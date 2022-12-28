Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Takes Aim At JAY-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Shooting Conviction
Kodak Black has spoken out against Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion, taking aim at JAY-Z and the Houston Hottie in the process. The Florida rapper addressed the verdict on Instagram Live earlier this week, shortly after Tory was convicted of shooting...
Bhad Bhabie Poses In Playboy Underwear For Spicy Selfies
At just 19 years old, rapper and influencer Bhad Bhabie has taken the world by storm. Real name Danielle Bregoli, she took the world by storm when her mother, Barbara, took the teenager on Dr. Phil in 2016 because she was worried about her daughter's new look. Bhabie's catchphrase, “cash me outside, how bout dah?” quickly became a meme.
Bret Michaels' Daughter, Raine, Is a Stunning Swimsuit Model
Bret Michaels is a rock legend. Gaining fame as the frontman of Poison, he's sold over 50 million albums worldwide and charted 10 singles in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. And it looks like his daughter Raine Michaels, 22, is going to be just as successful as her father.
HipHopDX.com
Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri
Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
Hillary Duff Flaunts Toned Figure in Sizzling Swimsuit Photoshoot
Hilary Duff recently shared some pictures of her Women's Health Australia cover, and folks are going nuts for the Younger star's pictures. The mom of three has managed to leverage her successful career as a Disney Channel childhood star into nabbing a lead role in two major modern sitcoms. Article...
HipHopDX.com
Quando Rondo Goes Off On His Girlfriend For Linking With His Opps: ‘Y’all Can Have Her’
Quando Rondo seems to be going through a difficult time with his girlfriend at the moment, claiming that she linked up with his opps. The Never Broke Again rapper took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday (December 27) to let off some steam over his girlfriend betraying him. According to Rondo, the woman allegedly paid a visit to one of his enemies, and that is a red flag in his book.
Offset Shares Photos from Ski Trip with Cardi B and Their Kids: 'The Reason I Gotta Go Hard'
Cardi B and Offset treated the kids to a night on the slopes!. The two musicians were joined by their children — 4-year-old Kulture Kiariand 15-month-old Wave Set, as well as Offset's 13-year-old son Jordan Cephus — as they went on a ski trip to Big SNOW American Dream on Tuesday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami & Diddy Share Romantic New Year’s Eve Photo Dump
Shawty Wop and Sean Combs are having themselves a real bad NYE. Yung Miami and Diddy – no one leaves the world more confused with their romantic antics than these two. We’ve seen the duo attend lavish parties and travel to the tropics together. Still, they maintain their respective single status.
HipHopDX.com
Yung Joc Questions Why He Should Stop Listening To R. Kelly’s Music
Yung Joc wants to know why it’s culturally unacceptable to listen to R. Kelly‘s music after his conviction, but art from people like Harvey Weinstein and Charlie Sheen hasn’t gotten the same treatment. The rapper/media personality discussed the topic in an interview with Vlad TV published on...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Tells Soulja Boy He Did ‘Everything First’ In Motivational New Year Message
Diddy has taken a playful jab at Soulja Boy‘s claim of having pioneered almost everything, while sending a very positive New Year’s message to his followers. The Bad Boy mogul shared the cheerful video on Friday (December 30), from a similar seafaring site as the one from which he appeared as Black Santa last weekend. The clip saw Diddy alongside his son, Justin Combs — who was celebrating his 29th birthday — French Montana, and other friends of the family.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy Reveals His Top Five Rappers
The Baton Rouge rapper shared his list of favorite rappers. NBA Youngboy is never shy about giving credit to his fellow rappers and those that came before him. The 23-year old rapper recently gave a shout out to some of his favorite artists in the game while revealing his top five list of rappers.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Warned RBX Against Accepting Gifts From Suge Knight
Dr. Dre has been known to bestow a few gems in his time, one of which includes telling former Death Row artist RBX not to accept any “gifts” from Suge Knight. In a new interview with The Art of Dialogue published on Tuesday (December 27), the “A.W.O.L.” rapper recounted a time he’d been given a brand new 750 BMW by the Death Row CEO in 1995. While he initially accepted, his lawyer echoed prior sentiments from Dre about a Suge “gift” and he soon returned the new wheels.
Popculture
Selena Gomez's Dating Future Reportedly Revealed After Several Rumors
Selena Gomez has big plans for 2023 and it involves her love life. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the 30-year-old singer and actress is feeling "optimistic" about what the new year could bring for her in the love department. "Selena is feeling positive and optimistic," the source says. "She is open to dating." The report comes after model Hailey Bieber addressed claims that she stole her now-husband, Justin Bieber, from Gomez. Bieber first dated Hailey on a break from Gomez, and then married her just months after he and Gomez's final split. While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked Hailey if there was an overlap between her relationship with Justin and Gomez's, to which she replied. "No, not one time." Sortly thereafter, Gomez and Hailey posed together while at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Trolls Soulja Boy On New Year’s Eve
Diddy took a light-hearted jab at Soulja Boy on New Year’s Eve. Diddy trolled Soulja Boy on New Year’s Eve, remarking that he “did everything first.” Reflecting on the end of 2022, Diddy also shared advice for his followers going into the new year. “It’s fuckin’...
hiphop-n-more.com
Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons Confirm Romantic Relationship
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have confirmed they are dating. The couple had sparked rumors that they are an item when they were spotted partying together in September around Angela Simmons’ 35th birthday. It was a full circle moment as Gotti first took his chance when he name dropped Angela on his 2016 single ‘Down in The DM‘.
HipHopDX.com
Styles P Goes Off On J-Hood Following Math Hoffa Interview: ‘Stop Lying On People’s Names’
Styles P is not too happy with former D-Block rapper J-Hood for claiming in a new interview that The LOX took at least $35,000 from him. Earlier this week, J-Hood paid a visit to Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion and shared a story about his deal with D-Block, which he deemed less than favorable. According to Hood, his house burned down and he had to use the $25,000 advance The LOX gave him to take care of the situation along with his mother.
hotnewhiphop.com
Uncle Murda Reveals Names On “Rap Up 2022”
Uncle Murda is gearing up for the release of “Rap Up 2022.”. We’re approaching January 31st. We survived another year filled with plenty of salacious headlines and jaw-dropping controversies. However, it’s difficult to keep up with each scandal that breaks out. That’s why Uncle Murda’s annual “Rap Up” is something we look forward to each year. He helps refresh our minds about all the f*ckery that occurred in the past 365 days.
HipHopDX.com
Benzino Calls Out DJ Khaled & Funk Flex For 'Using' Him
Benzino has taken a few shots at DJ Khaled and Funk Flex because he believes they both used him to get famous. The former owner of The Source magazine came at the pair via a lengthy post on Twitter, and said they never gave him his flowers for providing them with a platform to succeed.
HipHopDX.com
Westside Gunn Is Retiring From Rap: ‘I Don’t Have Nothing Else 2 Prove’
Westside Gunn has announced that 2023 will be the last year in which he releases new music of his own, citing a number of career accomplishments warranting his early retirement. The Griselda Records co-founder made the announcement with a series of tweets on Friday (December 30) that saw him listing...
Jake Paul Has a Long and Complicated Dating History, Including Instagram Models
Influencer Jake Paul has a long list of exes that range from fellow YouTubers to Instagram models.
