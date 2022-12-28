Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Storm knocks out power to 53K customers in Northern Nevada, closes highways on New Year’s Eve
About 53,000 customers are without power in widespread power outages in the Reno area, and NV Energy advises that service might not be restored until Sunday afternoon.
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las Vegas
Witness illustration.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching two sets of three bright lights overhead at about 7:45 p.m. on December 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Stolen vehicle incident temporarily closes I-15 in southern Utah
Man and woman barricaded themselves inside a vehicle stolen in Las Vegas prompting the closure of I-15 in both directions
vegas24seven.com
Circa Survivor Down to Three Contestants with Chance of $2 Million in Individual Payouts
Week 17 of Circa Sports’ Football Contest has Highest Individual Payout for a Football Contest at Stake. Week 17 of Circa Sports’ Circa Survivor contest is shaping up to be one of the biggest in football contest history. With three players remaining, the highest individual payout for a football contest is at stake: a total of $6,133,000 is up for grabs, with the intrinsic value of each entry currently at $2,044,333.33.
Fox5 KVVU
What’s in store for Las Vegas in 2023? A look at notable forthcomings
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - 2023 brings new properties, new residencies, and major events to the Las Vegas Valley. FOX5 compiled a short list of some notable dates, major events and turning points:. EARLY 2023. The XFL’s Las Vegas Vipers are set to make their debut in February, at a...
New Mexico couple killed in Las Vegas, Nevada, crash
One died on scene; one at the hospital.
Is it going to rain on the Las Vegas Strip when the ball drops?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As New Year’s Eve quickly approaches on Saturday, weather forecasts are showing the likelihood of rain that evening. Will the waterworks put a damper on the fireworks? They might or might not. Some hit-and-miss showers will be visible around the Las Vegas valley from the late afternoon into the early evening, […]
Power, progress and a pandemic: Steve Sisolak’s legacy as Nevada governor
Even late in his term, Gov. Steve Sisolak’s tenure was defined by his COVID response — a response he argued saved lives, even if it caused collateral economic damage. The post Power, progress and a pandemic: Steve Sisolak’s legacy as Nevada governor appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Washington Examiner
Nevada rent prices see greatest decline nationwide, report shows
(The Center Square) – Nevada experienced the greatest year-over-year decrease in rent prices nationwide this November, according to a Rent.com report. Since last November, rent has risen 7.45% nationwide, which the report notes is the lowest year-over-year rise in the past 15 months. Meanwhile, rent fell 3.8% in Nevada, one of only five states to see a year-over-year decline in rent prices.
news3lv.com
Car crashes into hair salon in Pahrump
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are responding after a car crashed into a hair salon in Pahrump on Saturday. The Nye County Sheriff's Office said deputies were on scene at the Supercuts at Pahrump Valley Highway and Basin Avenue. There were no further details provided and it's unclear what...
twowanderingsoles.com
17 Fun Day Trips from Las Vegas
This page may contain affiliate links. More info in our Privacy Policy. For those looking to get out of the city, there are countless day trips from Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking to explore the surrounding national parks or visit a nearby ghost town, our detailed guide will offer all the information you need to plan.
Ninth Island: The story behind Hawaiians’ affinity for Las Vegas
Here's the reason Las Vegas so often is called Hawaii's "Ninth Island."
Washington homicide suspects lead North Las Vegas police on highway chase
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two homicide suspects were arrested after leading North Las Vegas police and other law enforcement agencies on a vehicle chase Friday afternoon, according to police. Police in Lacy, Washington contacted North Las Vegas police for help in tracking the two suspects, NLVPD said. The suspects were found in the area of […]
luxury-houses.net
This $5.5 Million Spanish Style Home in Henderson Nevada offers The Best Unobstructed Mountain and Strip Views
9 Yorkridge Court Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 9 Yorkridge Court, Henderson, Nevada is a recently completed home perched high in the hills above the Green Fairways within the prestigious Anthem Country Club with the best unobstructed mountain, city and trip views. This Home in Henderson offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9 Yorkridge Court, please contact Zar A. Zanganeh (Phone: 702-684-6100) at The Agency Las Vegas for full support and perfect service.
8newsnow.com
US 95 northbound remains closed before Lee Canyon
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turnoff for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker...
Woman from Hawaii hits $125k jackpot playing poker at Harrah's Las Vegas
A woman from Hawaii won over $125k from a jackpot while playing Let It Ride poker at Harrah's Las Vegas late December.
Rain and wind threaten to disrupt New Year's Eve celebrations in Las Vegas
The question is not if it will rain on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas, but when. 13 Action News meteorologists say rain is most likely between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.
2 killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos; driver held
William Clayton Baxter Jr, and Kristie Eileen Baxter, from New Mexico, died Wednesday of multiple blunt force injuries and their deaths were ruled an accident, the Clark County coroner said.
Las Vegas rings in 2023 with ‘Let’s Go Big’ fireworks spectacular up and down the Strip
Fireworks launched at midnight from the rooftops of eight resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, dazzling revelers as they celebrated the arrival of 2023.
Las Vegas police investigate homicide in southwest Las Vegas valley
Metro police are investigating a homicide in the southwest Las Vegas valley, north of Durango High School.
Comments / 1