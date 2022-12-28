Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Kansas City crews repair broken water main downtown, boil advisory remains in effect
A broken water main has been repaired in downtown Kansas City after causing a sinkhole Friday night, but a boil advisory remains in effect for now. Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted that KC Water crews worked 18 hours to repair the water main break at 17th Street between Main and Walnut streets.
Water main break causes major flooding to downtown Kansas City streets
Crews responded to the scene just before 6:20 p.m. near E. 17th Street and Walnut Street on reports of high water.
KMBC.com
City of Atchison, KS under 'water emergency' because of low levels in Missouri River
ATCHISON, Kan. — The city of Atchison has declared a water emergency because of record low levels of the Missouri River. City officials say those record-low totals of the Missouri River are because of ice jams upstream. Because of the emergency, people and businesses have been asked to conserve...
KMBC.com
Gladstone apartment residents trying to find new housing after water pipe burst on Christmas Eve
GLADSTONE, Mo. — Two Gladstone, Missouri, residents are trying to find new housing after a water pipe burst Saturday in an apartment above them, flooding their units. Madelyn Robertson, who’s currently on crutches in advance of leg surgery, shot a video that shows water showering from the ceiling at her Northland Studios apartment.
KMBC.com
Warm Start to 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A foggy start for some but the weather will be beautiful for all this afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds and a high ranging through the 50s. Winds will be rather light today…also a bonus. Monday is a weather IMPACT day. Rain and...
Burst water pipe causes Children’s Mercy East to temporarily close
Many parents who were unaware of this move showed up on Wednesday seeking care for their sick children.
Popular Westport business reopens a year after devastating fire
A Kansas City art studio and milkshake bar called Creative Culture reopened for business a year after a fire gutted the Westport building.
KMBC.com
Warm and calm for last day of 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Warm and calm for NYE, temperatures in the 50s. Picture-perfect weather for first day of 2023 with a high of 57. Rain and thunder chances increasing to start the week.
kggfradio.com
Independence City Hall Announcement
Independence City Hall will close for the New Year holiday. All city offices will be closed on Monday and will reopen at 8:00am on Tuesday. There will not be sanitation services on Monday as well as they will be shifted to Tuesday. Leaf Pickup will resume on Wednesday with zone 5 being picked up.
Driver in critical condition after striking tree off Ward Parkway
A driver is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash Friday night on Ward Parkway south of Brush Creek in Kansas City, Missouri.
Driver in suspected serious condition after striking barrier on Interstate 70
A male driver is believed to have sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County.
Kansas City natural gas bills surge amid cold snap, rate increases
Kansas City natural gas customers are seeing Spire Energy bills double over what they paid last year due in part to two recent rate increases.
Kansas City ties high temperature record one week after winter storm
On Thursday, the temperature in Kansas City reached 68 degrees, tying the Dec. 29 record set in 1947, according to the National Weather Service.
Large fire burns near downtown Kansas City
A building fire in area of Admiral Boulevard, Virginia Avenue sent black smoke billowing into air Tuesday afternoon near downtown Kansas City loop.
‘It’s devastating’: Kansas City drill team loses equipment to water damage
The KC Marching Falcons are trying to regroup after water damaged most of their equipment.
Man in custody following deadly shooting near E. 17th Street, Winchester Avenue
The shooting was reported just before 8:20 p.m. near E. 17th Street and Walnut Avenue.
inkansascity.com
Coming Soon! The Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings of 2023
This year, small is the new big, as restaurant and bar owners are opening tiny spaces that they hope will cost less but earn more. The smaller the space, the more personal the experience is for both the restaurant and the guest. The stories behind some of these new locations feels tied to a more emotional place than ever before, as chefs and bartenders are taking nothing for granted after what they have been though with the pandemic. Many are looking for opportunities for connection by creating culinary experiences that encourage one-on-one interaction either between guests or between the guest and the chef, bartender, or service professional.
KMBC.com
KCFD investigating large building fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Smoke could be seen for miles Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri. The source? A burning building at Virginia Ave. and Admiral Blvd. just after noon today. The Kansas City Fire Department is investigating the cause of the large fire. When firefighters arrived, they found...
Clay County deputies respond to reported shots fired at Winnwood Skate Center
Clay County Sheriff deputies responded to a disturbance at the Winnwood Skate Center at 4426 Northeast Winn Road in Kansas City, Missouri, shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Fire forces 3 people out of house Wednesday afternoon in KCMO
Three people escaped a Wednesday afternoon fire that damaged their house in east Kansas City, Missouri.
