Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Warm Start to 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A foggy start for some but the weather will be beautiful for all this afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds and a high ranging through the 50s. Winds will be rather light today…also a bonus. Monday is a weather IMPACT day. Rain and...
KMBC.com

Warm and calm for last day of 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Warm and calm for NYE, temperatures in the 50s. Picture-perfect weather for first day of 2023 with a high of 57. Rain and thunder chances increasing to start the week.
kggfradio.com

Independence City Hall Announcement

Independence City Hall will close for the New Year holiday. All city offices will be closed on Monday and will reopen at 8:00am on Tuesday. There will not be sanitation services on Monday as well as they will be shifted to Tuesday. Leaf Pickup will resume on Wednesday with zone 5 being picked up.
inkansascity.com

Coming Soon! The Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings of 2023

This year, small is the new big, as restaurant and bar owners are opening tiny spaces that they hope will cost less but earn more. The smaller the space, the more personal the experience is for both the restaurant and the guest. The stories behind some of these new locations feels tied to a more emotional place than ever before, as chefs and bartenders are taking nothing for granted after what they have been though with the pandemic. Many are looking for opportunities for connection by creating culinary experiences that encourage one-on-one interaction either between guests or between the guest and the chef, bartender, or service professional.
