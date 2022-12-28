ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart Asks Judge to Toss Lawsuits Filed by Mass Shooter's Colleagues

Walmart’s lawyers have asked a judge to toss lawsuits filed by employees after a mass shooting at a Chesapeake, Virginia store in November killed six and injured at least two. Donya Prioleau, James Kelly, and Briana Marie Tyler, who were in the retailer’s breakroom when night manager Andre Bing allegedly opened fire, sued the corporation for $50 million for negligent hiring, accusing the company of being aware that Bing was “mentally unstable” and previously showed “violent tendencies towards co-workers.” Attorneys for Walmart, who said they were “appalled and horrified” by the shooting, have argued in court filings that employees can’t sue for negligent hiring and retention. Instead, the retailer has argued that employees would be better off filing workers’ compensation claims if they are believe they’re entitled to damages.

