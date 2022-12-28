ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Egypt's leader urges caution for Netanyahu's new government

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on Sunday urged Israel's new hardline government to refrain from “any measures” that could inflame regional tensions, in a phone call congratulating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his return to office. The leaders spoke days after Netanyahu’s new Cabinet...
Colombia, Venezuela open key binational bridge as ties warm

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia and Venezuela on Sunday opened a key bridge linking the countries that had been closed for almost seven years amid political tensions, launching an era of improved relations under Colombia’s new leftist president. Delegations led by Colombian trade minister Germán Umaña and the...

