3 K-Dramas Make the List of Netflix’s Most Popular Non-English TV Shows for 2022

The 2022 year is coming to a close and has been an incredibly successful year for K-dramas . Many of the most talked about K-dramas of 2022 were released on Netflix and gained immense praise. The streaming platform has released the list of its most popular shows in the English and non-English categories. K-dramas have taken over Park Eun-bin’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo , and two others have become the most popular.

‘All of Us Are Dead,’ ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo,’ and ‘Business Proposal’ 2022 K-dramas | via Netflix

‘Business Proposal’ ranks in the eighth spot among other non-English series

While there have been many noteworthy dramas like the historical The Queen’s Umbrella and Tomorrow and more, one has ranked higher than the others. Business Proposal K-drama aired on Netflix in February 2022 and is based on an original webtoon about an employee-boss romance. Ahn Hyo-seop starred alongside The Uncanny Counter actor Kim Se-jeong in the fun rom-com.

The story revolves around a GO Foods product developer named Shin Ha-ri. She is best friends with chaebol heir Jin Young-seo (Seol In-ah), who is animtate to ward off any marriage suitors. When set up on another blind date, Ha-ri poses as her friend to scare the man off.

Unknown to her, the man is her boss and CEO, Kang Tae-moo. Caught in a pickle, Tae-moo is determined to marry to appease his grandfather. Ha-ri has no choice but to play along until the lies fail. But along the way and knowing the truth, Ha-ri and Tae-moo begin to fall in love.

According to What’s On Netflix , Business Proposal spent 13 weeks in Netlfix’s Top 10 list. It received 279,110,000 hours watched between March 6th and June 5th.

‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ takes 2nd Place on Netflix’s Most Popular Non-English 2022 series for K-dramas

Fans are overjoyed that Extraordinary Attorney Woo has stood the test of time and ranks as one of the top K-dramas of 2022 on Netflix. The K-drama captured fans’ hearts thanks to its resonating story of a lawyer on the autism spectrum . Park Eun-bin starred as Woo Young-woo, a female attorney who multiple law firms have rejected due to her autism.

She has had an extraordinary ability to remember the criminal code since childhood. Despite her abilities, she has never been given a chance until her father calls in a favor at Handbada Law Firm. Her new job is her first venture in the adult world. As she learns to navigate life, she has to prove herself in the courtroom among her peers.

Each episode of the K-drama took on a different case that questioned social norms. Cases include protecting a victim on the autism spectrum accused of killing his brother to a young man accused of taking advantage of a mentally disabled woman. In the midst of it all is Woo-young uncovering the truth about her mother and embarking on her first love story.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s finale tied up a few loose ends, and fans were content. But the fate of a second season is still up in the air . The K-drama spent 21 weeks in the global top 10s with 662,090,000 hours between July 3rd and December 4th.

The zombie K-drama ‘All of Us Are Dead’ is the most popular K-drama of 2022

After the global success of Netflix’s Squid Game , the coming-of-age zombie K-drama All of Us Are Dead rode the wave of popularity. Like other successful dramas, All of Us Are Dead is based on a popular webtoon . Taking place in a high school setting; a science teacher has developed a zombie virus in the hopes of helping his bullied son.

But in a twist of events, the virus infects a student at school and begins a horror story of rabid and blood-thirsty vampires. Best friends turn into deadly enemies as students fight to survive. All of Us Are Dead stars a rising group of young actors . A group of high school students do whatever possible to stay alive but soon face the unrelenting dilemma of having to let go for the greater good.

The K-drama gained acclaim for its dark telling of social problems like extreme bullying , teen pregnancy, and government action. All of Us Are Dead spent 11 weeks in global top 10s with 659,510,000 hours watched between January 23rd and April 10th.

Netflix announced All of Us Are Dead Season 2 is in the works and will answer a few loose strings about what happened to some of the main characters.