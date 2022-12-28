ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohegan Lake, NY

New Brewery Built In Historic Mohegan Lake Church To Open Soon

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y0bvQ_0jwhXN0R00
Argonne Rose Brewing Company, hosted in the historic former St. George's Church in Mohegan Lake. Photo Credit: Argonne Rose Brewing Company

An all-new craft brewery and gastropub built inside a Northern Westchester church more than a century old will ring in the new year with a grand opening celebration.

Argonne Rose Brewing Company, located in Mohegan Lake at 1715 East Main St. (Route 6), will hold a grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate New Year's Eve. The first visitors to the establishment will be treated to quite a unique setting.

That's because the brewery is built inside of the historic St. George's Church, which was originally constructed in 1911, according to owners Marc and Sarah Capichioni, Dave Pearl, and Pete Martine.

The decision to host the brewery in such a unique location came from the owners' passion for history, which also inspired the business's name. According to the owners, the name "Argonne Rose" comes from the name of the Argonne Forest in France, which was the site of a pivotal battle in World War I in which the German army was pushed out of France and Belgium, changing the course of the conflict.

The addition of "rose" to the name is a tribute to the US national flower, the owners added on the brewery's website.

While the brewery's location and name are a nod to the past, the beers offered by Argonne Rose will incorporate very modern methods, the owners said.

"The beers being offered are paying homage to age-old brewing traditions while incorporating modern science, flavors, and methods, creating brews that are the best of both worlds," said owner and "master brewer" Pete Martine.

The owners are also looking to create an exciting social experience for those who visit.

"The community can count on us for amazing food and a great night out!" owner Marc Capichioni said.

The brewery will open every day of the week except for Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with varying hours.

