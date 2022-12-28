ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Angels Rumors: Insider Expects LA To Add Another Starting Pitcher This Offseason

By Noah Camras
They've been heavily linked to a few different starters on the market.

The Angels remain interested in adding another starting pitcher this offseason . They already added All-Star LHP Tyler Anderson to a three-year, $39 million deal, but they still want to bring in one more starter to fortify their six-man rotation .

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on the Big Time Baseball podcast that the Angels are as active as anyone in their search for another starting pitcher.

"I would say the Angels are a team that’s really, really the one that looks active on the starting pitcher front," Heyman said. "Starting with Tyler Anderson, they’ve made some good signings. And I think they’re in a much better position now as they’re about to sell the team, we think, or close to at least shopping the franchise. So, interesting to see how Arte Moreno’s trying to go out with a bang."

So who could they target? Well that same Jon Heyman linked the Angels to two former All-Star starting pitchers in Nathan Eovaldi and Corey Kluber . Eovaldi signed with the division rival Texas Rangers , but that still leaves Kluber as a potential option.

After Kluber, the market definitely takes a dip, but the Angels could still try their luck on some other options such as Johnny Cueto or Michael Wacha.

If they don't sign anyone, they would have to look internally, with their best options being the rehabbing Griffin Canning or 22-year old Chase Silseth . So, it does seem like the Angels will pursue external options, but it remains to be seen who they get. They were reportedly in on RHP Chris Bassitt before he signed a three-year, $63 million deal with the Blue Jays, so clearly, they aren't worried about the price tag. They want to win , and another starting pitcher gives them the best opportunity to do that.

