Pahrump, NV

vegas24seven.com

Circa Survivor Down to Three Contestants with Chance of $2 Million in Individual Payouts

Week 17 of Circa Sports’ Football Contest has Highest Individual Payout for a Football Contest at Stake. Week 17 of Circa Sports’ Circa Survivor contest is shaping up to be one of the biggest in football contest history. With three players remaining, the highest individual payout for a football contest is at stake: a total of $6,133,000 is up for grabs, with the intrinsic value of each entry currently at $2,044,333.33.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Is it going to rain on the Las Vegas Strip when the ball drops?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As New Year’s Eve quickly approaches on Saturday, weather forecasts are showing the likelihood of rain that evening. Will the waterworks put a damper on the fireworks? They might or might not. Some hit-and-miss showers will be visible around the Las Vegas valley from the late afternoon into the early evening, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Washington Examiner

Nevada rent prices see greatest decline nationwide, report shows

(The Center Square) – Nevada experienced the greatest year-over-year decrease in rent prices nationwide this November, according to a Rent.com report. Since last November, rent has risen 7.45% nationwide, which the report notes is the lowest year-over-year rise in the past 15 months. Meanwhile, rent fell 3.8% in Nevada, one of only five states to see a year-over-year decline in rent prices.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Car crashes into hair salon in Pahrump

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are responding after a car crashed into a hair salon in Pahrump on Saturday. The Nye County Sheriff's Office said deputies were on scene at the Supercuts at Pahrump Valley Highway and Basin Avenue. There were no further details provided and it's unclear what...
LAS VEGAS, NV
twowanderingsoles.com

17 Fun Day Trips from Las Vegas

This page may contain affiliate links. More info in our Privacy Policy. For those looking to get out of the city, there are countless day trips from Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking to explore the surrounding national parks or visit a nearby ghost town, our detailed guide will offer all the information you need to plan.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $5.5 Million Spanish Style Home in Henderson Nevada offers The Best Unobstructed Mountain and Strip Views

9 Yorkridge Court Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 9 Yorkridge Court, Henderson, Nevada is a recently completed home perched high in the hills above the Green Fairways within the prestigious Anthem Country Club with the best unobstructed mountain, city and trip views. This Home in Henderson offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9 Yorkridge Court, please contact Zar A. Zanganeh (Phone: 702-684-6100) at The Agency Las Vegas for full support and perfect service.
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

US 95 northbound remains closed before Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turnoff for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker...
LAS VEGAS, NV

