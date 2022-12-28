ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

1 injured in Suffolk church fire

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person suffered smoke inhalation and has non-life-threatening injuries after a fire early Sunday morning at the New Jerusalem Church Ministry in the 400 block of East Pinner Street. Emergency Communications received the call for the two-alarm fire at 4:18 a.m., and the first unit...
SUFFOLK, VA
coastalvirginiamag.com

Wind Power in Newport News Yard District

On a recent Wednesday, scratch that, “WINDSday,” a crowd gathered near the corner of West Avenue and 23rd Street in Newport News at the newly established Yard District for a dedication ceremony involving a kinetic sculpture titled Fluidity, which was unveiled by the city last year. The contemporary...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WDBJ7.com

Name released of firefighter found dead in Big Island pond

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The name has been released of a firefighter found dead in a pond Friday night. Lt. Mel Nowlin was a longtime volunteer with Big Island Volunteer Fire Company who also served as the company’s secretary and treasurer, according to the Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue, which released the information on Big Island’s behalf.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

City of Portsmouth’s New Year’s Holiday Schedule

The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices will be closed on Monday, January 2nd, in observance of the New Year’s Day Holiday. The schedules for Libraries, Museums and Tourism, and Parks & Recreation are provided in the Holiday news release: https://www.portsmouthva.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1249. No Monday Trash Collections, Rescheduled For Wednesday, January...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Groundbreaking in Sussex looks to the future

WAVERLY —The state of Virginia, and especially Sussex County, got an early Christmas present last month when Restoration Bioproducts broke ground for its new facility in Waverly – the first such site in the entire commonwealth. So popular that first seven years’ production for the plant, which is...
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Local food systems get government boost

Local food systems are getting a boost with new funding from the state government. Two organizations located in our region are receiving new funding to support local foods. The Youngkin administration recently announced Silver Creek and Seamans’ Orchards in Nelson County will receive financial assistance to purchase new processing equipment. Also receiving funds will be Kelley Turkeys in Crozet, which will use the new funding to purchase new packaging equipment. State officials say organizations like these are “growth engines” and are a source of jobs throughout rural Virginia.
NELSON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy