loaded with lots of old stone buildings that have stood the test of time, hosted many a weary traveler upstairs and served thousands upon thousands of meals. McCoole’s at the Historic Red Lion Inn is one such place. Situated in Downtown Quakertown, what began as an inn during the 1740s owned by Walter McCoole has now grown into a rather sprawling enterprise with an adjacent black box theater, brewery and event space (the latter held in the old livery stable). It still has that feel of serving all comers and you can feel several hundred years of hospitality in the exposed stone, the wood tones everywhere and the mix of antiques and vintage décor, here and there.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Beloved farm market and country store in Northampton County to find new home in 2023

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A longtime spot for local eggs, produce and livestock feed in the Slate Belt will have a new home in the new year. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store selling local food, home decor, lawn and garden supplies and more, on Dec. 24 held its "official last day" of business at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, owner Sarah Gately-Wilson said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

The best Pennsylvania restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the choice of top restaurant in Pennsylvania was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team. (WHTM) — One of the most popular websites in food is telling the world some great spots to eat. Guy Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants around the country, according to mashed.com. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Recovery mission underway for 2 ice fishermen believed drowned in N.J. reservoir

A recovery operation is underway for two New Jersey ice fishermen who are believed to have drowned at Split Rock Reservoir in Kinnelon, authorities said Sunday morning. The two men -- a 76-year-old from Passaic and a 64-year-old from Clifton -- traveled to Kinnelon Friday to go ice fishing at Split Rock Reservoir and were reported missing Saturday by family members.
KINNELON, NJ
lehighvalleynews.com

PeepsFest brings thousands to Bethlehem's sweet, sold-out New Year's celebration

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Thousands attended the first day of the candy-themed New Year’s celebration PeepsFest on Friday. The family-friendly two-day event from ArtsQuest and Just Born Quality Confections celebrates the New Year with candy, performances, games and the Peeps Chick Drop, in which a 400-pound Peep descends for the countdown to the new year at 5:35 p.m.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

