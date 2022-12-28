Read full article on original website
Firefighters put out an early morning fire at church in Suffolk
Emergency Communications was contacted at 04:18 a.m. and the first unit arrived on scene at 04:23 a.m
Power outage affects thousands in Portsmouth
According to the Portsmouth Police Department, the power outage is affecting Victory Blvd. Corridor, which includes the traffic light at Frederick Blvd. and Scott St.
WAVY News 10
1 injured in Suffolk church fire
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person suffered smoke inhalation and has non-life-threatening injuries after a fire early Sunday morning at the New Jerusalem Church Ministry in the 400 block of East Pinner Street. Emergency Communications received the call for the two-alarm fire at 4:18 a.m., and the first unit...
coastalvirginiamag.com
Wind Power in Newport News Yard District
On a recent Wednesday, scratch that, “WINDSday,” a crowd gathered near the corner of West Avenue and 23rd Street in Newport News at the newly established Yard District for a dedication ceremony involving a kinetic sculpture titled Fluidity, which was unveiled by the city last year. The contemporary...
WDBJ7.com
Name released of firefighter found dead in Big Island pond
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The name has been released of a firefighter found dead in a pond Friday night. Lt. Mel Nowlin was a longtime volunteer with Big Island Volunteer Fire Company who also served as the company’s secretary and treasurer, according to the Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue, which released the information on Big Island’s behalf.
Vehicle crashes through Virginia Beach bookstore; 4 hurt
Four people were hurt when a vehicle came crashing through a storefront window in Virginia Beach on Friday night.
WAVY News 10
Firefighter with minor injury in Lakewood Plaza apartment fire in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A firefighter suffered a minor injury as a result of a fire Saturday morning on the tenth floor of the Lakewood Plaza apartments in Norfolk. No one else was injured. Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to the apartments off of Tidewater Drive at 8:23 a.m.,...
6 injured following three-vehicle crash on Kempsville Rd. in Virginia Beach
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 6:09 p.m. in the 1500 block of Kempsville Rd. Police say there were multiple vehicles involved and there were multiple injuries.
New Year's Eve crash sends 6 to hospital in Virginia Beach
Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Virginia Beach on New Year's Eve, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.
WDBJ7.com
Customers raise concerns over Appalachian Power’s increase in electric bills
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Electricity bills across the Roanoke Valley are going up. Appalachian Power customers are reporting increases of hundreds of dollars within the last month. AEP customers asked WDBJ7 to look into why some bills from Appalachian Power are increasing by up to $400 from last month. Even...
Seven hospitalized in Roanoke County after using grills to heat homes
The Roanoke County Fire Department is issuing a warning about carbon monoxide after they say seven people in the county were hospitalized after they used grills to heat their homes.
Last Night on the Town NYE Party to impact traffic in Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach police will be closing portions of Town Center on Saturday due to the Last Night on the Town New Year's Eve Party.
Norfolk firefighter sent to hospital following apartment fire
According to officials, the fire was on the 10th floor of Lakewood Plaza apartments. The crews were dispatched at 8:23 a.m., and they called fire control at 9:11 a.m.
Police investigate after vehicle crashes into building on Providence Rd. in VB
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 7:24 p.m. in the 5200 block of Providence Rd.
Yorktown company helps employee’s family following house fire
Lacey Boyd, her spouse, and their three daughters were all inside their Newport News home when it caught fire in late March. She says an overloaded circuit caught the garage on fire, then flames spread to the rest of the house.
Big Builds: Where Hampton Roads' major developments stand as 2023 begins
From the HRBT expansion to the Virginia Beach Dome Site project and Military Circle, the region's major developments hope to make major strides in the new year.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
City of Portsmouth’s New Year’s Holiday Schedule
The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices will be closed on Monday, January 2nd, in observance of the New Year’s Day Holiday. The schedules for Libraries, Museums and Tourism, and Parks & Recreation are provided in the Holiday news release: https://www.portsmouthva.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1249. No Monday Trash Collections, Rescheduled For Wednesday, January...
13newsnow.com
Chesapeake family blindsided by $7k water bill
They want answers from the water company, because the plumbing was just put in in 2019. Plumbers can't find a leak. They're not alone, either.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Groundbreaking in Sussex looks to the future
WAVERLY —The state of Virginia, and especially Sussex County, got an early Christmas present last month when Restoration Bioproducts broke ground for its new facility in Waverly – the first such site in the entire commonwealth. So popular that first seven years’ production for the plant, which is...
wsvaonline.com
Local food systems get government boost
Local food systems are getting a boost with new funding from the state government. Two organizations located in our region are receiving new funding to support local foods. The Youngkin administration recently announced Silver Creek and Seamans’ Orchards in Nelson County will receive financial assistance to purchase new processing equipment. Also receiving funds will be Kelley Turkeys in Crozet, which will use the new funding to purchase new packaging equipment. State officials say organizations like these are “growth engines” and are a source of jobs throughout rural Virginia.
